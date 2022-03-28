Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Finding a swimsuit that flatters fuller figures isn’t always easy, especially if you’re shopping for one online. How are you supposed to know if a specific style will work for your body type? We’ve all been there, and while we certainly don’t have all of the answers, we do have some pointers that may be able to help you on your search!

If a two-piece is what you’re looking for, we would suggest seeking out sets that have high-waisted bottoms which can cinch you in and create a stunning shape. And as for one-pieces, focus on the neckline and choose a style that you feel will flatter a large bust and feel supportive at the same time. A common misconception about plus-size swimsuits is that there only a handful of designs to choose from, but that’s definitely not the case! We have a slew of different options for you to shop below so you can score the exact look you love and feel confident in the process. Summer is just around the corner, so let’s do it!

Our Favorite Flattering Plus-Size Swimsuit

Shoppers who say they have struggled to find a two-piece bikini that works for their body type finally scored big time with this set! The ruched high-waisted bottoms offer up great tummy control, while the off-the-shoulder top looks chic and elegant. This swim look is timeless and one that you’ll feel incredible in every time!

Get the Daci Plus Size Two Piece Bikini for prices starting at $23 on Amazon!

9 More of the Best Plus-Size Swimsuits for 2022

Adisputent One-Piece Ruffle Flounce Swimsuit

This one-piece is another classic style that you can wear year after year! Reviewers say that they love how the full coverage helps to smooth out the tummy area, and the double ruffle detail creates an hourglass shape that’s undeniably flattering. Think of how this will wow on the beach and boardwalk!

Get the Adisputent One Piece Ruffle Flounce Swimsuit for prices starting at $26 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 25, 2022, but are subject to change.

CUPSHE Ruffled Plus-Size Bikini

The top that comes with this bikini set is the true standout here! If you have a larger bust that needs more support but you still want to show off some cleavage, this option is the one to beat. The neckline dips super low, while the thicker straps ensure that you feel secure. It matches perfectly with the high-waisted ruched bottoms!

Get the CUPSHE Ruffled Plus Size Bikini for $37 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 25, 2022, but are subject to change.

Floerns Fishnet High-Waist Bikini Set

Are you ready to take the best beach Instagram snaps of your life? Get ready to rack up likes in this ultra-trendy two-piece! It keeps what you need covered up while still giving you the snazziest sultry look. We’re obsessed with the fishnet details, and shoppers say they feel unstoppable in this set! What more could you want?

Get the Floerns Fishnet High Waist Bikini Set for prices starting at $23 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 25, 2022, but are subject to change.

Daci Front Cross Plus-Size One-Piece Swimsuit

The retro vibes are strong within this swimsuit! It’s exactly what we picture a modern pinup style one-piece would look like. The lower half offers full coverage and includes ruching around the tummy area, and the halter criss-cross top gives unparalleled support for larger chest sizes. Add to cart immediately!

Get the Daci Front Cross Plus Size One Piece Swimsuit for prices starting at $31 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 25, 2022, but are subject to change.

Artesands Hayes Floral Crossover Side Tie One-Piece Swimsuit

Wrap dresses, skirts and tops are some of our favorite flattering garments, so naturally, we had to include a wrap swimsuit in our lineup! The tie detail on the waist can cinch you in, and the surplice neckline was designed to provide comfortable support for fuller busts. Plus, this floral pattern is simply divine!

Get the Artesands Hayes Floral Crossover Side Tie One-Piece Swimsuit (originally $150) on sale for $105 at Nordstrom!

La Blanca Off-the-Shoulder One-Piece Swimsuit

Is there a more timeless swimsuit than this off-the-shoulder number? We don’t think so! The ruffle along the neckline and sleek and simple design make it one of the most elegant one-pieces that we could find. Reviewers say that this suit is truly top-tier and claim they feel 100% confident whenever they wear it!

Get the La Blanca Off the Shoulder One-Piece Swimsuit for $130 at Nordstrom!

HIMONE High-Waist Two-Piece Swimwear Set

If you prefer to have underwire support in your bikini, this is definitely the one to buy. The top is reminiscent of a bustier with molded cups that flatter the chest, and the bottoms are high enough to show just the right amount of skin when you wear the two pieces together!

Get the HIMONE High Waist Two Piece Swimwear Set for $27 at Walmart!

Kawell Tummy-Control Swimdress

This may look like a one-piece suit — but it’s actually two! The dress comes with a pair of swim shorts that go underneath to make it extra comfortable, plus provide you with even more secure coverage. If you prefer a longer bathing suit but don’t want to look matronly, this is an excellent style to try!

Get the Kawell Tummy Control Swimdress for prices starting at $25 at Walmart!

Yonique High-Waisted Two-Piece Bikini

Larger bust sizes can’t always wear classic triangle bikini tops because they offer very little support, which is where this bikini can come into the picture! It offers the same plunging neckline look, but with a thicker band underneath and thicker straps so you feel strapped in. Let’s go!

Get the Yonique High Waisted Two Piece Bikini for prices starting at $30 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 25, 2022, but are subject to change.

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!