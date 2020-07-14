9 Extremely Flattering Retro One-Piece Swimsuits for Every Body Type

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Sometimes, our favorite trends are the ones that bring back the vibe of decades past! We love retro fashion — especially when it comes to swimwear. We’re seeing brands reinventing staple styles from the ’50s and beyond — topping them off with modern twists that have Us seriously excited to take our summer trips. We found nine of the best one-piece swimsuits on the market that we’re totally obsessed with right now! Not only are they all adorable, they are incredibly flattering on the body. Check them out below!

This Vintage-Style Lace Suit

The deep-V cut and vertical stripes will make you look beyond streamlined as you strut on the sand.

Get the CUPSHE Women’s Ladies Vintage Lace Bathing Suit for prices starting at $29, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 14, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Ruffle Suit

We love the alternating stripes on this suit — they are on trend, and will transform the way your figure looks.

Get the CUPSHE Women’s V Neck One Piece Swimsuit for $33, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 14, 2020, but are subject to change.

This ’50s-Style Suit

The ruching on this suit can help conceal the tummy area, and will look fabulous while doing so!

Get the COCOSHIP Women’s ’50s Retro Floral Swimsuit for $25, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 14, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Belted Suit

A belt is always a great way to elevate a beach look — trust Us.

Get the Tansuitme Women’s One Piece Swimsuit for $26, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 14, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Strapless Suit

Show off your shoulders and get a nice tan in this fabulous one-piece.

Get the kate spade new york Strapless Polka Dot Print One-Piece Swimsuit (originally $148) on sale for just $111 at Macy’s — limited time deal!

This Blogger-Approved Suit

We love the European style of this suit, and the belt detail that can accentuate your waist. Leave it to mega-influencer Danielle Bernstein to design a winner!

Get the WeWoreWhat Danielle One Piece for $195, available from Revolve!

This High-Cut V-Neck Suit

The high-cut style is definitely a throwback to the ’80s and ’90s, but this suit gives it a current spin!

Get the Adreamly Women’s One Piece Tummy Control V Neck Backness Swimsuit for prices starting at $13, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 14, 2020, but are subject to change.

This ’90s Suit

This suit is definitely giving Us some serious Saved by the Bell vibes, and we’re obsessed.

Get the FITTOO Women Monokini Retro Thong One Piece Swimsuit for prices starting at $14, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 14, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Scoop Neck Suit

This one-piece is on the simple side, but its subtle slimming effects are undeniable. Scoop it up in a few colors!

Get the PRETTYGARDEN Women’s One Piece Tummy Control U Neck Backless Swimsuit for prices starting at $22, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 14, 2020, but are subject to change.

