Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Shop With Us

Finally! 9 Comfy-Chic Flats That You Can Wear for Hours on End

By

ballet flats
Getty Images

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Ballet flats are back in style! This is amazing news for those of Us who prefer less of a lift with our everyday footwear. But the problem with some flats is that they don’t offer enough support, turning a simple stroll into a painful punishment. So, we compiled a list of the chicest flats that will keep your feet cushioned all day long.

Consider these superlatives a guide for choosing your signature shoe. From trendy to fancy, these flats all have one trait in common: comfort.

Most Classic Flats: Feversole Patent Ballet Flats

FEVERSOLE Women's Macaroon Colorful Memory Foam Cushion Insock Patent Ballet Flat Red Size 7.5 M US
FEVERSOLE
Red hot! These patent ballet flats come in a variety of colors to spice up your wardrobe.
$27.00
See It!

Trendiest Flats: Sam Edelman Mary Jane Flats

Sam Edelman Michaela Mary Jane Flat in Soft Silver at Nordstrom, Size 7.5
Metallic is having a major moment right now! Stay on trend with these striking silver Mary Jane flats.
$130.00
See It!

Best Loafer Flats: Bella Vita Pointed-Toe Loafers

Bella Vita Alessi Pointed Toe Loafer in Black Leather at Nordstrom, Size 7
Loafers are also trending right now! Take these pointed-toe flats from the office to out on the town.
$110.00
See It!

Most Luxe Flats: C.Paravano Silk Flats

C.Paravano Round Toe Flats for Women | Silk Mixed Suede Leather Shoes for Women |Light Green Flats Shoe for Women Leather | Chic Knot Flats | Dressy Comfortable Shoes for Women(Size 9,Light Green-c)
C.Paravano
We’re simply smitten with these silk flats! The mixed material elevates the look. Chef’s kiss!
$108.00
See It!

Most Eye-Catching Flats: Sam Edelman Leopard Print Flats

Sam Edelman Felicia Luxe Flat in Tan Multi at Nordstrom, Size 9.5
Take a walk on the wild side in these animal print ballet flats from Sam Edelman! Team these shoes with ankle-lenth jeans and a black top.
$150.00
See It!

Most Feminine Flats: Joeupin Elastic Strap Ballet Flat

JOEupin Women’s Round Toe Ballet Flat Bow-Knot Elastic Strap Flats Shoes Slip On Casual Dress Shoes Pink
JOEupin
Our inner child is screaming! Topped with a bow, these girly pink flats are fit for a princess.
$36.99
See It!

Most Classy Flats: Kenneth Cole Tweed Flats

GENTLE SOULS BY KENNETH COLE Atlas Flat in Black/White Fabric at Nordstrom, Size 9.5
Complete with a low heel, these tweed flats are seriously stunning! A truly timeless shoe.
$149.00
See It!

Best Rothy's Lookalike Flats: Frank Mully Ballet Flats

Frank Mully Women’s Knit Ballet Flat Round Toe Slip On Flats Shoes Classic Low Wedge Ballerina Walking Flats Shoes, Ecru, 9.5
Frank Mully
Shoppers say these ultra-comfy flats are similar to Rothy’s (beloved by Meghan Markle). Grab these lightweight shoes when you need to change for your commute to work!
$39.00
See It!

Fanciest Flats: Birdies Velvet Gem Flats

Birdies Swan Flat in Caviar Gem Bracelet Velvet at Nordstrom, Size 9.5
Have a special event coming up? Dress to impress in these gorgeous velvet gem flats!
$165.00
See It!

Not done shopping quite yet? See more of our favorite products below:

gold ballet flats

Related: 7 Affordable Ballet Flats to Channel Chanel and Other Designer Brands

midi-dresses-for-flats

Related: 17 of the Best Midi Dresses to Wear With Flats

casual comfy fall shoes

Related: 7 Fall Shoe Styles That Are Comfy, Casual and Classic

See more Us Weekly Shopping

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

More Stories