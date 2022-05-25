The Best Detangling Brushes for Curly Hair — Starting at Just $7

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Detangling brushes are a must for anyone who has curly hair or locks that gets knotted super quickly. These types of mane-tamers are specifically designed to be gentle on your tresses so they don’t pull and snag on your strands — which is incredibly important for curly hair or hair that’s prone to breakage in general.

It doesn’t matter what type of hair you have — everyone can benefit from a detangling brush. But how are you supposed to know which one is right for you? As it’s more difficult to find one for curlier hair, we wanted to give any struggling shoppers out there some pointers on what to look out for.

What Brushes Work Best For Curly or Hard-to-Manage Hair?

The truth is that there isn’t a single brush which universally works for everyone, but there are a couple of factors to consider. Finding a brush that has softer bristles is a start. This is true for all types of hair when it comes to detangling. But for curly hair in particular, it’s recommended that it’s best to detangle while your hair is wet, so finding a brush that’s designed for that is ideal. Read on for our top picks!

11 Amazing Detangling Brushes for Curly and Hard-to-Manage Hair

Crave Naturals Glide Thru Detangling Brush

No matter what type of hair you have, this detangling brush will be able to leave your locks looking smooth and knot-free! It has over 60,000 reviews, making it one of the most popular brushes we could find. It has gentle bristles which are short and flexible, and tend to not tug on your hair for more painless detangling for all hair types.

Pros

Perfect for all hair textures

Affordable

Fun colors to choose from

For wet and dry hair

Cons

The handle might not give you the best grip

Available at: Amazon

Wet Brush Original Detangler Hair Brush

This OG brush has been around for quite some time, and it’s stayed popular because of how tried and true it is! It’s specifically designed to be used when your hair is wet. It truly works wonders! Shoppers with curly hair or hair that gets tangled easily claim this brush makes it quick, easy and painless to get their strands in order.

Pros

Great for all hair types

Affordable

Strong grip handle

Cons

Only meant for wet hair

Available at: Amazon

Tangle Teezer | The Ultimate Detangler Hairbrush

Here’s another excellent all-around detangling brush that’s come to the rescue for all different hair types! One reviewer who described her hair as a combination of different textures says this brush tackles every single strand with ease.

Pros

Works for all hair types

Affordable

Tons of fun color options

Cons

Some shoppers say the bristles feel sharp against the scalp

Available at: Amazon

PATTERN by Tracee Ellis Ross Shower Detangling Brush

This brush works for all hair types, but it’s especially great for de-clumping curls if that’s a concern of yours. It has nine rows of bristles which are fairly dense and have rounded tips. Meanwhile, the curved shape of the brush lets you create more definition while detangling!

Pros

Detachable bristles for an easy clean

Great thick handle for grip

Non-painful bristles

Cons

Slightly pricier

Available at: Sephora

Denman Classic Styling Brush 9 Row

Similar to the brush we just mentioned, this one also has a curved shape to give you some curl-defining action. Shoppers also note that it’s a great tool for distributing product like a deep conditioner or a gel evenly throughout your locks — and you can detach the bristle portion for a seamless clean!

Pros

Detachable bristles

Curl-defining

Bestselling pick

Cons

More expensive

Available at: Amazon

Tangle Teezer Naturally Curly Detangling Brush

We know that we already mentioned a Tangle Teezer, but this one is specifically made for coarser hair. The bristles are soft, but they’re firmer so they don’t bend as easily for a swifter de-tangling process.

Pros

Made for 3c-4c Hair

Affordable

Easy grip handle

Cons

May feel rough on the scalp

Available at: Ulta

Rizos Curls Pink Detangling Flexi Brush

This brush is incredibly unique because of its design! It has eight rows of combs that are put together into one handle and they’re all flexible, so they glide along your hair at the same time to minimize detangling and make the process a breeze. The brush is also huge, so you can tackle larger portions of your hair at once!

Pros

Flexible comb bristle design

Large surface area

Great grip handle

Cons

Not the best for dry hair brushing

Available at: Ulta

BESTOOL Detangling Brush

This is another brush that’s great for 3a-4c hair that you can actually customize to your preferences! It comes with a bar that you can attach in the back to make the bristles denser or more spread apart, depending on your hair texture. This is also a solid tool for product distribution along with detangling — and it can be used on wet or dry hair!

Pros

Affordable

Customizable

Bestselling pick

Cons

Getting the right technique down may take a couple of tries

Available at: Amazon

Fiora Naturals Hair Detangling Brush

Reviewers swear this one of the best detangling tools they have ever used! This brush is designed for all hair types, though it may work best for curls that aren’t as tight as others. The bristles are spaced out well for a pain-free experience, plus it’s made from eco-friendly biodegradable materials!

Pros

Sustainably-made

Works for various hair types

On sale

Cons

May be a bit too flimsy for coarser hair

Available at: Amazon

Grace Eleyae Detangling Brush

This brush can be used on fine, medium and thick hair plus every type of texture. The slightly narrower paddle design helps with curl definition and the way that the bristles are shaped help gentle get through any knotty areas for an easy brush. Shoppers say that it’s totally helped them finally get a pain-free detangling experience!

Pros

Great for all hair types

Ergonomic handle for grip

Cons

Slightly more expensive

Available at: Sephora

Drybar The Super Lemon Drop Daily Detangler

Shoppers describe this brush as sturdy and perfect for all hair types! Reviewers say this is the first brush they have found that can work for both fine and curly hair for fast detangling.

Pros

Great for all hair types

Sturdy grip feel

Bristles are gentle on scalp

Cons

Some shoppers experience some tugging

Expensive

Available at: Ulta

