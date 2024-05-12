We’ve been keeping a keen eye on the shoe trends emerging for the spring and summer months, and decided to specifically hone in on sandals. They’re our most-worn shoes once the weather warms up, so obviously we want to score some new pairs.
Luckily, tons of the sandal styles we’ve encountered are seriously comfy! There are a handful of different design features trending at the moment, so we picked out the top three — along with coordinating shoe options to shop. Read on to see why we selected each trend, and get to shoe shopping below!
Return of the Wedge Heel
The comfiest comeback of them all!
Wedges are officially back this year! A number of seasons ago, this heel style would have been considered outdated — or, worse, tacky. But now, the wedge has made a major comeback. The lengthy block heel is much more stable than stilettos, and when you pick up a pair with ’90s or Y2K-inspired details, you’re in business for the rest of the spring and summer!
Our Picks
42 GOLD Omira
Vince Camuto Falivda
Steve Madden Sunrise Wedge Sandal
Cole Haan Jitney Knot Wedge
Sorel Joanie IV Y Strap Wedge
Chic Thong Sandals
A.k.a. flip flops — but make ’em fashion!
Who doesn’t adore rocking a pair of flip flops? The rubber varieties are necessary when hitting the beach, pool or simply running errands. But the new styles on our radar are elevated — and can even feel super dressy! You’re still scoring the same level of comfort as classic flip flops, but in a much chicer package.
Our Picks
Michael Michael Kors Robyn Flex Thong
Cole Haan Anica Lux Block Heel Sandals
Michael Michael Kors Zaza Kitten Sandal
Tory Burch Miller Sandal
Bernardo Miami Sandal
Woven Sandal Wonders
Supportive and stylish at the same time!
Sandals with any type of woven construction are certainly on trend right now, and we absolutely adore these styles! Whether you’re rocking sandals with thinner vibes, fisherman-style shoes or sandals which feature mesh-style materials, these are the pairs to help your feet feel extra secure.
Our Picks
Free People Delaney Fisherman Platform
Vaneli Finn
Sam Edelman Dawn Sandal
Circus NY Jocelyn
Vince Camuto Lemenda
Steve Madden Realize
