Deal Alert! This No. 1 Bestselling Gentle Cleanser Is on Sale for Under $10

Switching your skincare for summer? We highly recommend it! Even if something works beautifully for you in the colder months of the year, a rise in temperature and humidity — or even a change in lifestyle — can have a huge effect on your skin. In summer, it’s usually best to stock up on light, gentle products that keep your natural skin aglow!

It all starts with your cleanser. Its a must-use step in every skincare routine, whether you’re wearing a full face of makeup, SPF or nothing at all. Washing away the impurities of the day (or night) is of the utmost importance — but you want to make sure you’re not stripping away your skin’s natural moisture — especially if you’re sunburned. While winter skincare can be too heavy, some summer skincare can be too drying. Luckily, this COSRX cleanser is just right!

COSRX Low pH Good Morning Gel Cleanser Pros: Gentle, mild, non-stripping

Chemically exfoliating

For all skin types, including sensitive Cons: Tea tree scent may put off some shoppers

Opaque packaging makes it hard to tell how much is left Was $14 On Sale: $9 You Save 36% See it!

The COSRX Low pH Good Morning Gel Cleanser is a number one bestseller on Amazon with thousands and thousands of positive reviews (and our own personal stamp of approval — we use it!). It was already a very nice price, but who doesn’t love a sale? You can currently grab this cleanser marked down by 35%, bringing it under $10!

If you’re prone to blemishes and clogged pores, the exfoliating BHA and soothing tea tree oil in this cleanser will be your hero ingredients. Goodbye, pimples, blackheads — not to mention signs of premature aging. Such a wonderful pick for oily skin. If your skin is dry, however, don’t go anywhere! This cleanser is mild and non-stripping, made with a low pH level of 5.30 to restore, protect and balance your complexion. This is why we love Korean beauty so much!

This cleanser has a gel-to-foam texture, keeping things nice and light. It’s hypoallergenic, dermatologist-tested and cruelty-free. It’s designed to be safe for sensitive skin, which is why It’s also free of sulfates, parabens and phthalates. There’s no added fragrance either. It just naturally smells like tea tree oil!

This COSRX favorite may be called the Good Morning cleanser, but you can 100% use it morning and night. All you need is a pea-sized amount. Lather it between palms and cleanse away. Fun fact — you can also use it as a body wash!

