So snatched! It’s wild how just a few swipes of the proper beauty products can take your makeup from “good enough” to “goddess glam.” Finding those products, unfortunately, is the hard part. If you want friends and even strangers to stop you out in public specifically to ask how you achieved your sculpted glow, you’re in the right place.

The best makeup accentuates the best angles of your face and adds extra radiance to wherever the light hits your skin. It’s nice to set a smooth base with foundation or a blurring primer, but it’s the highlight and contour steps that will always take your look up to the next level!

Each purchase of this set — now marked down by $8 — comes with a stick highlighter and a stick contour/bronzer. You’ll notice right away that with Focallure, you have options! So many makeup companies aren’t nearly diverse enough when it comes to foundations, and when it comes to bronzers and highlighters, the shade ranges are even worse. That’s why we love seeing so many sets to suit different skin tones and undertones!

Both products in this set have a silky cream texture, designed to deliver a smooth glide and a non-greasy finish. Once they’re set, they should be waterproof and smudge-proof too! Whether you’re taking your time with your makeup in the morning or looking for a quick refresh in the restroom at an event, you’ll love how easy these makeup sticks are to use — and how big of an effect they have!

Whether you’re new to highlight and contour or need a fresh technique, we’ll walk you through some ideas of where to apply each product on your face. For the highlighter, try targeting the peaks of your cheekbones, your brow bones, the bridge of your nose up to the center of your forehead and the center of your chin.

For contouring, sculpt your facial features by targeting the hollows of your cheeks, your hairline, your jawline and the sides of your nose. Remember to blend both out when you’re done, whether with a sponge, brush or even your fingers!

