Everyone knows spending time in the sun has damaging effects on our skin, which is why we make sure to use sunscreen any time we step outside. But a healthy glow always seems to make us feel a little bit better — and that’s why we use self tanner as a safe confidence booster.

Unfortunately, sunless tanners are often accompanied by a big old mess. From streaks to fading, most formulas lead to frustrating results. When we do find a great formula, it often fades after just a single day. So, how do we extend our glow without exposing ourselves to streaky formulas or harmful rays? Hundreds of reviewers are claiming this product doesn’t streak and lasts for up to three weeks.

The Vita Liberata Phenomenal 2-3 Week Tan Mousse is the at-home self-tanning product that could help keep our skin sun-kissed all year long. Rarely is there a self tanner that lives up to the hype, but when we heard this one lasts up to three weeks, we were intrigued.

When was the last time anyone found a sunless tanner that didn’t wash off immediately? It didn’t even matter that we waited (or wasted!) the suggested eight hours for it to develop onto our skin, because there it goes — running down the shower stream! Maybe the self tanner did develop properly, but it’s not all smooth sailing in that case either. From streaking to fading, it’s safe to say that self-tan products can open up a can of worms that are seemingly never-ending.

But the fast-drying Vita Liberata mousse might have just changed the at-home self-tanning game in all the right ways.

Why is this product so magical? It’s simple. This anti-aging formula uses pHenO2 technology for the longest lasting, most natural-looking tan result. Vita Liberata claims our tans will last four times longer — anywhere from two to three weeks! — after three consecutive applications. We might just be able to stay tan 365 days a year without near-constant application!

No matter which of the three available shades (dark, medium or fair) you choose, the formula still takes four to eight hours to develop. But when it does, it’s nothing short of game-changing.

Across the board, so many reviewers were left speechless over the magic of this mousse. Just about everyone was in awe over how natural their tan appeared, like they had just spent the week at the beach! Many reviewers loved how easy the application was, but even more loved how long-lasting the tan was.

Above all, it seemed many users echoed that they especially loved how this streak-free formula was also a fragrant-free one. When applying this product to their skin directly, it didn’t leave that unpleasant smell for hours to follow — as many self tanners do.

We personally loved how so many shoppers claimed that the easy-to-apply formula could be done without tanning mitts. Most times, when applying sunless tanners without the mitts, our hands are left orange and streaky for days! Not with this easy-to-use, grab-and-go product!

Who says our next vacation requires the sun? Not Us! This self tanner will take the guesswork out of achieving a year-round glow.

