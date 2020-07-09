Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you think that all one-piece swimsuits are modest or matronly, think again! While they are certainly not as revealing or occasionally risqué as a two-piece bikini, you can still show a little skin while having a mono moment.

We found a beautiful one-piece that lets you flaunt your figure — while still providing the tummy control that we love about these swimsuits. This CUPSHE suit has everything we want for summer, and Amazon shoppers are just as obsessed with it as we are!

Get the CUPSHE Women’s Shirring Design V-Neck Low Back One Piece Swimsuit for prices starting at $29, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 9, 2020, but are subject to change.

These suits have a key element that makes for a great tummy control one-piece: ruching! At first, you may be led to believe that bunched up fabric won’t flatter the stomach area, but it does the exact opposite. It serves as a camouflage of sorts, creating the illusion of a more toned tummy — and who doesn’t want that at the beach? It’s no surprise that many reviewers have picked that as their favorite feature!

Shopper after shopper proclaims that the “flattering” look of these suits is so major. The “quality fabric” exceeded expectations and they feel “very confident” whenever they wear it out and about. All of the positive vibes surrounding the product certainly make Us feel sure that it’s a total hit.

Get the CUPSHE Women’s Shirring Design V-Neck Low Back One Piece Swimsuit for prices starting at $29, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 9, 2020, but are subject to change.

While these suits do shield your skin from the sun, they still allow you to show off! We love the low V-neck on the triangle top of this suit, which can create cleavage. This suit comes in a variety of colors, and depending on which shade you pick, it can have a slightly different style.

Some of the suits have adjustable straight straps, and others have a halter-tie style. The bottoms of these one-piece suits are slightly higher cut, and a bit cheeky — which is super cute. All around, these suits are winners!

See it: Get the CUPSHE Women’s Shirring Design V-Neck Low Back One Piece Swimsuit for prices starting at $29, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 9, 2020, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from CUPSHE and shop all of the women’s swimsuits and cover ups available at Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals!

Check out more of our picks and deals!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon legging dupes and pretty much anything about the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!