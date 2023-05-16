15 of the Best Bathing Suits for Large Busts

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Finding the best bathing suits for large busts is no easy feat. The support and coverage are often lacking, or maybe the size you need simply doesn’t exist. It can be hard enough to find a standard everyday bra — but when swimwear trades cup and band sizes for simple letter sizing, you’re presented with a whole new level of difficulty. It’s beyond frustrating — especially with summer on the horizon!
Luckily, your swimsuit search ends here. We’ve rounded up 15 stellar one-piece and two-piece bathing suits for your consideration — from monokinis, to bikinis and more. We have picks for different budgets, concerns, personal styles, etc. Whether you want to minimize your bust or emphasize it, you’re bound to find something you’ll love below — just in time for beach and pool season. No itsy-bitsy string bikinis or ridiculous microkinis in sight — trust Us! Shop the best bathing suits for large busts now!
The Best Bathing Suits for Large Busts
1. Best Overall Bathing Suit for Large Busts: Tempt Me Two-Piece Bikini Set
Top Highlights:
- Retro design
- Adjustable top
- 43 colors
Pros:
- Top is adjustable in two spots
- Flattering ruching
- 10 sizes available
Cons:
- While the ties are adjustable, the clasp hook is not
- Can’t choose different sizes for top and bottom
This bikini set presents the perfect mix of coverage and exposed skin. We love the high-rise bottoms, but the adjustable top is what truly makes this a can’t-miss swimwear pick for large busts!
2. Best Underwire One-Piece Bathing Suit for Large Busts: Miraclesuit Underwire Molded Bra One-Piece Swimsuit
Top Highlights:
- Underwire top
- Molded support
- 25 colors
Pros:
- Miratex fabric provides shapewear benefits
- Unique neckline
- No uncomfortable panels or linings
Cons:
- Hand wash and line dry recommended
- A more expensive pick
If you’ve been terribly unhappy with swimwear in your past, there is no better piece to splurge on than this Miraclesuit one-piece. It will prove its value fast. You’ll wear its timeless style year after year, and you’ll love its slenderizing design!
3. Best High-Neck Bathing Suit for Large Busts: Hermoza Genevieve One-Piece Swimsuit
Top Highlights:
- Coverage and contouring
- Side knot tie
- Attached shelf bra with removable moldable cups
Pros:
- Fully lined
- Powernet fabric for tummy control
- Adjustable halter and belt
Cons:
- Careful with sizing — brand recommends going one dress size up for swim
- A more expensive pick
If you want to cover up a little more while still looking incredibly cute and stylish, stick with Hermoza. This high-neck one-piece has full top and bottom coverage, and we love that you can customize your look with the removable molded cups!
4. Best Budget Bathing Suit for Large Busts: Hilor One-Piece V-Neck Bathing Suit
Top Highlights:
- Built-in molded cups
- Tummy control
- 22 colors
Pros:
- Ruched bodice and tummy-control mesh lining
- Adjustable straps
- Comfortable
Cons:
- May need to size up if you’re tall
- Hand wash only
Deal alert! If you don’t want to spend over $20 on a swimsuit but don’t want to skimp on great quality or fit, this is the one-piece for you. You really can have the best of both worlds with this confidence-boosting, supportive design. Grab it while it’s on sale!
5. Best Monokini Bathing Suit for Large Busts: RXRXCOCO Cutout Bathing Suit
Top Highlights:
- Midriff cutout
- Adjustable straps
- 20 colors
Pros:
- Supportive criss-cross bust design
- Ruched waist
- On sale
Cons:
- Somewhat limited size range
- May have too much push-up power for some shoppers
Monokinis find the sweet spot between bikinis and one-piece swimsuits, giving us the right amount of coverage and support while still letting us show a little extra skin. This pick has an expertly placed cutout to have you feeling like a million bucks on your next beach or pool trip!
6. Best Underwire Bikini Bathing Suit for Large Busts: Cupshe x Stassie Bikini Set
Top Highlights:
- Underwire and molded cups
- Adjustable straps
- Two colors
Pros:
- Designed with Stassie Karanikolaou
- Machine washable
- V-wire neckline
Cons:
- Somewhat limited size range
- Only two colorways
The stars aligned when Cupshe collaborated with Stassie Karanikolaou (a.k.a. Kylie Jenner‘s BFF) on a swimwear line. This underwire bikini is a dream for women with large busts who want something on the skimpier side that still offers major support!
7. Best Designer Bathing Suit for Large Busts: Tory Burch Miller One-Piece Swimsuit
Top Highlights:
- Belted waist
- Made of Sensitive® Fabrics by Eurojersey
- Three colors
Pros:
- Shelf bra with flexible side stays for added support; removable pads
- Four-way stretch
- SPF 50 protection
Cons:
- Nearly $200
- Somewhat limited size range
If we’re buying designer, we want not only an elevated appearance, but an elevated fit too. That’s why we love this Tory Burch find. While it’s our priciest pick, it’s still way less than other designer options, and it features the brand’s iconic double-T hardware. We obviously appreciate the added bust support too!
8. Best Tankini Bathing Suit for Large Busts: Holipick Tankini
Top Highlights:
- Ruffle top
- Boy shorts
- 42 colors
Pros:
- Tens of thousands of reviews
- Sizes XXS-26 plus
- Removable soft cups
Cons:
- May provide less support than other choices
- Shorts may not appeal to every shopper
It’s easy to see why this tankini is so popular on Amazon. The triple-tier ruffle top adds some awesome flow while the boy shorts provide extra coverage and help prevent chafing. The straps of the top are adjustable too!
9. Best Swim Dress Bathing Suit for Large Busts: Skims Shaping Swim Ruched One-Piece
Top Highlights:
- Swim dress
- Nine sizes
- Six colors
Pros:
- Flattering ruching details
- Full coverage
- Defined bust
Cons:
- Light on support
- No bright color options
Skims makes more than just shapewear that goes under your clothing. This shaping swim dress was made to be seen! This is a fantastic way to get that extra bottom coverage without looking like you’re desperately trying to cover up. You’re going to receive so many compliments on this “ultra-smoothing” one-piece. Available in sizes XXS-4X!
10. Best Push-Up Bathing Suit for Large Busts: Eonar Bikini Set
Top Highlights:
- Adjustable top and bottom
- Removable bead design
- 39 options
Pros:
- Molded cups with removable push-up pads
- Top adjusts at neck and back
- Built-in underwire
Cons:
- Beads may be uncomfortable with a heavy bust — but they are removable!
- Sizing is a little confusing — check the chart!
While some shoppers may look to minimize the appearance of their bust, others view swimwear as an opportunity to accentuate! If you love a push-up design, this bikini set is sure to make a splash. Adjust both the top and bottom for a photo-worthy fit!
11. Best Short-Sleeve Bathing Suit for Large Busts: Blooming Jelly One-Piece Swimsuit
Top Highlights:
- Short ruffle sleeves
- Lace-up back
- Seven colors
Pros:
- Defined bust with removable padding
- Ruched tummy-control design
- Helps prevent shoulder sunburn
Cons:
- May need assistance in lacing up the back
- One shopper noted wishing it had a more compressive design
Say no to sunburn and shoulder strap tan lines with this short-sleeve one-piece. We love how the flow of the ruffles contrasts with the tighter ruching of the fabric, and while there’s no underwire, the twisted bust design still creates a flattering shape! The color options are so, so good too!
12. Best Long-Sleeve Bathing Suit for Large Busts: lululemon Long-Sleeve Paddle Suit
Top Highlights:
- UV-protective fabric
- Long sleeves, high neck
- Medium bottom coverage
Pros:
- On sale
- Drop-in pocket
- Long zipper pull for easy changing
Cons:
- Final sale — can only return in store for credit
- Only one colorway
One issue we have with many long-sleeve swimsuits is that they put a zipper in front. If you have a large bust, you’ve likely experienced front zippers coming undone on their own because of the pressure. That’s why we love that this pretty and protective paddle suit zips in the back instead. Don’t miss out on this find — it could be gone soon!
13. Best Plunge Bathing Suit for Large Busts: Good American Leilani Halter Swimsuit
Top Highlights:
- Khloe Kardashian‘s brand
- Sizing for 00-5XL
- Two colors
Pros:
- On sale
- Adjustable halter tie
- Inclusive size range
Cons:
- Black version is sold out in multiple sizes
- Hand wash/line dry
Most plunge styles simply do not have the proper support to flatter your bust. Instead, they often push your chest flat, creating a sagging appearance. That’s why this Good American swimsuit is a phenomenal find for larger busts. Instead of a simple V, the plunge is structured for a bust-friendly silhouette!
14. Best Bathing Suit Top for Large Busts: Cuup The Balconette
Top Highlights:
- Just the top, no bottoms
- Sizing up to H cups
- 13 colors
Pros:
- Precision fit — choose your band and cup size
- Gentle lift
- UPF 50 protection
Cons:
- On the pricier side
- Matching bottoms come separately
If you already own a pair of bottoms you love and just want a great top to go with them, this underwire balconette bikini top is the crème de la crème. Finally, a fit customized to your bust! The sizing tool makes it so easy to figure out your best fit. Put that tape measure away!
15. Best One-Shoulder Bathing Suit for Large Busts: Vimpunec Ruffle One-Shoulder Bikini Set
Top Highlights:
- Sizes XS-3XL
- One-shoulder top
- 19 colors
Pros:
- Can accommodate cup sizes up to F
- High-rise bottoms
- Supportive elastic banding
Cons:
- Could lead to asymmetrical tan lines
- Not for shoppers who want visible cleavage
While we’d normally steer large busts away from one-shoulder designs, we’re making an exception for this bikini set. If you’ve been wanting to try the style, this is your moment! The wide shoulder strap and elastic banding create extra support so your bust isn’t weighed down or causing you shoulder pain!
Not done shopping? Explore more of our favorite products below:
This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.
The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!