Short hair requires special attention. It can be difficult to tell which styling tools will work for shorter cuts and styles — after all, the beauty industry tends to cater to longer hair. But shorter hairstyles continue to be popular, not to mention seriously trendy! A-list celebrities like Dua Lipa and Michelle Williams are just a few of the boldfaced names who have chopped their hair off, whether it be in a blunt-bob style or an edgy layered pixie. Many salon-goers worry they won’t be able to pull off a cropped mop, but the results can be stunning with the help of the right curling wand!

Short hair can also provide you with major confidence. Not only will people be impressed that you have the courage to make this bold move, shorter hairstyles can give your locks the opportunity to reset. If you have damaged hair and have tried every single product or tool under the sun to bring it back to life, sometimes cutting it is the best option. You shouldn’t be afraid to! When you find the right stylist, they can guide you in the proper direction and figure out what style of cut will work best for your hair type and your face shape.

If you’re planning to get a short cut, we are here to help you out! Whether you’re a newbie to this style or you’ve been rocking short beach waves for years now, we found five seriously amazing curling irons and other heat-based styling tools for everyday use. They will all do wonders for your hair! We’ve covered nearly every follicle concern in the book, so check the lineup out below — and get ready to embrace your curls!

Best For Chunky Textured Waves

Have you ever seen a curling wand that looks so futuristic? The more we learned about this tool, the more we realized just how amazing it can be for shorter hair. That messy, chunky curl isn’t easily achieved with your typical cylindrical curling tool — but this tool will provide you with an effortlessly cool curl.

The curls still look as natural as ever, but they will have a little more dimension — plus a lot more volume. Shoppers say that there is a “learning curve” when it comes using this wand, but with time and practice, you can get incredible results! Your curls will have more of a pop to them when you use this type of tool. When you shake them out, you will get stunning curls like you’ve never seen before!

Get the ghd Curve Wand for $199, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 18, 2020, but are subject to change.

Best For Everyday Use

As far as your everyday curling needs are concerned, this is definitely a go-to tool. If your hair is short, you don’t necessarily need a massive curling brush to leave your hair looking flawless! It has a 1 1/4-inch barrel with hairbrush prongs to help you brush out your mane, and keep it in check while curling. For pixie cuts and other short styles, this is definitely one of the easiest tools to maneuver. When you need to get ready in a pinch, you don’t want to use a curling wand that requires extra time to get the style right. This is also a great curling iron to use if you have bangs! You can curl them and then brush them out with this tool to get your fringe exactly how you want it.

Get the FHI HEAT Sphere Tangle Free Curling Iron Brush for $130, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 18, 2020, but are subject to change.

Best For Straightener-Style Waves

Again, we’re going with a smaller travel-size tool for this category. Over the past couple of years or go, beauty gurus on YouTube have been teaching the world how to get curls using a flat iron. The type of wave that can be created with straighteners has become so popular because they come out looking beachy and effortless. And if you don’t want to buy multiple tools for different purposes, using a flat iron as a curling tool takes care of that! It’s better to use these smaller flat irons for short hair because they are simply easier to control. They are ideal for creating wispy waves on the ends of your hair, which will look great for any above-the-shoulder style!

Get the T3 – SinglePass Compact Styling Iron for $75, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 18, 2020, but are subject to change.

Best 3-in-1 Curling Iron

Some tools are so fantastic that they benefit people with all types of haircuts. This three-in-one curler is a bestseller on Dermstore, and judging by the reviews, we totally understand why! There are different sizes so you can get every type of curl that you prefer. The cone-shaped wands help you control how tight or loose your curls come out. We especially this size for shorter styles, because the curl will end up longer and looser. Sometimes traditional barrel-style can create a lot of volume, which doesn’t always look great with particularly short hair. The tapered curl makes that issue a thing of the past!

Get the T3 Whirl Trio Interchangeable Styling Wand Set for $300, available at Dermstore!

Best For Short Beach Waves

This unique barrel wand creates waves that look as if you just stepped off the beach! This wand works well with any type of cut, whether it’s long or short. It’s an incredibly easy to manage size and couldn’t be simpler to use. All you have to do is clamp the tool down on your hair, and you’re ready to go! If you want the beach wave look but don’t have the patience to master the flat-iron technique, this is the tool for you!

Get the HOT TOOLS Professional Nano Ceramic Deep Waver for $70, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 18, 2020, but are subject to change.

