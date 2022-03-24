The 10 Best Long-Lasting Self Tanners

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 24, 2022, but are subject to change.

Want the best long-lasting self tanners you don’t need to worry about reapplying every day? Something that lasts maybe a week, or even closer to two weeks? Something that’s non-stripey, non-streaky and easy to use? All of that sounds good to Us!

If you have pale or fair skin and want a sunkissed glow that lasts, you’re in the right place. Whether you can’t get to the beach easily, want to avoid the sun damage or don’t want to pay for a spray tan, we’ve found some at-home solutions you can try instead!

Quick Picks:

Why Use a Self Tanner?

As we mentioned, skin damage can turn into a serious issue if you’re tanning in the sun or a tanning bed. Not only could you see hyperpigmentation and faster aging with increased wrinkles, but you could also risk serious disease, including skin cancer. The Skin Cancer Foundation has even suggested that sunlight and UV light is about 90% to blame for visible changes in skin over your lifetime!

Spray tans are an option, but they require a chunk of time out of your day, and you don’t get as much control over the results as you might like. They can also be expensive compared to going the DIY route!

How to Make Your Tan Last Longer

If you want a successful fake tan, always make sure to prep your skin, exfoliating it for a smooth, even base. You may want to wax or shave the day before too. In general, you should also keep your skin moisturized so there aren’t any obvious dry patches! See more tips from Vogue.

Ready to see our product picks? Check out the 10 very best long-lasting self tanners we found below!

10 Best Long-Lasting Self Tanners

Best All-Around Long-Lasting Self Tanner: Bondi Sands Self Tanning Foam

Bondi Sands has practically become synonymous with self tanners over the past few years. This tanning foam is a major fan-favorite, enriched with aloe vera and coconut for an extra glowy bronze. It smells great, which isn’t often the case with self tanners, and it’s vegan and cruelty-free!

Price: $24

How long it lasts: Five to seven days

Best Long-Lasting Self Tanner With 100% Natural DHA: Coco & Eve Sunny Honey Bali Bronzing Foam

Looking for a clean, natural self tanner? Check out this one, made with ingredients including raw virgin coconuts, lotus flower, papaya, botanicals and amino acids. Self tanners almost all have DHA (dihydroxyacetone), but if you’re looking to avoid the chemicals, this innovative pick is the way to go!

Price: $35

How long it lasts: About one week

Longest-Lasting Self Tanner That Lasts Over a Week: b.tan forever + ever Self Tanning Mousse

Going on vacation and don’t want to worry about losing your tan too soon? Want a gorgeous glow that isn’t orange? How about keeping things paraben-free — and with no other added “nasties”? With an affordable mousse like this, you won’t need to reapply as often as you’d think. Such a good value — with such great reviews too!

Price: $10

How long it lasts: Up to 11 days

Best Long-Lasting Self Tanner With Included Mitts: Beauty by Earth Self Tanner Tanning Lotion & Self Tanning Mitt

Using tanning accessories and tools like mitts can make a big difference when it comes to getting your most natural, streak-free fake tan. Luckily, this lotion comes with a mitt made to work with it! It doesn’t stop there though. You also get an exfoliating glove and an application mitt for your face for an all-over bronze brilliance. Get your perfect color in about six hours!

Price: Starts at $24

How long it lasts: Four to seven days

Best Long-Lasting Self Tanner for Dry Skin: Isle of Paradise Self-Tanning Oil Mist

This is a newer product that’s already made a huge impact. It’s a bi-phase oil mist, made with ultra-hydrating ingredients hyaluronic acid, glycerin and squalane to keep skin moisturized for a smooth, supple tan. It’s so easy to use too. A full-body application can be achieved in under two minutes! Grab it in one of three shades!

Price: $32

How long it lasts: Up to one week

Best Long-Lasting Self Tanner for Fast Results: Australian Glow One Hour Express Self Tan Mousse

Did someone just ask if you want to hit the beach or pool later today? Don’t fret about fair skin. This quick tanning mousse could give you a super dark, natural-looking tan in just one hour. This one stands out to Us because it’s also enriched with organic ingredients and could have clarifying, anti-aging effects on your skin!

Price: $30

How long it lasts: About one week

Best Long-Lasting Self Tanner That Won’t Transfer: St. Tropez Self Tan Classic Bronzing Mousse

Worried about ruining a white tee or white sheets with your self tanner? It’s a valid concern, but there’s no need to fret with this clean and natural St. Tropez pick. It’s quick to dry and non-sticky, so there’s no transfer. We also love the skincare actives in the formula, of course!

Price: Starts at $32

How long it lasts: Up to 10 days

Best Long-Lasting Self Tanner With a Built-In Color Guide: Fake Bake Flawless Coconut Tanning Serum

This one could become a go-to for beginners and advanced users alike. It has a built-in color guide, which is a dark temporary color that better shows where the tanner is properly applied on your skin so you can avoid streaks. Once you rinse it off, you’ll be left with the perfect shade!

Price: $24

How long it lasts: One week

Best Long-Lasting Self Tanner for an Extra-Dark Tan: MineTan Self Tanner

MineTan makes many different shades of self tanner, but this is the absolute darkest, made with quad bronzing tan activating intensifiers. It’s for all skin types and tones, but it’s definitely a great one to consider if you already have a naturally darker skin tone. It’s natural, sustainably sourced and contains “skin-loving” ingredients for a gorgeous color and radiance!

Price: $35

How long it lasts: Five to seven days

Best Long-Lasting Color-Correcting Self Tanner: St. Moriz Advanced Color Correcting Mousse

This natural mousse doesn’t just tan skin; it’s made to neutralize undertones, acting like a CC primer. It may combat skin sensitivity too! It’s vegan-friendly, has a “mood-enhancing” fragrance and is made to last. Reviewers say it’s “one of the best”!

Price: $19

How long it lasts: Five to six days

Looking for other ways to elevate your beauty routine? Check out more picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!