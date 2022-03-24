Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Now that spring is finally here, we no longer have an excuse for our pale skin — Snow White belongs in the winter, along with freezing weather. But it’s sundress season, and we want to let our limbs shine! The only problem with applying self-tanner is that our body ends up looking much darker than our face, and some days we just don’t feel like putting on makeup. Unfortunately, we’ve never been able to find a facial tanning product that doesn’t make Us look splotchy.

Well, that’s not totally true — we have sung the praises of Tan-Luxe’s self-tanning drops, beloved by celebs and customers alike. However, you need to mix the drops with your own skincare serum, and we never quite mastered that step. So, you can imagine how thrilled we were to find out that the luxury brand just dropped a new self-tan facial moisturizer! The Crème is a gradual tanning product that hydrates and tans your skin at the same time. Read on to get all the scoop about this sunless solution, available at Amazon!

Get the Tan-Luxe The Crème Advanced Hydration Gradual Self-Tan Facial Crème for just $49 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 24, 2022, but are subject to change.

Get your glow on with the Tan-Luxe The Crème Advanced Hydration Gradual Self-Tan Facial Crème. Hailed by Tan-Luxe as the “world’s first barrier-repairing and cellular-rejuvenating gradual self-tan facial moisturizer,” this product truly is revolutionary.

Packed with a powerful blend of amino acids and antioxidants, this ultra-hydrating self-tanning moisturizer leaves skin looking more youthful and radiant. The Crème features a Penta-Cell Complex that improves your skin’s moisture barrier while reducing signs of aging and boosting collagen production. And the best part is, you don’t even need to leave the house to develop a beautiful bronze! Feel like you’re on vacation from the comfort of your own home.

I tried Tan-Luxe’s The Crème myself, and I was very pleased with the results. Rather than waking up to a dramatically darker face, I noticed a subtle glow that seamlessly blended into my complexion. And because the lightweight formula is also a facial moisturizer, my skin felt hydrated and refreshed. I highly recommend this self-tanning product for anyone who is looking to gradually add some natural color to their face.

Whether you have a tropical trip or a spring soirée coming up, get a sunkissed glow with the Tan-Luxe The Crème Advanced Hydration Gradual Self-Tan Facial Crème.

