The Best Comfy Sandal Trends for Spring and Summer

By
Zappos-Spring-Sandal-Trends-Featured-Image
Zappos

We’ve been keeping a keen eye on the shoe trends emerging for the spring and summer months, and decided to specifically hone in on sandals. They’re our most-worn shoes once the weather warms up, so obviously we want to score some new pairs.

Luckily, tons of the sandal styles we’ve encountered are seriously comfy! There are a handful of different design features trending at the moment, so we picked out the top three — along with coordinating shoe options to shop. Read on to see why we selected each trend, and get to shoe shopping below!

Return of the Wedge Heel

The comfiest comeback of them all! 

Wedges are officially back this year! A number of seasons ago, this heel style would have been considered outdated — or, worse, tacky. But now, the wedge has made a major comeback. The lengthy block heel is much more stable than stilettos, and when you pick up a pair with ’90s or Y2K-inspired details, you’re in business for the rest of the spring and summer!

Our Picks

42 GOLD Omira

42 GOLD Omira
Zappos
$160You Save 70%
On Sale: $48
See it!

Vince Camuto Falivda

Vince Camuto Falivda
Zappos
$119You Save 21%
On Sale: $94
See it!

Steve Madden Sunrise Wedge Sandal

Steve Madden Sunrise Wedge Sandal
Zappos
See it!

Cole Haan Jitney Knot Wedge

Cole Haan Jitney Knot Wedge
Zappos
See it!

Sorel Joanie IV Y Strap Wedge

Sorel Joanie™ IV Y Strap Wedge
Zappos
See it!

Chic Thong Sandals

A.k.a. flip flops — but make ’em fashion!

Who doesn’t adore rocking a pair of flip flops? The rubber varieties are necessary when hitting the beach, pool or simply running errands. But the new styles on our radar are elevated — and can even feel super dressy! You’re still scoring the same level of comfort as classic flip flops, but in a much chicer package.

Our Picks

Michael Michael Kors Robyn Flex Thong

Michael Michael Kors Robyn Flex Thong
Zappos
See it!

Cole Haan Anica Lux Block Heel Sandals

Cole Haan Anica Lux Block Heel Sandals
Zappos
See it!

Michael Michael Kors Zaza Kitten Sandal

Michael Michael Kors Zaza Kitten Sandal
Zappos
See it!

Tory Burch Miller Sandal

 

Tory Burch Miller Sandal
Zappos
See it!

Bernardo Miami Sandal

Bernardo Miami Sandal
Zappos
See it!

Woven Sandal Wonders

Supportive and stylish at the same time!

Sandals with any type of woven construction are certainly on trend right now, and we absolutely adore these styles! Whether you’re rocking sandals with thinner vibes, fisherman-style shoes or sandals which feature mesh-style materials, these are the pairs to help your feet feel extra secure.

Our Picks

Free People Delaney Fisherman Platform

Free People Delaney Fisherman Platform
Zappos
See it!

Vaneli Finn

Vaneli Finn
Zappos
See it!

Sam Edelman Dawn Sandal

Sam Edelman Dawn Sandal
Zappos
See it!

Circus NY Jocelyn

Circus NY Jocelyn
Zappos
See it!

Vince Camuto Lemenda

Vince Camuto Lemenda
Zappos
See it!

Steve Madden Realize

Steve Madden Realize
Zappos
See it!

