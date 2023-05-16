15 of the Best Bathing Suits for Large Busts

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Finding the best bathing suits for large busts is no easy feat. The support and coverage are often lacking, or maybe the size you need simply doesn’t exist. It can be hard enough to find a standard everyday bra — but when swimwear trades cup and band sizes for simple letter sizing, you’re presented with a whole new level of difficulty. It’s beyond frustrating — especially with summer on the horizon!

Luckily, your swimsuit search ends here. We’ve rounded up 15 stellar one-piece and two-piece bathing suits for your consideration — from monokinis, to bikinis and more. We have picks for different budgets, concerns, personal styles, etc. Whether you want to minimize your bust or emphasize it, you’re bound to find something you’ll love below — just in time for beach and pool season. No itsy-bitsy string bikinis or ridiculous microkinis in sight — trust Us! Shop the best bathing suits for large busts now!

The Best Bathing Suits for Large Busts

1. Best Overall Bathing Suit for Large Busts: Tempt Me Two-Piece Bikini Set

Top Highlights:

Retro design

Adjustable top

43 colors

Pros:

Top is adjustable in two spots

Flattering ruching

10 sizes available

Cons:

While the ties are adjustable, the clasp hook is not

Can’t choose different sizes for top and bottom

This bikini set presents the perfect mix of coverage and exposed skin. We love the high-rise bottoms, but the adjustable top is what truly makes this a can’t-miss swimwear pick for large busts!

$36.00 See it!

2. Best Underwire One-Piece Bathing Suit for Large Busts: Miraclesuit Underwire Molded Bra One-Piece Swimsuit

Top Highlights:

Underwire top

Molded support

25 colors

Pros:

Miratex fabric provides shapewear benefits

Unique neckline

No uncomfortable panels or linings

Cons:

Hand wash and line dry recommended

A more expensive pick

If you’ve been terribly unhappy with swimwear in your past, there is no better piece to splurge on than this Miraclesuit one-piece. It will prove its value fast. You’ll wear its timeless style year after year, and you’ll love its slenderizing design!

Starting at $155.00 See it!

3. Best High-Neck Bathing Suit for Large Busts: Hermoza Genevieve One-Piece Swimsuit

Top Highlights:

Coverage and contouring

Side knot tie

Attached shelf bra with removable moldable cups

Pros:

Fully lined

Powernet fabric for tummy control

Adjustable halter and belt

Cons:

Careful with sizing — brand recommends going one dress size up for swim

A more expensive pick

If you want to cover up a little more while still looking incredibly cute and stylish, stick with Hermoza. This high-neck one-piece has full top and bottom coverage, and we love that you can customize your look with the removable molded cups!

$138.00 See it!

4. Best Budget Bathing Suit for Large Busts: Hilor One-Piece V-Neck Bathing Suit

Top Highlights:

Built-in molded cups

Tummy control

22 colors

Pros:

Ruched bodice and tummy-control mesh lining

Adjustable straps

Comfortable

Cons:

May need to size up if you’re tall

Hand wash only

Deal alert! If you don’t want to spend over $20 on a swimsuit but don’t want to skimp on great quality or fit, this is the one-piece for you. You really can have the best of both worlds with this confidence-boosting, supportive design. Grab it while it’s on sale!

Was $25 On Sale: $18 You Save 28% See it!

5. Best Monokini Bathing Suit for Large Busts: RXRXCOCO Cutout Bathing Suit

Top Highlights:

Midriff cutout

Adjustable straps

20 colors

Pros:

Supportive criss-cross bust design

Ruched waist

On sale

Cons:

Somewhat limited size range

May have too much push-up power for some shoppers

Monokinis find the sweet spot between bikinis and one-piece swimsuits, giving us the right amount of coverage and support while still letting us show a little extra skin. This pick has an expertly placed cutout to have you feeling like a million bucks on your next beach or pool trip!

Was $40 On Sale: $30 You Save 25% See it!

6. Best Underwire Bikini Bathing Suit for Large Busts: Cupshe x Stassie Bikini Set

Top Highlights:

Underwire and molded cups

Adjustable straps

Two colors

Pros:

Designed with Stassie Karanikolaou

Machine washable

V-wire neckline

Cons:

Somewhat limited size range

Only two colorways

The stars aligned when Cupshe collaborated with Stassie Karanikolaou (a.k.a. Kylie Jenner‘s BFF) on a swimwear line. This underwire bikini is a dream for women with large busts who want something on the skimpier side that still offers major support!

$40.00 See it!

7. Best Designer Bathing Suit for Large Busts: Tory Burch Miller One-Piece Swimsuit

Top Highlights:

Belted waist

Made of Sensitive® Fabrics by Eurojersey

Three colors

Pros:

Shelf bra with flexible side stays for added support; removable pads

Four-way stretch

SPF 50 protection

Cons:

Nearly $200

Somewhat limited size range

If we’re buying designer, we want not only an elevated appearance, but an elevated fit too. That’s why we love this Tory Burch find. While it’s our priciest pick, it’s still way less than other designer options, and it features the brand’s iconic double-T hardware. We obviously appreciate the added bust support too!

$198.00 See it!

8. Best Tankini Bathing Suit for Large Busts: Holipick Tankini

Top Highlights:

Ruffle top

Boy shorts

42 colors

Pros:

Tens of thousands of reviews

Sizes XXS-26 plus

Removable soft cups

Cons:

May provide less support than other choices

Shorts may not appeal to every shopper

It’s easy to see why this tankini is so popular on Amazon. The triple-tier ruffle top adds some awesome flow while the boy shorts provide extra coverage and help prevent chafing. The straps of the top are adjustable too!

Was $46 On Sale: $39 You Save 15% See it!

9. Best Swim Dress Bathing Suit for Large Busts: Skims Shaping Swim Ruched One-Piece

Top Highlights:

Swim dress

Nine sizes

Six colors

Pros:

Flattering ruching details

Full coverage

Defined bust

Cons:

Light on support

No bright color options

Skims makes more than just shapewear that goes under your clothing. This shaping swim dress was made to be seen! This is a fantastic way to get that extra bottom coverage without looking like you’re desperately trying to cover up. You’re going to receive so many compliments on this “ultra-smoothing” one-piece. Available in sizes XXS-4X!

$128.00 See it!

10. Best Push-Up Bathing Suit for Large Busts: Eonar Bikini Set

Top Highlights:

Adjustable top and bottom

Removable bead design

39 options

Pros:

Molded cups with removable push-up pads

Top adjusts at neck and back

Built-in underwire

Cons:

Beads may be uncomfortable with a heavy bust — but they are removable!

Sizing is a little confusing — check the chart!

While some shoppers may look to minimize the appearance of their bust, others view swimwear as an opportunity to accentuate! If you love a push-up design, this bikini set is sure to make a splash. Adjust both the top and bottom for a photo-worthy fit!

Starting at $25.00 See it!

11. Best Short-Sleeve Bathing Suit for Large Busts: Blooming Jelly One-Piece Swimsuit

Top Highlights:

Short ruffle sleeves

Lace-up back

Seven colors

Pros:

Defined bust with removable padding

Ruched tummy-control design

Helps prevent shoulder sunburn

Cons:

May need assistance in lacing up the back

One shopper noted wishing it had a more compressive design

Say no to sunburn and shoulder strap tan lines with this short-sleeve one-piece. We love how the flow of the ruffles contrasts with the tighter ruching of the fabric, and while there’s no underwire, the twisted bust design still creates a flattering shape! The color options are so, so good too!

$38.00 See it!

12. Best Long-Sleeve Bathing Suit for Large Busts: lululemon Long-Sleeve Paddle Suit

Top Highlights:

UV-protective fabric

Long sleeves, high neck

Medium bottom coverage

Pros:

On sale

Drop-in pocket

Long zipper pull for easy changing

Cons:

Final sale — can only return in store for credit

Only one colorway

One issue we have with many long-sleeve swimsuits is that they put a zipper in front. If you have a large bust, you’ve likely experienced front zippers coming undone on their own because of the pressure. That’s why we love that this pretty and protective paddle suit zips in the back instead. Don’t miss out on this find — it could be gone soon!

Was $138 On Sale: $99 You Save 28% See it!

13. Best Plunge Bathing Suit for Large Busts: Good American Leilani Halter Swimsuit

Top Highlights:

Khloe Kardashian ‘s brand

‘s brand Sizing for 00-5XL

Two colors

Pros:

On sale

Adjustable halter tie

Inclusive size range

Cons:

Black version is sold out in multiple sizes

Hand wash/line dry

Most plunge styles simply do not have the proper support to flatter your bust. Instead, they often push your chest flat, creating a sagging appearance. That’s why this Good American swimsuit is a phenomenal find for larger busts. Instead of a simple V, the plunge is structured for a bust-friendly silhouette!

Was $130 On Sale: $91 You Save 30% See it!

14. Best Bathing Suit Top for Large Busts: Cuup The Balconette

Top Highlights:

Just the top, no bottoms

Sizing up to H cups

13 colors

Pros:

Precision fit — choose your band and cup size

Gentle lift

UPF 50 protection

Cons:

On the pricier side

Matching bottoms come separately

If you already own a pair of bottoms you love and just want a great top to go with them, this underwire balconette bikini top is the crème de la crème. Finally, a fit customized to your bust! The sizing tool makes it so easy to figure out your best fit. Put that tape measure away!

$98.00 See it!

15. Best One-Shoulder Bathing Suit for Large Busts: Vimpunec Ruffle One-Shoulder Bikini Set

Top Highlights:

Sizes XS-3XL

One-shoulder top

19 colors

Pros:

Can accommodate cup sizes up to F

High-rise bottoms

Supportive elastic banding

Cons:

Could lead to asymmetrical tan lines

Not for shoppers who want visible cleavage

While we’d normally steer large busts away from one-shoulder designs, we’re making an exception for this bikini set. If you’ve been wanting to try the style, this is your moment! The wide shoulder strap and elastic banding create extra support so your bust isn’t weighed down or causing you shoulder pain!

$30.00 See it!

