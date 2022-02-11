5 of the Best Self Tanners That Are Like an Airbrush Filter for Your Legs

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’re already starting to think ahead to spring. It may not feel like it right now, but it’s actually not far off at all! The days of shorts, short skirts and mini dresses are just around the corner once again. We’re so excited! But before we shed off all of our layers, we need to make sure our legs are ready!

After months of sweats, leggings and jeans, our legs are paler than ever, and with pale skin, texture, blemishes, stretch marks, bruises and even veins tend to be more visible. We wish we could throw on an airbrush filter in real life the way we can when we’re editing a photo. And you know what? We can! These self tanners are all up for the job. They’re all available at Amazon too! Shop below!

Sally Hansen Airbrush Legs

How could this list start with anything other than the iconic Sally Hansen Airbrush Legs? Simply spray some onto your hands and apply evenly all over your legs, and boom! Instant tan! Allow to set for one minute and you’re good to go. It’ll wash off with soap, water and a washcloth at the end of the day. It comes in multiple shades for different skin tones too!

Get Sally Hansen Airbrush Legs starting at just $9 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 11, 2022, but are subject to change.

b.tan Gradual Tan Lotion

It’s a self tanner and a moisturizer! Having properly hydrated and moisturized skin is important for achieving that ultra-smooth, airbrushed look. You can apply this daily with a mitt or just your hands until you achieve the perfect tan, and be sure to keep it out on the counter for touch-ups!

Get the b.tan Gradual Tan Lotion for just $13 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 11, 2022, but are subject to change.

Vita Liberata Body Blur

Want that perfect “HD skin finish”? Check out this organic, wash-off tanner. It claims to instantly blur imperfections and even reflect light for a radiant finish. You can also use it on your face, mixing it with foundation!

Get the Vita Liberata Body Blur for just $39 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 11, 2022, but are subject to change.

Bondi Sands Everyday Gradual Tanning Milk

This hydrating lotion feels so nice and the cocoa butter smells so good that you’ll even want to use it during the snowiest of winters. Get a gradual golden tan and let the aloe vera and vitamin E nourish your skin for an even more beautiful finish!

Get the Bondi Sands Everyday Gradual Tanning Milk (originally $19) for just $11 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 11, 2022, but are subject to change.

Skinerals Californium Sunless Tanning Mousse

Don’t you love all of the different forms self tanner can take? This tanning mousse can help provide a “healthy, natural glow” for up to a week at a time. It specifically includes ingredients to reduce the appearance of blemishes and stretch marks while offering a natural-looking tan!

Get the Skinerals Californium Sunless Tanning Mousse for just $27 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 11, 2022, but are subject to change.

