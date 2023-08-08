Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Ballet flats are back, baby! We finally have an excuse to ditch the heels and return to our natural habitat of comfy footwear. Flats are simultaneously timeless and trendy, like blue jeans or gold hoop earrings. Chanel makes a classic pair of flats that are way out of our budget, but you can still get the same look for less with affordable alternatives that won’t break the bank.

We found seven styles that may even rival designer brands. These sophisticated shoes will help you channel your favorite stars, from Taylor Swift to Katie Holmes. Shop these fabulous flats below!

J.Crew Leather Ballet Flats

These pink ballet flats from J.Crew look like actual ballet slippers! As one shopper said, “If you’re looking for a classic, versatile leather ballet flat… these are it.”

$128.00 See It!

Anthropologie Gold Ballet Flats

Go for the gold in these metallic ballet flats that are totally on trend! Also available in lavender, pink, black, cream, chartreuse and snakeskin.

$120.00 See It!

Shodense Cap Toe Bow Ballet Flats

Want the Chanel look without the Chanel price tag? These ballet flats fit the bill. “Always loved the famous Chanel styling and the cute cap tie shoe style,” one customer commented. “These are perfect! And a huge fraction of the designer cost!”

$70.00 See It!

Everlane Bow Ballet Flats

These Everlane buttery soft ballet flats have earned rave reviews! According to one shopper, it’s “the perfect shoe that goes with everything. No break-in necessary. The leather is so soft and the pink color is a perfect neutral.”

$145.00 See It!

Samilor Tweed Bow Ballet Flats

These tweed cap-toe flats are fashion-forward for fall. Black and white and cute all over!

$33.00 See It!

Feversole Cushioned Patent Ballet Flats

“The PERFECT flat,” one customer proclaimed. “They are so comfy, with a little cushioning on the sole.” Available in dozens of colors!

$26.00 See It!

Steve Madden Tweed Cap Toe Ballet Flats

Pretty in pink! We love the preppy look of these tweed cap toe flats with a block heel. “Love the look,” one customer gushed. “Comfortable and classy.”

$100.00 See It!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below: