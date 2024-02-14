Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Mini skirts are sexy. Maxi skirts can add polish to any outfit. Sure, they’re long, and you might want to serve with those long legs of yours. But maxi skirts can be styled in a seemingly infinite number of ways. That makes them one of the most exciting and versatile pieces of clothing you can get. Style them with a solid top, or wear chunky jewelry to make a great-looking outfit. Go elegant or go wild with bold prints and designs. It’s all up to your personal style, of course.

If you haven’t dabbled much in the world of maxi skirts, we’ve curated a selection of some of our absolute favorites on Amazon to choose from. Whether you’re into long and flowy skirts that look more like dresses or gauzy boho skirts, there’s a little something for everyone. There’s no season you have to relegate maxi skirts to, either. Grab one of our faves today and have fun waltzing about in these gorgeous pieces.

17 of Amazon’s Best, Most Versatile Maxi Skirts

1. Spring Fling: This floral maxi skirt is perfect for warm weather with its high slit — just $33!

2. Boho Bliss: Breeze around town in this long, gauzy boho maxi skirt — just $33!

3. Sexy Satin: This form-fitting satin maxi skirt hits all the high notes — just $27!

4. Buttoned Up: This maxi skirt buttons all the way down the middle for a fun look — just $33!

5. Shirr ‘Nuff: This shirred maxi skirt will swish along with you as you walk — just $22!

6. Wrap It Up: This maxi skirt gives some serious beachy vibes with its fun wrap waist — just $30!

7. Jungle Vibes: Go wild with this animal print maxi skirt with plenty of dots to spare — just $25!

8. Spring Fling: Wrap yourself up in a field of flowers with this gorgeous maxi skirt — just $30!

9. Pure Paradise: Look like royalty in this fun garden-centric maxi skirt that fits tight against your waist — just $25!

10. Totally Tiered: Slip into this multi-tiered maxi skirt and make a statement with your look — just $30!

11. Cool Cargo: This fun retro-inspired cargo maxi skirt is straight out of the ’90s — just $32!

12. Perfectly Plaid: Don this plaid maxi skirt for a boost of fun color with your outfit — just $33!

13. Delicate and Dressy: Slip into this gorgeous flower-clad maxi skirt with a layer of lace — just $17!

14. Office Khaki: This body-hugging khaki maxi skirt with pockets would work great for the office — just $32!

15. Steal the Show: Make a statement with this maxi skirt with a massive design— just $25!

16. Leather Lover: Step out and turn heads in this dramatic leather maxi skirt — just $42!

17. Royal Blue: Match the color of the ocean in this gorgeous ocean blue maxi skirt — just $20!

