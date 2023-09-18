Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Maxi skirts are making waves this fall, and you don’t want to pose for a snap on social media without one. Notable names, from Kris Jenner to Gigi Hadid, have been spotted rocking the tried-and-true trend. While lightweight maxis were summertime staples, you can find autumn-approved options in various fabrics, lengths and styles. To be honest, nostalgia has a great deal to do with this trend. Y2K styles and ’90s-era grunge looks are dominating the market, while classic slip skirts still maintain their spot as fashionable options.

We’ve gathered some of our favorite maxi skirts from various shops across the internet because, just like Us, you’re probably searching for the best way to add the trend to your wardrobe. Scroll ahead for our top maxi skirts!

At Amazon

1. Our Absolute Favorite: Everything from the print to the warm fabric makes this plaid maxi skirt an essential this fall.

2. We Also Love: Team this ankle-length ruffle skirt with your favorite chunky booties for your next #FallGirlSelfie.

3. We Can’t Forget: This tiered ruffle skirt features an elastic waist and a chic boho-inspired print.

4. Bonus: Team this lightweight maxi skirt with a cami and leather jacket, and you’ll be ready to check off your autumn bucket list in style. The double-sided slit makes this skirt pop just a little bit more!

At Nordstrom

5. Our Absolute Favorite: You probably have plenty of silk or satin skirts, but an eye-catching seam sets this Topshop skirt apart from the rest.

6. We Also Love: Denim is always in for fall, and this maxi skirt is the ultimate example. You can style this with a chunky knit sweater or a cute denim shirt to rock a Canadian tux.

7. We Can’t Forget: This high-waisted maxi skirt features a stretchy material which makes it super-roomy. If there’s a day that’s warm enough, you could even turn this maxi into a dress!

8. Bonus: Can’t get enough of cargo pants? Then get your hands on this zip-front cargo maxi skirt!

At Revolve

9. Our Absolute Favorite: Get ready to live out your wildest grunge/pop-punk dreams in this plaid maxi.

10. We Also Love: Don’t sleep on leather (and faux-leather) jackets. Your wardrobe will thank you later once you add this faux-leather maxi skirt to your lineup!

11. We Can’t Forget: The no-white after Labor Day fashion faux-pas won’t apply when you show up in this sleek ivory maxi skirt.

12. Bonus: You won’t worry about your legs being cold when you’re in this rib knit maxi skirt!

At Lulus

13. Our Absolute Favorite: Round of applause — this suede skirt is the star of the show!

14. We Also Love: You’re going to want to reach for this rich green and floral print skirt out every single time you RSVP “yes” this fall.

15. We Can’t Forget: Since neutral shades are in for fall, this dark sage green skirt is the perfect pop of color to spice up your ensembles.

16. Bonus: You’ll be serving major fall vibes when you show up to brunch in this plum satin maxi skirt.

17. Extra: Looking for a maxi that won’t break the bank? You can snag this rust orange high-waist maxi for under $20.

