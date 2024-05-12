We’ve been keeping a keen eye on the shoe trends emerging for the spring and summer months, and decided to specifically hone in on sandals. They’re our most-worn shoes once the weather warms up, so obviously we want to score some new pairs.

Luckily, tons of the sandal styles we’ve encountered are seriously comfy! There are a handful of different design features trending at the moment, so we picked out the top three — along with coordinating shoe options to shop. Read on to see why we selected each trend, and get to shoe shopping below!

Return of the Wedge Heel

The comfiest comeback of them all!

Wedges are officially back this year! A number of seasons ago, this heel style would have been considered outdated — or, worse, tacky. But now, the wedge has made a major comeback. The lengthy block heel is much more stable than stilettos, and when you pick up a pair with ’90s or Y2K-inspired details, you’re in business for the rest of the spring and summer!

Our Picks

42 GOLD Omira

Vince Camuto Falivda

Steve Madden Sunrise Wedge Sandal

Cole Haan Jitney Knot Wedge

Sorel Joanie IV Y Strap Wedge

Chic Thong Sandals

A.k.a. flip flops — but make ’em fashion!

Who doesn’t adore rocking a pair of flip flops? The rubber varieties are necessary when hitting the beach, pool or simply running errands. But the new styles on our radar are elevated — and can even feel super dressy! You’re still scoring the same level of comfort as classic flip flops, but in a much chicer package.

Our Picks

Michael Michael Kors Robyn Flex Thong

Cole Haan Anica Lux Block Heel Sandals

Michael Michael Kors Zaza Kitten Sandal

Tory Burch Miller Sandal

Bernardo Miami Sandal

Woven Sandal Wonders

Supportive and stylish at the same time!

Sandals with any type of woven construction are certainly on trend right now, and we absolutely adore these styles! Whether you’re rocking sandals with thinner vibes, fisherman-style shoes or sandals which feature mesh-style materials, these are the pairs to help your feet feel extra secure.

Our Picks

Free People Delaney Fisherman Platform

Vaneli Finn

Sam Edelman Dawn Sandal

Circus NY Jocelyn

Vince Camuto Lemenda

Steve Madden Realize

