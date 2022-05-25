The Best Detangling Brushes for Curly Hair — Starting at Just $7

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Detangling brushes are a must for anyone who has curly hair or locks that gets knotted super quickly. These types of mane-tamers are specifically designed to be gentle on your tresses so they don’t pull and snag on your strands — which is incredibly important for curly hair or hair that’s prone to breakage in general.
It doesn’t matter what type of hair you have — everyone can benefit from a detangling brush. But how are you supposed to know which one is right for you? As it’s more difficult to find one for curlier hair, we wanted to give any struggling shoppers out there some pointers on what to look out for.
What Brushes Work Best For Curly or Hard-to-Manage Hair?
The truth is that there isn’t a single brush which universally works for everyone, but there are a couple of factors to consider. Finding a brush that has softer bristles is a start. This is true for all types of hair when it comes to detangling. But for curly hair in particular, it’s recommended that it’s best to detangle while your hair is wet, so finding a brush that’s designed for that is ideal. Read on for our top picks!
11 Amazing Detangling Brushes for Curly and Hard-to-Manage Hair
Crave Naturals Glide Thru Detangling Brush
No matter what type of hair you have, this detangling brush will be able to leave your locks looking smooth and knot-free! It has over 60,000 reviews, making it one of the most popular brushes we could find. It has gentle bristles which are short and flexible, and tend to not tug on your hair for more painless detangling for all hair types.
Pros
- Perfect for all hair textures
- Affordable
- Fun colors to choose from
- For wet and dry hair
Cons
- The handle might not give you the best grip
Available at: Amazon
Wet Brush Original Detangler Hair Brush
This OG brush has been around for quite some time, and it’s stayed popular because of how tried and true it is! It’s specifically designed to be used when your hair is wet. It truly works wonders! Shoppers with curly hair or hair that gets tangled easily claim this brush makes it quick, easy and painless to get their strands in order.
Pros
- Great for all hair types
- Affordable
- Strong grip handle
Cons
- Only meant for wet hair
Available at: Amazon
Tangle Teezer | The Ultimate Detangler Hairbrush
Here’s another excellent all-around detangling brush that’s come to the rescue for all different hair types! One reviewer who described her hair as a combination of different textures says this brush tackles every single strand with ease.
Pros
- Works for all hair types
- Affordable
- Tons of fun color options
Cons
- Some shoppers say the bristles feel sharp against the scalp
Available at: Amazon
PATTERN by Tracee Ellis Ross Shower Detangling Brush
This brush works for all hair types, but it’s especially great for de-clumping curls if that’s a concern of yours. It has nine rows of bristles which are fairly dense and have rounded tips. Meanwhile, the curved shape of the brush lets you create more definition while detangling!
Pros
- Detachable bristles for an easy clean
- Great thick handle for grip
- Non-painful bristles
Cons
- Slightly pricier
Available at: Sephora
Denman Classic Styling Brush 9 Row
Similar to the brush we just mentioned, this one also has a curved shape to give you some curl-defining action. Shoppers also note that it’s a great tool for distributing product like a deep conditioner or a gel evenly throughout your locks — and you can detach the bristle portion for a seamless clean!
Pros
- Detachable bristles
- Curl-defining
- Bestselling pick
Cons
- More expensive
Available at: Amazon
Tangle Teezer Naturally Curly Detangling Brush
We know that we already mentioned a Tangle Teezer, but this one is specifically made for coarser hair. The bristles are soft, but they’re firmer so they don’t bend as easily for a swifter de-tangling process.
Pros
- Made for 3c-4c Hair
- Affordable
- Easy grip handle
Cons
- May feel rough on the scalp
Available at: Ulta
Rizos Curls Pink Detangling Flexi Brush
This brush is incredibly unique because of its design! It has eight rows of combs that are put together into one handle and they’re all flexible, so they glide along your hair at the same time to minimize detangling and make the process a breeze. The brush is also huge, so you can tackle larger portions of your hair at once!
Pros
- Flexible comb bristle design
- Large surface area
- Great grip handle
Cons
- Not the best for dry hair brushing
Available at: Ulta
BESTOOL Detangling Brush
This is another brush that’s great for 3a-4c hair that you can actually customize to your preferences! It comes with a bar that you can attach in the back to make the bristles denser or more spread apart, depending on your hair texture. This is also a solid tool for product distribution along with detangling — and it can be used on wet or dry hair!
Pros
- Affordable
- Customizable
- Bestselling pick
Cons
- Getting the right technique down may take a couple of tries
Available at: Amazon
Fiora Naturals Hair Detangling Brush
Reviewers swear this one of the best detangling tools they have ever used! This brush is designed for all hair types, though it may work best for curls that aren’t as tight as others. The bristles are spaced out well for a pain-free experience, plus it’s made from eco-friendly biodegradable materials!
Pros
- Sustainably-made
- Works for various hair types
- On sale
Cons
- May be a bit too flimsy for coarser hair
Available at: Amazon
Grace Eleyae Detangling Brush
This brush can be used on fine, medium and thick hair plus every type of texture. The slightly narrower paddle design helps with curl definition and the way that the bristles are shaped help gentle get through any knotty areas for an easy brush. Shoppers say that it’s totally helped them finally get a pain-free detangling experience!
Pros
- Great for all hair types
- Ergonomic handle for grip
Cons
- Slightly more expensive
Available at: Sephora
Drybar The Super Lemon Drop Daily Detangler
Shoppers describe this brush as sturdy and perfect for all hair types! Reviewers say this is the first brush they have found that can work for both fine and curly hair for fast detangling.
Pros
- Great for all hair types
- Sturdy grip feel
- Bristles are gentle on scalp
Cons
- Some shoppers experience some tugging
- Expensive
Available at: Ulta
