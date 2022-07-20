17 Sweat-Wicking Fashion Finds for a Stain-Free Summer

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We all know that sweat is totally natural, especially in the heat of the summer — but does that mean we have to like it? Of course not. It can get pretty uncomfortable, especially when its building up under multiple layers, and the stains aren’t necessarily the cutest.

While we won’t always have 24/7 access to air conditioning, sweat-wicking and moisture-wicking clothing exists to help put a pin on the extreme perspiration. Check out our favorites from Amazon below, including tops, bras, leggings and shorts!

Sweat-Wicking Tops

1. Our Absolute Favorite: Ditch your sweat pads and opt for this Sweatproof scoop-neck tee instead, designed to prevent 100% of stains and marks from underarm sweat!

2. We Also Love: Whether you’re wearing it for a run or tucking it into a pair of denim shorts, this MIER tank is the perfect summer find; it’s sweat-wicking and provides UV 50+ protection!

3. We Can’t Forget: It’s no surprise to find an Under Armour tee with such high ratings. This V-neck wicks sweat and dries ultra-fast to keep you feeling fresh!

4. Bonus: If you’re hoping for a moisture-wicking button-up you can wear to the office, perhaps, this collared Little Donkey Andy shirt in an excellent choice!

Sweat-Wicking Bras

5. Our Absolute Favorite: This celebrity-favorite Boody bralette is made with bamboo viscose to make Hot Girl Summer its coolest yet!

6. We Also Love: There are plenty of sweat-wicking sports bras, but if you’re looking for more of an everyday T-shirt bra vibe, this Warner’s Play It Cool bra is a great choice!

7. We Can’t Forget: This Hanes wireless bra even has a bit of lace to dress it up and add on to its cool comfort!

8. Bonus: For an actual sports bra, this Champion racerback bra is a fail-safe option. Grab it in five colors!

Sweat-Wicking Leggings

9. Our Absolute Favorite: These The Gym People leggings are incredibly popular on Amazon. Comfortable? Flattering? Color options? Check, check and check!

10. We Also Love: These Under Armour HeatGear leggings are all about keeping you moving fast, feeling light and staying cool for the summer!

11. We Can’t Forget: You’ll feel fabulous in these tummy-control Sage Activewear leggings. Soft, stretchy, sweat-wicking and nicely priced!

12. Bonus: With four-way stretch and cropped hems, these wicking Core 10 leggings are just cool all around!

Sweat-Wicking Shorts

13. Our Absolute Favorite: Comfy shorts, let’s go! This Willit pair has a body-skimming fit so there’s no tightness, but they don’t look baggy either!

14. We Also Love: You could also grab a pair of these JOYSPELS yoga shorts for something more form-fitting. Wear them for workouts or with an oversized tee and booties!

15. We Can’t Forget: How about a pair of Adidas shorts in your closet? These shorts are sweat-wicking and have a mesh lining for breathability!

16. Bonus: Want a booty-lifting effect? These Fulbelle biker shorts have got you covered for a juicy (not sweaty) peach!

17. Last but Not Least: Because of their popularity, we’re giving you one more pair of yoga/biker shorts. This ODODOS pair has a surplice waistband that’s so cute (and flattering)!

Looking for something else? Check out more sweat-wicking clothing at Amazon here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

