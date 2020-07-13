11 Extremely Flattering Low-Cut and Plunge One-Pieces for Every Body Type

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’re seriously embracing one-piece swimsuits this summer! They are flattering, often have tummy-control properties and are not as conservative as you might think.

It’s common to wear a one-piece suit when you want to have more coverage while at the beach or the pool. Not all of Us feel comfortable in two-piece bikinis all the time, after all. If you do want to make a statement, there are definitely one-piece swimsuits available that still allow you to show some skin. We love plunge styles that create a nice, curvy shape, and we found some of the best options for every beach babe out there. Check them out below!

This Bright Tummy-Control Suit

The ruching on the mid-section of this suit can help conceal the tummy area.

Get the CUPSHE Women’s Shirring Design V-Neck Low Back One Piece Swimsuit for prices starting at $29, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 13, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Chic Retro Suit

This suit is ideal for accentuating the waist. Talk about a fabulous fashion moment!

Get the COCOSHIP Retro One Piece Backless Bather Swimsuit for prices starting at $22, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 13, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Mesh Cutout Suit

The cutouts in the middle of this suit can help create an elongated look. We’re obsessed!

Get the Tempt Me Women One Piece Plunge Monokini for prices starting at $17, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 13, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Leopard Print Suit

If you love showing off your cleavage, go for this stunning pick!

Get the SweatyRocks Women’s Sexy Bathing Suit for prices starting at $22, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 13, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Strappy Suit

This suit has a super strappy back (and front!) that looks beyond classy. Vegas pool party vibes!

Get the Ekouaer Women’s Sexy Ruffle Criss Cross Back One Piece for prices starting at $20, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 13, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Cheeky Suit

This plunge suit has a ruched bottom that can accentuate your backside. Plus, it’s marked down right now!

Get the Vince Camuto Riviera Plunge Cheeky One-Piece Swimsuit (originally $106) on sale for just $64, available at Macy’s!

This Ultra-Low Suit

This one-piece has the plunge neckline down to perfection. Va-va-voom!

Get the Lovers + Friends Sade One Piece for $128, available from Revolve!

This Simple Keyhole Suit

Sometimes all you need is a keyhole cutout to make a suit look more timeless and stylish.

Get the Sociala Women Deep Plunge One Piece for prices starting at $27, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 13, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Crochet Suit

This crochet swimsuit is unlike any other we’ve seen on the market, and the plunge neck elevates it even more!

Get the Bdcoco Women’s Sexy V Neck Crochet One Piece for prices starting at $16, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 13, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Elegant Plunge Suit

Now this is what you call the epitome of glam! The ultra-low V-neck looks incredible, and you can even try wearing this is a bodysuit for added versatility.

Get the SHEKINI Women’s Monokini Swimwear for prices starting at $19, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 13, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Adjustable Suit

This suit has criss-cross cutouts on the front and the sides that you can use to adjust to fit your body!

Get the Holipick Women Sexy One Piece Swimsuit for prices starting at $20, available on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 13, 2020, but are subject to change.

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon legging dupes and pretty much anything about the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!