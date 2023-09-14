Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Ballet flats are back in style! This is amazing news for those of Us who prefer less of a lift with our everyday footwear. But the problem with some flats is that they don’t offer enough support, turning a simple stroll into a painful punishment. So, we compiled a list of the chicest flats that will keep your feet cushioned all day long.
Consider these superlatives a guide for choosing your signature shoe. From trendy to fancy, these flats all have one trait in common: comfort.
Most Classic Flats: Feversole Patent Ballet Flats
Trendiest Flats: Sam Edelman Mary Jane Flats
Best Loafer Flats: Bella Vita Pointed-Toe Loafers
Most Luxe Flats: C.Paravano Silk Flats
Most Eye-Catching Flats: Sam Edelman Leopard Print Flats
Most Feminine Flats: Joeupin Elastic Strap Ballet Flat
Most Classy Flats: Kenneth Cole Tweed Flats
Best Rothy's Lookalike Flats: Frank Mully Ballet Flats
Fanciest Flats: Birdies Velvet Gem Flats
