13 Best Women’s Swimsuits for 2021

Before we know it, the summer season is going to be here — which means swimsuit season is upon Us. Sure, it may seem far away at the moment, but just think about how quickly the year has flown by so far. We can’t believe that we’re practically two weeks into March already — clearly we all need to start assessing our summer wardrobes!

That’s precisely why we published this article: We want to shop for summer swimsuits so we’re ready to hit the pool or beach the second weather permits, and we have a feeling you’re in the same boat. Of course, another reason why we’re buying bathing suits ahead of time is because it motivates Us to work out and get in shape before the sun really starts shining. If you’ve also been slacking on your exercise game and want a jolt of energy to push you back on track, we would recommend buying a new swimsuit that you’re excited about.

Swimsuit Trends and Styles in 2021

Now, let’s talk about what swimsuits are going to be on trend for 2021. There are some styles that will always look great — such as a classic one-piece or a high-cut bikini combination — but this year is all about of-the-moment details that are currently taking over Instagram. We’ve seen a lot of suits made from a ribbed material, and others with strappy designs and flattering cutouts that make a statement. Those three happen to be our favorite trends which can complement a range of body types, but there are endless styles for you to explore!

Best Swimsuit Brands

There are lots of brands out there that specialize in swimwear (such as Solid & Striped, Onia and pretty much every high-end designer label), but they can get pretty pricey. Luckily, there are numerous brands available now, like CUPSHE and Tempt Me, which produce high-quality suits for incredibly affordable prices. Another reliable brand that makes budget-friendly and trendy swimsuits is ZAFUL, and you can find all three of these brands on Amazon.

These are merely a handful of swimsuit brands that we adore — there’s so much more variety for you to shop! That’s precisely why we rounded up our top 13 picks of swimsuits for the summer season. Read on for more!

Top 13 Swimsuits & Bathing Suits

Best One-Piece Swimsuit: CUPSHE Women’s One-Piece Color-Block Bathing Suit

This swimsuit takes the cake as our favorite one-piece. The design is classic, modern and flattering all at the same time. The way it utilizes color-blocking gives you a gorgeous shape, and we love the wrap style which accentuates the waistline.

Get the CUPSHE Women’s One Piece Color Block Bathing Suit for prices starting at $30, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 10, 2021, but are subject to change.

Best Tummy Control Swimsuit: Ekouaer Women’s One-Piece Vintage Shirred Bathing Suit

This swimsuit is cut in a retro ’50s style and has strategic ruching along the midsection, which can help make the tummy area appear smoother and flatter. It comes in a slew of different colors and shades, and is available in plus sizes as well. Amazing!

Get the Ekouaer Women’s One Piece Vintage Shirred Bathing Suit for prices starting at $16, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 10, 2021, but are subject to change.

Best Body-Flattering Swimsuit: Hilor Women’s One-Piece Front Crossover Swimsuit

This one-piece gives somewhat of an illusion that you’re wearing a two-piece thanks to the mesh paneling at the waist. It looks so incredibly flattering and provides an accentuated hourglass shape, and we’re completely obsessed with the look!

Get the Hilor Women’s One Piece Front Crossover Swimsuit for prices starting at $22, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 10, 2021, but are subject to change.

Best Two-Piece Swimsuit: SweatyRocks Women’s Spaghetti Strap Criss-Cross Back Ribbed Swimsuit

This two-piece combines two of our favorite swimsuit trends for 2021: ribbed material and a strappy moment! The top and bottom are both super simple, but the back of the top has a sleek double-strap design that is totally show-stopping.

Get the SweatyRocks Women’s Spaghetti Strap Criss Cross Back Ribbed Swimsuit for prices starting at $22, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 10, 2021, but are subject to change.

Best Affordable Swimsuit: ZAFUL Women’s High Cut Two-Piece Bathing Suit

ZAFUL is a great brand to turn to if you want a stylish swimsuit for an affordable price, and this option in particular will cost you less than $20 for each two-piece set!

Get the ZAFUL Women’s High Cut Two Piece Bathing Suit for prices starting at $12, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 10, 2021, but are subject to change.

Best Trendy and Stylish Swimsuit: SweatyRocks Women’s Criss-Cross Open Back Leopard One-Piece

Animal prints are surely going to be a swimsuit trend this summer, but the key is to choose the right versions. If you want to go for a leopard print, this strappy one-piece is the ideal choice because the style of the pattern is chic and not over the top.

Get the SweatyRocks Women’s Criss Cross Open Back Leopard One Piece for prices starting at $19, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 10, 2021, but are subject to change.

Best Designer Swimsuit: Trina Turk Women’s Off Shoulder Ruffle Bandeau One-Piece Swimsuit

If you want to splurge on a designer swimsuit, look for a classic style that you can wear for more than one season. This off-the-shoulder one-piece is the ultimate example of a bathing suit you can invest in and know that it will look fabulous for years to come — regardless of current trends.

Get the Trina Turk Women’s Off Shoulder Ruffle Bandeau One Piece Swimsuit for prices starting at $60, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 10, 2021, but are subject to change.

Best Amazon-Brand Swimsuit: Iris & Lilly Women’s Cut Out One Shoulder High Leg Swimsuit

As mentioned, cutouts are a huge swimsuit trend that we’ve been loving, and this one-piece has a tasteful and flattering cutout that we fell in love with immediately. Savvy shoppers agree!

Get the Iris & Lilly Women’s Cut Out One Shoulder High Leg Swimsuit for prices starting at $21, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 10, 2021, but are subject to change.

Best Plus Size Swimsuit: CUPSHE Women’s Plus Size One-Piece Halter Shirring Swimsuit

The halter-style neckline on this one-piece can give your bust ample support, and the ruching along the waistline is perfect for smoothing out the tummy to give you a streamlined and flattering shape!

Get the CUPSHE Women’s Plus Size One Piece Halter Shirring Swimsuit for $30, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 10, 2021, but are subject to change.

Best Swimsuit for Tanning: ZAFUL Women’s Whip Stitch Textured String Triangle Bikini Set

If you want a flawless tan, it’s generally preferable to rock a smaller two-piece suit. This version from ZAFUL has a couple of different triangle top styles, some of which are more revealing than others. Find the one that you’re most comfortable sunbathing in!

Get the ZAFUL Women’s Whip Stitch Textured String Triangle Bikini Set for prices starting at $17, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 10, 2021, but are subject to change.

Best Maternity Swimsuit: Diukia Women’s Ribbed Snap Front One Piece Maternity Swimsuit

The fact that ribbed bathing suits are on trend this year is amazing for anyone who’s going to be pregnant this summer. This type of material is stretchy and comfortable for growing baby bumps! Plus, this one-piece has cute henley buttons down the front of the top.

Get the Diukia Women’s Ribbed Snap Front One Piece Maternity Swimsuit for $27, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 10, 2021, but are subject to change.

Best High-Waisted Swimsuit: CUPSHE Women’s Stripe Bikini Bowknot Shirred Swimsuit

This high-waisted bikini set is amazing because the lower half actually has some ruching, which makes the style that much more flattering.

Get the CUPSHE Women’s Stripe Bikini Bowknot Shirred Swimsuit for $30, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 10, 2021, but are subject to change.

Best Modest Swimsuit: Century Star Tankini Swimsuits for Women

This tankini two-piece is a favorite of Amazon shoppers. It includes a long, flowy tank-style top and a pair of boy shorts. You can also swap out the bottoms for a pair of regular bikini bottoms if you feel like showing some leg!

Get the Century Star Tankini Swimsuits for Women for prices starting at $19, available on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 10, 2021, but are subject to change.

