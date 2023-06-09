21 Rich Hamptons Mom Pieces to Elevate Your Summer Wardrobe

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The top goal on our Summer 2023 Bucket List is to vacation in the Hamptons. We just want to chill by the pool with Andy Cohen and the cast of Bravo’s Summer House! Is that too much to ask? New York City is a ghost town in the summer, with all of the socialites heading to the eastern edge of Long Island on the Jitney. And even just for one weekend, we want to channel our inner Blair Waldorf and Serena van der Woodsen and join in on the fun. (If you’re reading this, please invite me to your Hamptons house this summer.)

But even if you can’t make it to the Hamptons, you can still dress like a rich mom who sips Aperol spritzes in Southampton. It’s all about embracing a coastal-chic aesthetic that is part luxe, part classic and part beachy. We found 21 summer pieces that will help you cosplay a rich Hamptons mom — you’re not a regular mom, you’re a cool mom.

1. Linen is the unofficial fabric of the Hamptons — luxe and lightweight. It’s effortlessly elegant! This linen button-down top from Anthropologie comes in so many colors and can be worn so many different ways — just $110!

2. These satin palazzo pants are silky-smooth! The utility-inspired design is trendy, and the drapey fit is divine — just $140!

3. Adorned with a chain strap, this silver beaded shoulder bag looks so much more expensive than it is. All of the other Hamptons moms will be jealous — just $110!

4. We’re not about to drop thousands of dollars on a Bottega Veneta bag. But you can get the same effect with this top-rated woven satchel from Anthropologie — just $110!

5. I’ve window-shopped in the East Hampton Zimmerman store, so I know it’s a go-to Hamptons haunt. This Zimmerman floral tiered midi dress from Saks Fifth Avenue is currently on sale, so snag it before it sells out — originally $695, now just $487!

6. Going gingham! This gingham midi dress features flutter sleeves and buttons down the front for a flexible fit. Such a summertime staple — just $160!

7. Hamptons moms love an off-duty look when running errands in town. Pair your workout set with this New York Yankees baseball cap — just $42!

8. These Sarto leather cutout sandals resemble the Hermès pair that cost $600 more! Such a versatile summer shoe — just $99!

9. We are beyond obsessed with these Sam Edelman raffia slides! The straw trend is such a chic style this season — just $130!

10. This Kurt Geiger convertible straw shoulder bag just screams rich Hamptons mom! From the gold detailing to the patterned scarf charm, this designer purse is perfection — just $245!

11. This large Hobo toteis the ideal size for everyday errands or travel! Featuring pockets and zipper closure, this pebbled leather bag is a minimalist must-have — just $328!

12. We must say, these Splendid white wide-leg linen pants are truly splendid! Take these palazzo pants from the market to the mansion (a girl can dream) — just $168!

13. If you want to rock designer clothing without breaking the bank, consider signing up for a Rent the Runway membership — starting at just $94 a month!

14. Farm Rio is another designer brand beloved by classy women. This tropical sundress is seriously stunning — just $240!

15. Pretty in pink! Feminine and flowy, this Love Shack Fancy maxi dress is a match made in Hamptons heaven — just $395!

16. When it comes to jewelry, we feel like rich Hamptons moms keep it pretty understated (that’s the sign of true quiet luxury!). Stay on trend with these classic gold hoops — just $50!

17. This belted black L’Academie midi dress is a day-to-night essential! Add a sweater or jacket in the evening when you’re meeting friends for dinner at Pierre’s — just $258!

18. Fashion-FWRD! This Alexis long-sleeve floral mini dress from FWRD is lovely for a summer soirée — originally $595, now just $387!

19. Designed with sailboat stitching on the back, this cozy cardigan was made for a boat day — just $188!

20. Glamour galore! These oversized sunglasses from Quay Australia make Us feel like we own property right on the water — just $75!

21. The crystal buttons on this pink satin jacket are the cherry on top of this luxe look! Pair this statement piece with straight-leg jeans and a white tee — just $198!

