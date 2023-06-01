Sunburned Scalp? Keep Your Skin and Hair Safe With This Sunscreen Mist

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

There are so many things to remember when you’re heading out for a day at the beach, pool or even a music festival or sporting event. You need to make sure you’re set with food and snacks, have plenty of water to drink and are wearing comfortable clothes and shoes. One absolute essential — no matter what? SPF!

Face and body sunscreen are the most obvious must-haves that most of us tend to remember, but we really need to consider our scalp, especially if we’re going without a hat at any point. Your scalp can become seriously sunburned too, especially where your hair is parted, sectioned or shaved. Don’t want to spray greasy body sunscreen onto your hair? We don’t blame you. Try this mist instead!

Coola SPF 30 Scalp & Hair Mist Pros: 70%+ organic ingredients

Broad-spectrum protection

80-minute water resistance Cons: A bit small (but travel-friendly)

Only one scent option

This SPF 30 mist is specifically made for applying to your scalp. Not only is it formulated to provide UVA/UVB protection to prevent sunburn, but it’s nourishing for your skin and hair too. It’s going to get on your hair no matter what, so might as well make it a valuable part of your hair care routine!

This mist contains monoi oil, which could help prevent UV-induced color fade and damage on hair, while panthenol moisturizes to keep your locks strong and healthy. Meanwhile, gotu kola extract may help improve microcirculation in the scalp for overall better scalp health (and therefore hair health). And no, this mist should leave behind any greasy residue or weigh your hair down!

This Coola mist is made with 70%+ organic ingredients, and it’s totally free of parabens and gluten. It’s also vegan, cruelty-free, reef-friendly and non-GMO. It’s safe for color-treated hair as well, and it has a really lovely, natural ocean salted sage scent.

Thanks to its long nozzle, this mist makes it very easy to target your hairline and exposed sections of your scalp without having to spray your entire head. As with all SPF, try to apply 15 minutes before sun exposure for best results, and reapply every couple of hours. Going swimming? This mist is even water-resistant for up to 80 minutes!

Want to stock up for summer or grab a second bottle for a friend? Make sure to check out the two-pack available on the same Amazon page. It will even save you a few dollars!

