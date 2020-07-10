5 Extremely Flattering One-Piece Swimsuits for All Body Types

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’re all about one-piece swimsuits this season. Not only are they incredibly flattering, they help Us look seriously elegant while sunbathing. We also can’t help but adore how they present a slimmed down appearance, which is truly ideal if you’re not feeling all that confident when it’s time to hit the shores.

Considering how trendy one-piece swimsuits are these days, it’s no surprise that there are so many new designs on the market. With that in mind, we’ve rounded up our favorite styles available right now. From low-cut V-neck styles, to high-cut retro styles and everything else else in between, check out our top picks below — and get ready to start turning heads at the beach!

Best Low Cut/Plunge One-Piece Swimsuit on Amazon

Ruffles, ruffles, ruffles! Need we say more? The girly vibes on this one-piece are as glamorous as it gets.

Get the CUPSHE Women’s V Neck One Piece Swimsuit for $29, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 10, 2020, but are subject to change.

Best Adjustable One-Piece Swimsuit on Amazon

Having adjustable straps is essential for accommodating different bust sizes, and this version has tummy-control ruching to boot. Buying ASAP!

Get the Ekouaer Women’s One Piece Swimsuit for prices starting at $16, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 10, 2020, but are subject to change.

Best Modest and Comfortable One-Piece Swimsuit on Amazon

Not enough people give swim-dresses their credit. They look so elegant, and are incredibly flattering for a wide range of body types!

Get the GOSOPIN Women’s One Piece Swimdress for prices starting at $13, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 10, 2020, but are subject to change.

Best Retro One-Piece Swimsuit on Amazon

Can you say Baywatch? This red suit is a complete ’90s Pamela Anderson moment, and we’re so here for it.

Get the Dixperfect Women’s Retro 80s/90s Inspired High Cut Low Back One Piece Swimwear for prices starting at $22, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 10, 2020, but are subject to change.

Best High-Cut One Piece Swimsuit on Amazon

High-cut swimsuits are totally having a moment, and we completely understand why! This plain and simple take on the trend is definitely the way to go if you want to give this style a shot.

Get the PRETTYGARDEN Women’s One Piece Tummy Control U Neck Backless Swimsuits for prices starting at $22, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 10, 2020, but are subject to change.

