15 Best Summer Bras to Support Large Busts

Looking for the best summer bras to support large busts is incredibly difficult. Yes, there are ample undergarment options on the market — but when you have a specific situation in mind, there are a few design characteristics to look out for. It’s no surprise that bras created to support larger busts require a few features to work well. They either need to maintain the proper structure or the preferred amount of coverage to help hold you up and stay in place. But of course, when we ponder which bras are actually best for the summer season, there are other elements which must be considered.
First and foremost, we want breathable materials and minimal padding or lining — which you can certainly find in addition to the necessary support opportunities. Don’t believe Us? Check out the best summer bras for large busts below ahead of the warmer months, and get to shopping!
Best Summer Bras for Large Busts
Best Front-Closing Style: Chantelle Lingerie Norah Front Closure Molded Bra
Our Top Highlights:
- No-fuss design
- Smoothing back band
- Dainty lace overlay
Pros
- Full-coverage bra
- Converts into a racerback style
- Sturdy molded cups
Cons
- Most expensive
- Fewer reviews
For anyone who doesn’t want to take a ton of extra time putting on their bra in the morning, this is the style to score! The closure in the front makes the process incredibly easy, and reviewers say it’s just as sturdy as your classic hook-back styles.
Best Bustier Style: Felina Longline Convertible Strapless Underwire Bra
Our Top Highlights:
- Low-back style
- Underwire and bustier boning support
- Comes with removable straps
Pros
- Tons of added support
- Smoothing benefits
- More affordable high-end option
Cons
- Only two colors available
- Fewer reviews
Strapless bras which work for larger cup sizes are tricky to find, but this one is clearly a winner! It’s a bit different from your classic strapless style because of the bustier construction, but it’s made this way for good reason. This extra support can allow for the back to dip lower, so if you have a backless dress or top you want to rock, this bra makes it possible!
Best Side-Smoothing Style: Fantasie Fusion Underwire Side Support Bra
Our Top Highlights:
- Ultra-thick side straps
- Full coverage
- Sheer lace details
Pros
- Minimizing effect
- Lightly lined
- Lightweight feel
- Six color options
Cons
- Slightly pricy
If you’re looking for a flirty bra you can wear on the daily, this is an excellent choice. Shoppers swear it’s the absolute best for larger cup sizes and adore how lightweight yet supportive it feels. It snags bonus points for the wide side straps which minimize any awkward bulging!
Best Smoothing Bra: Natori Pure Luxe Underwire T-Shirt Bra
Our Top Highlights:
- Full-coverage design
- Lace detail straps
- Smoothing stretch fabric
Pros
- Slight demi-cup shape
- Contoured cups
- Glowing reviews
- Nine color options
Cons
- Expensive
Reviewers say this is their ultimate go-to bra! They love the support, the way it appears smooth underneath clothing and (of course) how comfortable it is. Even if you’re not a fan of underwires, shoppers say this bra may have the power to change your mind!
Best Strapless Style: Wacoal Red Carpet Convertible Strapless Bra
Our Top Highlights:
- Light padding
- Smoothing fabric
- Stay-in-place design
Pros
- Supportive enough for larger cup sizes
- Comes with attachable straps
- Amazing reviews
- Creates flattering shape
Cons
- Expensive
It’s not everyday you find a strapless bra which can actually support larger cup sizes and fully stay in place! That’s what hundreds of reviewers say this bra accomplishes, and they haven’t found a style which measures up to this one. It may be pricy, but it’s reportedly totally worth it!
Best Everyday Bra: Natori Bliss Perfection Underwire Contour Bra
Our Top Highlights:
- Lightly padded contour cups
- Dainty lace on the side straps
- Smoothing invisible design
Pros
- Top-tier reviews
- 11 color options
- Extra comfortable fit
Cons
- Pricy
- More delicate
So many bras designed for larger busts can feel a bit matronly, but not this one! What we love most (other than the lightweight feel of this bra) are the lace sides, which not only look beautiful but allow for tons of breathability as well.
Best Wire-Free Style: Chantelle Lingrie Norah Supportive Wireless Bra
Our Top Highlights:
- Beautiful floral face overlay
- Extra stretchy material
- Super lightweight
Pros
- Thick supportive band underneath the bust
- Adjustable straps
- Hook-and-eye back closure
Cons
- Expensive
- Limited color options
One shoppers say their “prayers were answered” after they found this amazing bra! The fact that it offers sturdy support without wire discomfort is amazing. and the extensive sizing options ensure you’ll get just the right fit.
Best High-Impact Sports Bra: Glamorise High Impact Underwire Sports Bra
Our Top Highlights:
- Double-layered design
- Bounce control
- Moisture-wicking material
Pros
- Cushioned underwire support
- Thick supportive straps
- Extra sturdy
- Extensive sizing
Cons
- Only three color options
Don’t let your larger bust get in the way of your workouts! With this sports bra, you’ll receive serious compression plus support — so you’re not bouncing all over the place during high-intensity exercise.
Best Low-Impact Sports Bra: Champion Curvy Moderate Support Low Cut Sports Bra
Our Top Highlights:
- Low-cut style
- Racerback design
- Comfy stretch material
Pros
- Molded cups
- Snug fit
- Supportive waistband
- On sale
Cons
- Moderate support level
This is a sports bra that’s definitely comfortable, but most optimal for any type of low-impact workout. Think yoga, pilates or anything else which doesn’t involve super intense movement. It’s also just as fabulous for lounging or running errands!
Best Cotton Lounge Bra: Fruit of the Loom Women’s Plus-Size Wireless Cotton Bra
Our Top Highlights:
- Breathable cotton
- Extra lightweight
- Made for plus sizes
Pros
- Super smoothing
- Adjustable straps
- Hook-and-eye adjustable back closure
- Very affordable
Cons
- Low-level support
This is another great bra which might not be the best in terms of support, but perfect for everyday lounging! But unlike many of the bralettes we’ve come across, this one does have certain features which make it far more supportive for larger busts.
Best Longline Lounge Bra: True & Co Women’s True Body Lift Scoop Adjustable Strap Bra
Our Top Highlights:
- Longer design for more coverage
- Smoothing compression fabric
- Wire-free design
Pros
- Super lightweight
- Pull-on style
- 27 color options
- Extensive sizing options
- Amazing reviews
Cons
- Lower-level support
If you’re having a super lazy day, this is the bra you want to wear. It’s wireless, seamless and virtually weightless! Even though it’s not as supportive as some of the other bras on our list, shoppers say it does provide some flattering lift.
Best Balconette Style: Playtex Women’s Secrets Underwire Balconette T-Shirt Bra
Our Top Highlights:
- Sweetheart neckline
- Light foam lining
- Smoothing design
Pros
- Thicker comfortable straps
- Hidden underwire support
- Super affordable
- Great reviews
Cons
- Sizing may be tricky
This is the ideal bra to wear with any sweetheart-style top or dress! It’s made to look extra smooth if you’re donning a form-fitting look, and reviewers say it’s one of their all-time favorite underwire bras. The price is seriously hard to beat!
Best Minimizer Bra: HSIA Women’s Underwire Unpadded Bra
Our Top Highlights:
- Sheer lace and mesh design
- Minimizing effect
- Demi-style cups
Pros
- Top-seller
- Fun color options
- Great support
- Affordable
Cons
- Somewhat limited cup sizing
The fact that this bra is very much an unlined style and lightweight is what makes it perfect if you want to make your bust appear a bit smaller. The sheer nature is also super flirty, which makes it a great date night option!
Best Lace Style: Smart & Sexy Women’s Plus Size Signature Lace Bra
Our Top Highlights:
- All-over lace design
- Flirty fit and feel
- Wide smoothing side straps
Pros
- Zero padding
- Bright color options
- Comfortable fit
- Supportive
Cons
- Fit can be tricky
This is a bra made for the most romantic nights! It’s extra delicate, but still gives you the level of support you need thanks to the thicker side straps. Shoppers are swooning over this style!
Best Deep-V Plunge: Wacoal Women’s La Femme Contour Bra
Our Top Highlights:
- Low plunge dip front
- Smoothing cups
- Embroidered details
Pros
- High-mark reviews
- Comfortable fit
- Extended size range
- Great color options
Cons
- A bit pricy
No need to steer clear of low-cut styles anymore! With this bra, you get the support you need without as much coverage as other bras have — so it won’t awkwardly peek out from the neckline.
