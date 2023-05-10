15 Best Summer Bras to Support Large Busts

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Looking for the best summer bras to support large busts is incredibly difficult. Yes, there are ample undergarment options on the market — but when you have a specific situation in mind, there are a few design characteristics to look out for. It’s no surprise that bras created to support larger busts require a few features to work well. They either need to maintain the proper structure or the preferred amount of coverage to help hold you up and stay in place. But of course, when we ponder which bras are actually best for the summer season, there are other elements which must be considered.

First and foremost, we want breathable materials and minimal padding or lining — which you can certainly find in addition to the necessary support opportunities. Don’t believe Us? Check out the best summer bras for large busts below ahead of the warmer months, and get to shopping!

Best Summer Bras for Large Busts

Best Front-Closing Style: Chantelle Lingerie Norah Front Closure Molded Bra

Our Top Highlights:

No-fuss design

Smoothing back band

Dainty lace overlay

Pros

Full-coverage bra

Converts into a racerback style

Sturdy molded cups

Cons

Most expensive

Fewer reviews

For anyone who doesn’t want to take a ton of extra time putting on their bra in the morning, this is the style to score! The closure in the front makes the process incredibly easy, and reviewers say it’s just as sturdy as your classic hook-back styles.

$79.00 See it!

Best Bustier Style: Felina Longline Convertible Strapless Underwire Bra

Our Top Highlights:

Low-back style

Underwire and bustier boning support

Comes with removable straps

Pros

Tons of added support

Smoothing benefits

More affordable high-end option

Cons

Only two colors available

Fewer reviews

Strapless bras which work for larger cup sizes are tricky to find, but this one is clearly a winner! It’s a bit different from your classic strapless style because of the bustier construction, but it’s made this way for good reason. This extra support can allow for the back to dip lower, so if you have a backless dress or top you want to rock, this bra makes it possible!

$58.00 See it!

Best Side-Smoothing Style: Fantasie Fusion Underwire Side Support Bra

Our Top Highlights:

Ultra-thick side straps

Full coverage

Sheer lace details

Pros

Minimizing effect

Lightly lined

Lightweight feel

Six color options

Cons

Slightly pricy

If you’re looking for a flirty bra you can wear on the daily, this is an excellent choice. Shoppers swear it’s the absolute best for larger cup sizes and adore how lightweight yet supportive it feels. It snags bonus points for the wide side straps which minimize any awkward bulging!

$64.00 See it!

Best Smoothing Bra: Natori Pure Luxe Underwire T-Shirt Bra

Our Top Highlights:

Full-coverage design

Lace detail straps

Smoothing stretch fabric

Pros

Slight demi-cup shape

Contoured cups

Glowing reviews

Nine color options

Cons

Expensive

Reviewers say this is their ultimate go-to bra! They love the support, the way it appears smooth underneath clothing and (of course) how comfortable it is. Even if you’re not a fan of underwires, shoppers say this bra may have the power to change your mind!

$74.00 See it!

Best Strapless Style: Wacoal Red Carpet Convertible Strapless Bra

Our Top Highlights:

Light padding

Smoothing fabric

Stay-in-place design

Pros

Supportive enough for larger cup sizes

Comes with attachable straps

Amazing reviews

Creates flattering shape

Cons

Expensive

It’s not everyday you find a strapless bra which can actually support larger cup sizes and fully stay in place! That’s what hundreds of reviewers say this bra accomplishes, and they haven’t found a style which measures up to this one. It may be pricy, but it’s reportedly totally worth it!

$76.00 See it!

Best Everyday Bra: Natori Bliss Perfection Underwire Contour Bra

Our Top Highlights:

Lightly padded contour cups

Dainty lace on the side straps

Smoothing invisible design

Pros

Top-tier reviews

11 color options

Extra comfortable fit

Cons

Pricy

More delicate

So many bras designed for larger busts can feel a bit matronly, but not this one! What we love most (other than the lightweight feel of this bra) are the lace sides, which not only look beautiful but allow for tons of breathability as well.

$70.00 See it!

Best Wire-Free Style: Chantelle Lingrie Norah Supportive Wireless Bra

Our Top Highlights:

Beautiful floral face overlay

Extra stretchy material

Super lightweight

Pros

Thick supportive band underneath the bust

Adjustable straps

Hook-and-eye back closure

Cons

Expensive

Limited color options

One shoppers say their “prayers were answered” after they found this amazing bra! The fact that it offers sturdy support without wire discomfort is amazing. and the extensive sizing options ensure you’ll get just the right fit.

$76.00 See it!

Best High-Impact Sports Bra: Glamorise High Impact Underwire Sports Bra

Our Top Highlights:

Double-layered design

Bounce control

Moisture-wicking material

Pros

Cushioned underwire support

Thick supportive straps

Extra sturdy

Extensive sizing

Cons

Only three color options

Don’t let your larger bust get in the way of your workouts! With this sports bra, you’ll receive serious compression plus support — so you’re not bouncing all over the place during high-intensity exercise.

$69.00 See it!

Best Low-Impact Sports Bra: Champion Curvy Moderate Support Low Cut Sports Bra

Our Top Highlights:

Low-cut style

Racerback design

Comfy stretch material

Pros

Molded cups

Snug fit

Supportive waistband

On sale

Cons

Moderate support level

This is a sports bra that’s definitely comfortable, but most optimal for any type of low-impact workout. Think yoga, pilates or anything else which doesn’t involve super intense movement. It’s also just as fabulous for lounging or running errands!

Starting at $15.00 See it!

Best Cotton Lounge Bra: Fruit of the Loom Women’s Plus-Size Wireless Cotton Bra

Our Top Highlights:

Breathable cotton

Extra lightweight

Made for plus sizes

Pros

Super smoothing

Adjustable straps

Hook-and-eye adjustable back closure

Very affordable

Cons

Low-level support

This is another great bra which might not be the best in terms of support, but perfect for everyday lounging! But unlike many of the bralettes we’ve come across, this one does have certain features which make it far more supportive for larger busts.

Starting at $18.00 See it!

Best Longline Lounge Bra: True & Co Women’s True Body Lift Scoop Adjustable Strap Bra

Our Top Highlights:

Longer design for more coverage

Smoothing compression fabric

Wire-free design

Pros

Super lightweight

Pull-on style

27 color options

Extensive sizing options

Amazing reviews

Cons

Lower-level support

If you’re having a super lazy day, this is the bra you want to wear. It’s wireless, seamless and virtually weightless! Even though it’s not as supportive as some of the other bras on our list, shoppers say it does provide some flattering lift.

Starting at $15.00 See it!

Our Top Highlights:

Sweetheart neckline

Light foam lining

Smoothing design

Pros

Thicker comfortable straps

Hidden underwire support

Super affordable

Great reviews

Cons

Sizing may be tricky

This is the ideal bra to wear with any sweetheart-style top or dress! It’s made to look extra smooth if you’re donning a form-fitting look, and reviewers say it’s one of their all-time favorite underwire bras. The price is seriously hard to beat!

Starting at $16.00 See it!

Best Minimizer Bra: HSIA Women’s Underwire Unpadded Bra

Our Top Highlights:

Sheer lace and mesh design

Minimizing effect

Demi-style cups

Pros

Top-seller

Fun color options

Great support

Affordable

Cons

Somewhat limited cup sizing

The fact that this bra is very much an unlined style and lightweight is what makes it perfect if you want to make your bust appear a bit smaller. The sheer nature is also super flirty, which makes it a great date night option!

Starting at $24.00 See it!

Our Top Highlights:

All-over lace design

Flirty fit and feel

Wide smoothing side straps

Pros

Zero padding

Bright color options

Comfortable fit

Supportive

Cons

Fit can be tricky

This is a bra made for the most romantic nights! It’s extra delicate, but still gives you the level of support you need thanks to the thicker side straps. Shoppers are swooning over this style!

Starting at $9.00 See it!

Our Top Highlights:

Low plunge dip front

Smoothing cups

Embroidered details

Pros

High-mark reviews

Comfortable fit

Extended size range

Great color options

Cons

A bit pricy

No need to steer clear of low-cut styles anymore! With this bra, you get the support you need without as much coverage as other bras have — so it won’t awkwardly peek out from the neckline.

Starting at $54.00 See it!

