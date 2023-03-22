Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

One of our biggest undertakings in life is the “everything” shower. Instead of a quick body cleanse, we do, well, everything — we wash and condition our hair, maybe even putting in a mask, we shave all over, we use an in-shower lotion and, of course, we use a body scrub. To make sure everything is squeaky clean, we need to slough away all of that rough, dead skin!

Eva Mendes is so in love with her go-to body scrub that she actually uses it every day. It’s important to make sure the exfoliant of your choice is gentle enough for daily use, so we’d recommend going with her personal pick: the Kora Organics Invigorating Body Scrub!

Mendes revealed the things she can’t live without to The Strategist in February, and one that stood out to us was a luxurious body scrub.

“This is Miranda Kerr’s product,” Mendes explained. “A friend of mine gave it to me, and I didn’t know that it was her line until I looked it up. I make sure I don’t run out of it. It’s got turmeric — I love that it smells very clean. Once I smell something, I can tell whether it’s going to be good for me or not. This isn’t too perfume-y at all. And she’s very, very clean with her ingredients. It’s exfoliating, but it’s not harsh. I love the size of the beads. I like a bigger bead. They tend to be softer. I use it daily, when I’m in the shower, because it’s just that good.”

That turmeric the Hitch actress mentioned was included in the formula to smooth skin texture, working alongside mineral powder to clarify and exfoliate skin. You’ll also find rose hip seeds and a sugar complex in the mix to “lock in moisture” and firm up skin. And that light, clean scent? Peppermint!

This anti-inflammatory body polish is very simple to use. Just scoop some out in the shower and massage all over damp skin. You can rinse right away or leave it on for one to two minutes as a body mask. Maybe you’ll choose to use it as a mask during your “everything” showers!

Get the Kora Organics Invigorating Body Scrub for just $60 at Amazon! Also available directly from Kora Organics! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 22, 2023, but are subject to change.

