The Best Dry Shampoos to Keep Oily Hair Grease-Free

We’ve all heard that routinely washing your hair every single day may not be the healthiest for your locks — which is why the invention of dry shampoo has seriously come in handy! These powerful products help to get rid of grease and oil in just a couple of minutes, allowing Us to wait longer in between washes. That might work perfectly fine for most people, but if your scalp and roots are extra oily, it’s much more of a struggle.

You might find that a dry shampoo simply doesn’t cut it and you’re back to square one after a mere matter of hours. But daily washing to maintain oil control isn’t the only solution! You don’t wan’t to overwork or over-stress your hair just for the sake of keeping oil and grease at bay. In fact, you probably just haven’t found the right dry shampoo that works for you yet!

What Type of Dry Shampoo Should I Look for to Combat Excessive Grease?

This is where things get tricky, because the very nature of a dry shampoo is that it banishes oils and grease without having to go through a full shower wash. But there are details you want to keep an eye out for while shopping. Many dry shampoos on the market include a type of alcohol which can be drying, but that’s not necessarily a negative when excessive oil is concerned. If you have a sensitive scalp, however, look out for other gentle ingredients that help to purify the hair. Need help navigating? Not to worry — we did the research to find the best of the best dry shampoos that can combat oily hair and cover all of your specific needs below!

11 Dry Shampoos That Actually Work for Oily Hair Types

Klorane Dry Shampoo with Nettle

This specific dry shampoo includes nettle, which is a plant that’s a natural astringent. It contains oil-controlling properties which may help to purify the scalp and give you a fresh, clean feel! The light scent also leaves your hair smelling incredible, which shoppers adore — as opposed to other dry shampoos that have a much more overpowering aroma.

Pros

Light scent

Supreme oil control

Doesn’t weight hair down

Cons

A little bit pricey per bottle

Available at: Amazon

R+Co DEATH VALLEY Dry Shampoo

This dry shampoo utilizes silica to absorb excess oil, but it has a slew of other properties that may edge it out in your search! The formula includes vitamin E to help strengthen your hair, plus pro-vitamin B5 to give your hair more volume — and on top of that, it also has heat protection so you can safely style after using it. Shoppers are also fond of its fun floral scent!

Pros

Great smell

Volumizing

No white residue

Cons

Pricier than most

Some shoppers say they need something stronger for their oily hair

Available at: Dermstore

Briogeo Scalp Revival Charcoal Biotin Dry Shampoo

This clean dry shampoo is made from 99% naturally-derived ingredients and it’s a little bit different than the others we’ve mentioned. First of all, it’s packaged in a non-aerosol can — you squeeze the bottom to dust the powder onto your roots. But the advantage of this is that it’s much gentler on the scalp, so if you have sensitive skin, this could be for you!

Pros

Gentle formula

Naturally-derived ingredients

Non-aerosol

Cons

May be too gentle on super oily scalps

Available at: Dermstore

Living Proof Dry Shampoo

Thousands of shoppers would consider this the holy grail of dry shampoos! It works well for essentially every hair type, and shoppers love how much volume they get from this product while it soaks up all of the excess grease that’s built up onto the scalp and roots. It’s an excellent starting point for anyone looking to get their dry shampoo fix!

Pros

Thousands of five-star reviews

Great scent

Works for all hair types

Cons

Some shoppers report a bit of white cast

High price

Available at: Amazon

Batiste Dry Shampoo Bare

Many of Us were introduced to dry shampoo through this brand, and it’s stuck around for a very good reason! This classic gets the job done for an affordable drugstore product, and the formula has been updated over the years. This version has a much softer and lighter scent that’s not as overpowering, which many shoppers prefer.

Pros

Super affordable

Less powerful scent

Cons

Can leave some white cast

Available at: Amazon

Drybar Detox Dry Shampoo

This dry shampoo lets you bring the salon to your bathroom! The formula utilizes super fine rice powders to help absorb oils and grease on the scalp, and the powder turns clear as it melds with your hair so it naturally blends in. It also helps to give your hair some lift at the roots for volume and leaves your locks with a matte finish!

Pros

No white cast

Light and fresh scent

Gentle forumla

Cons

A bit pricier than others

Available at: Ulta

IGK First Class Charcoal Detox Dry Shampoo

If you’ve tried dry shampoos that still leave your hair feeling greasy after a few hours, you may need to call in reinforcements — courtesy of this potent pick. The charcoal in the formula is a more intense oil absorber that also detoxifies the scalp at the same time for an extra clean feeling. This is for those with seriously oily situations!

Pros

Powerful oil-absorbing properties

Added detoxifying benefits

Cons

May feel dry on some scalps

Slightly pricier

Available at: Ulta

Biolage All-In-One Intense Dry Shampoo

This is another dry shampoo which uses rich starch to absorb oil on the roots and scalp, which is ideal if you have sensitive skin. Shoppers report that it gives their hair a clean feeling and also leaves it extra soft! They also note that a little bit of this dry shampoo goes a long way, which is always a bonus.

Pros

Gentle formula

Little white cast

Fresh scent

Cons

May not be great for thicker hair

Available at: Ulta

OGX Extra Strength Refresh & Restore + Coconut Miracle Oil Dry Shampoo

This may be the perfect dry shampoo to use if your scalp gets oily, but the rest of your hair is dry. It’s a surprising combo, but the benefit of this formula is that it’s infused with coconut oil — providing moisture while absorbing excess oil!

Pros

Combination-hair friendly

Drugstore price

Great tropical scent

Cons

May not be best for some oily scalps

Available at: Target

Hask Charcoal Purifying Dry Shampoo

The charcoal derived from coconut shells is what allows this dry shampoo to work its magic. It attracts oil and impurities away, allowing your hair to appear freshly washed! Shoppers say it’s a miracle dry shampoo for extra oily hair, and claim they haven’t found anything better at this price point.

Pros

Extremely affordable

Extra detoxifying power

Cons

May be too strong for some hair types

Available at: Target

Eva NYC Freshen Up Invisible Dry Shampoo

This dry shampoo has the benefit of including argan oil as a conditioner, which can leave your hair feeling soft while getting rid of oil or grease buildup. This clear formula powered by rich starch also leaves you with an invisible finish so you don’t have to spend extra time getting rid of the dry shampoo look!

Pros

Great for all hair types

Gentle formula

Cons

May be too mild for some extra oily hair

Available at: Target

