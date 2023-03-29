7 Chunky Loafers We’re Loving for Spring

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Chunky loafers are the new chunky sneakers. Don’t get Us wrong — we still live in our comfy kicks. But loafers turn our style up a notch. We can take these trendy shoes from a business meeting to brunch! Professional and polished, but also fun and fashion-forward — the dream. We’ve been spotting all the cool girlies rocking these lug-sole loafers with ankle socks and dresses as well as jeans and blazers. Such an easy way to add some edge to your outfit!

We rounded up the seven best loafers for spring from Zappos! If you’re already a fan of mules, flats and clogs, then you’ll adore these slip-on shoes.

Steve Madden Lando Loafer

Currently on sale, these glossy leather loafers come in five different shades. With horsebit hardware detailing and a chunky block heel, these platform loafers are classic and cool.

$80.00 See It!

Coach Leather Loafer

Put me in, Coach! Just like the rest of Coach’s luxury line, these leather loafers are sleek and sophisticated. One shopper gushed, “Love, love, love the style and color — beautiful shoe and will last a long time. Very much worth the money!”

Was $195 On Sale: $158 You Save 19% See It!

Sam Edelman Laurs Loafer

Business on top, party on the bottom! This chunky loafer from Sam Edelman combines elegance with edge.

$150.00 See It!

Franco Sarto Balin Loafer

Crafted from crinkled patent leather, these shiny shoes from Franco Sarto feel modern and retro at the same time. “I love these loafers! They are fun, comfortable and stylish!” one customer declared. “I get many compliments on them!”

Was $99 On Sale: $79 You Save 20% See It!

Blondo School Waterproof Loafer

These waterproof loafers are ideal in rainy climates (we’re looking at you, Seattle). But rain or shine, these leather shoes will keep you comfortable.

$129.00 See It!

Naturalizer Desi Heeled Loafer

Step up your shoe game this spring with these heeled loafers! The chain detailing is right on trend, and the nude color will go with any outfit.

$135.00 See It!

Dolce Vita Elias Loafer

We’re obsessed with these ivory embossed loafers from Dolce Vita! They just look luxe. We’ll be wearing white all spring and summer!

$100.00 See It!

