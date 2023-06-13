17 Best Lightweight Leggings for Summer That Feel Like a Second Skin

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Sandals may be a summer shoe, but we live in leggings year-round! Some stretchy styles should stay in the winter, though — long underwear is strictly for ski season. When the weather gets warm, we turn into a human furnace. So, we can only wear lightweight leggings that won’t make Us overheat.

If you’re also a lover of leggings, then you’re in luck! We tracked down 17 sweat-wicking options for summer that will keep you cool while still giving you coverage. Buttery-soft and breathable, these leggings feel like a second skin! And to prove that these pants are popular with shoppers, we’re sharing real reviews straight from the source.

1. “These pants feel more like leggings because they are much thinner material,” one shopper said. “Great for spring or summer. Extremely comfortable” — just $20!

2. Another customer claimed, “These leggings are THE perfect fit and they’re so buttery soft” — originally $23, now just $21!

3. “10/10 leggings!” one reviewer raved. “I found them through Tik Tok! It was [labeled as a premium brand dupe], and let me tell you….It is!! It fits as expected and honestly feels so soft” — just $23!

4. “Best leggings ever,” one shopper declared. “The material is buttery soft. Great for summer, as it’s lightweight, and it is not sheer” — originally $15, now just $10!

5. “Perfect lightweight leggings,” one customer declared. “Super soft and easy on and off. Great for lounging or wearing under dresses” — originally $20, now just $15!

6. These are my absolute favorite leggings from Amazon! Extremely soft, smooth and breathable. The Spandex-blend fabric almost has a cooling effect — just $26!

7. According to one review, “These super soft leggings are very flattering as they create a smooth silhouette. They are lightweight but not sheer” — just $25!

8. “THESE ARE THE BEST LEGGINGS I’VE EVER HAD,” one shopper stated (in all caps, no less!). “The material is outstanding, so buttery soft, but not so thick that they’re too hot for humid summer months” — just $23!

9. “I love working out in these,” one customer commented. “So comfortable and lightweight yet flattering at the same time” — originally $21, now just $14!

10. “These are PERFECT,” one reviewer oozed. “The fit, the thickness (doesn’t show all the junk in you trunk or front for that matter when you bend over), but still are cool enough to wear in summer. They make me look slimmer” — just $25!

11. “I LOVE these leggings!!” one customer gushed. “The fabric is LIKE BUTTER against your skin!! I struggle to find leggings for the summer that don’t make me feel sweaty and uncomfortable, but these solved that problem for me as well. They are such a thin and airy fabric that I was comfortable wearing them in almost 80 degree heat!!!” — just $12!

12. “Best leggings on Amazon!” one shopper announced. “The material is that butter soft type of material with just enough stretch while also being compressive and not see-through!”— just $28!

13. This leggings aficionado enthused, “OMG, where have these been all my life???? They are PERFECT. They stay in place, they are not see-through, they have pockets, they are comfortable” — just $26!

14. “These are the nicest Amazon leggings I’ve purchased so far,” one reviewer reported. “They are great with light compression and don’t easily carry lint like some others I’ve gotten here. They look very, very similar to lululemon” — just$22!

15. Leave it to Spanx to design sweat-wicking leggings with sculpting benefits! These Booty Boost Active Leggings will give you a lift even before squats — just $98!

16. These cult-favorite Align leggings from lululemon are luxuriously soft. “Super comfy to wear casually or for yoga or pilates,” one customer shared. “I love that they are soft and comfortable but also stay in place” — just $98!

17. One shopper said that these Alosoft high-waisted leggings are “the SOFTEST leggings I have ever owned in my life. I get so many compliments wearing these. It’s breathable and stretchy. 10/10 seriously” — just $98!

