Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Ballet flats are back in style! This is amazing news for those of Us who prefer less of a lift with our everyday footwear. But the problem with some flats is that they don’t offer enough support, turning a simple stroll into a painful punishment. So, we compiled a list of the chicest flats that will keep your feet cushioned all day long.

Consider these superlatives a guide for choosing your signature shoe. From trendy to fancy, these flats all have one trait in common: comfort.

Most Classic Flats: Feversole Patent Ballet Flats Red hot! These patent ballet flats come in a variety of colors to spice up your wardrobe. $27.00 See It!

Trendiest Flats: Sam Edelman Mary Jane Flats Metallic is having a major moment right now! Stay on trend with these striking silver Mary Jane flats. $130.00 See It!

Best Loafer Flats: Bella Vita Pointed-Toe Loafers Loafers are also trending right now! Take these pointed-toe flats from the office to out on the town. $110.00 See It!

Most Luxe Flats: C.Paravano Silk Flats We’re simply smitten with these silk flats! The mixed material elevates the look. Chef’s kiss! $108.00 See It!

Most Eye-Catching Flats: Sam Edelman Leopard Print Flats Take a walk on the wild side in these animal print ballet flats from Sam Edelman! Team these shoes with ankle-lenth jeans and a black top. $150.00 See It!

Most Feminine Flats: Joeupin Elastic Strap Ballet Flat Our inner child is screaming! Topped with a bow, these girly pink flats are fit for a princess. $36.99 See It!

Most Classy Flats: Kenneth Cole Tweed Flats Complete with a low heel, these tweed flats are seriously stunning! A truly timeless shoe. $149.00 See It!

Best Rothy's Lookalike Flats: Frank Mully Ballet Flats Shoppers say these ultra-comfy flats are similar to Rothy’s (beloved by Meghan Markle). Grab these lightweight shoes when you need to change for your commute to work! $39.00 See It!

Fanciest Flats: Birdies Velvet Gem Flats Have a special event coming up? Dress to impress in these gorgeous velvet gem flats! $165.00 See It!

