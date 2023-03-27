Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

While she always rocks the red carpet, when it comes to street style, Katie Holmes brings it again and again. Every time we see her strutting the streets of NYC, we’re in awe of her effortlessly cool vibe — and we’re inspired to go shopping. Of course, we can’t actually always buy the same exact pieces the actress owns though. Things can become expensive — fast!

Channeling someone’s look doesn’t have to mean buying the same exact designer pieces though. It’s more about capturing the essence of each piece, and it always starts with the shoes. Love the $795 pair of platform Chloé sneakers on Holmes’ feet? We’ll help you nail the look for less!

Get the Jabasic Platform White Sneakers for just $39 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 27, 2023, but are subject to change.

Homes was just recently photographed in New York wearing a quilted coat, jeans and Nama Platform Sneakers by Chloé (InStyle). You could buy this actual style of sneaker, but if you’d rather save 95% (aka $756!), we invite you to check out this pretty pair of kicks for under $40 on Amazon!

These platform tennis shoes have great ratings and we love how they have colored stitching at the top of the midsole, making them even more similar to Holmes’ pair. They come in four colorways too, though their main shade is always a crisp, timeless white. These synthetic leather shoes are vegan-friendly too!

Get the Jabasic Platform White Sneakers for just $39 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 27, 2023, but are subject to change.

Want to see some other similar pairs of platform sneakers available for nice prices on Amazon, Zappos and Nordstrom? Shop seven more of our favorite finds below!

Looking for something else? Shop more fashion sneakers here and explore all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Not done shopping? Explore more awesome products below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!