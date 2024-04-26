17 Spring Wrap Dresses That No One Will Know Aren’t DVF

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Spring calls for flouncy dresses and frilly skirts. Whether you have to attend a wedding or plan your attire for your upcoming vacation, having a rotation of easy, breezy dresses and skirts is essential. Diane Von Furstenberg is an icon in the fashion industry for creating the wrap dress in the ‘70s, and her designs today come with a pretty hefty price tag. If you want the luxe, sophisticated vibe of DVF’s wrap dresses but don’t want to break the bank, we have you covered!

If you prefer simple designs or patterned variations, there is a wrap dress somewhere that you’ll love for spring and summer. Nevertheless, we rounded up 17 wrap dresses that people won’t know aren’t from DVF – read on to see our picks!

1. Everyday Essential: This Amazon Essentials Women’s Classic Cap Sleeve Wrap Dress is a neutral wrap dress you could wear during work and long after — just $34!

2. Bloom! For those who think florals in spring are groundbreaking, you’ll love this ZESICA Bohemian Floral Wrap Dress — was $59, now just $40!

3. ’70s-Inspiration: This Berydress 3/4 Sleeve Wrap Dress has all the nostalgic vibes of the classic wrap dress silhouette but feels modern thanks to its ruched waistline — was $50, now just $33!

4. Bohemian Chic: If you prefer boho vibes when it comes to your spring dresses, this ZESICA Floral Wrap Dress is perfect for you because of its bold print and colors— was $44, now just $37!

5. Button It Up: This Milumia Button Up Midi Wrap Dress is a great piece that transitions well from day-to-night thanks to its slit — just $40!

6. Cocktail Time: This GRACE KARIN Ruffle Wrap Dress will look amazing for a business cocktail party or a wedding — just $54!

7. Haltered Wonder: Throw on this SOLY HUX Allover Print Wrap Halter Dress with a pair of sky-high platforms and a bold bag for a fun, elevated take — just $38!

8. Vacation Ready: For those who like the flounce and flair of ruffles, this PRETTYGARDEN Ruffle Hem Midi Dress is perfect for your upcoming vacation due to its billowing hemline and cap sleeves — just $53!

9. Closet Staple: This ASTR The Label Wrap Dress is a simple and sophisticated option — just $79!

10. Dotted Elegance: We love the fun polka dot print on this Anne Klein Long Sleeve Wrap Dress, because it feels so fresh and effortless — was $99, now just $69!

11. Business Casual: This Luxely Haven Faux Wrap Dress has a chic button-up design that is suitable for any occasion— just $168!

12. She Means Business: Stripes and bows complement each other well, and this Tahari ASL Stripe Long Sleeve Faux Wrap Dress is a great example to prove it — just $149!

13. Flutter In Style: This Julia Jordan Long Sleeve Chiffon Faux Wrap Dress will help capture a crisp spring breeze easily thanks to its delicate fabrication — just $109!

14. Sleeveless Notion: For those who easily overheat during the warmer months, this Halogen Sleeveless Wrap Minidress will help you get through it — starting at $62!

15. Plus Size-Friendly: This BUXOM Couture Faux Wrap Midi Dress comes in 1X to 3X and it will help accentuate your curves — just $75!

16. Kaleidoscopic Radiance: This Maggy London Long Sleeve Faux Wrap Dress is super cute and has a modest air about itself — was $148, now just $74!

17. Dramatic Energy: Whether you have a boat day planned for an upcoming trip or you have a formal, outdoors event to attend this spring or summer, this DIARRABLU Awa Print Long Sleeve Wrap Maxi Dress will help you look chic no matter what — just $185!