If you’ve never tried using hot rollers to curl your hair, you are truly missing out! Hot rollers may seem like a bit of an old-school method for leveling up your locks, but they’ve been around this long for a reason. Rollers may appear daunting to use compared to a simple curling iron, but trust Us when we say that the process couldn’t be easier. The end result? You may never go back to using your curling iron again — especially considering the options we’ve found are all affordable, with the most budget-friendly choice ringing in at $27!

How to Use Hot Rollers

Hot rollers are easy: All you have to do is roll up a section of your hair into a barrel once it’s done heating up, and clip it in place. You can keep them in your hair for up to 45 minutes, but it’s typically advised to use rollers for at least 10 to 15 minutes so the curl can form and maintain its shape. Most roller sets come complete with the necessary clips, but if they don’t, you can easily find clips that are appropriate to use with hot rollers. If you want your curls to last, leave them in for approximately 30 minutes so the barrel can fully cool down!

Hot Rollers vs. Curling Irons

When you think about it, hot rollers may actually be more convenient and easy to use than traditional curling irons! While it could take you around 15 or 20 minutes to apply them properly in your hair, you are totally hands-free once that’s done! That means you can finish up your makeup, have a snack or handle whatever else is on your to-do list in the time that the curls are being formed in your hair. When you’re ready to take them out, all that’s left to do is shake the curls out, spritz on some hairspray and you’re ready to go!

As you’re looking for new hot rollers, it’s necessary to keep a couple of things in mind. The most important factor to consider is their size — larger barrels will yield larger curls, and smaller ones will create tighter locks. Also, focus on the length and type of your hair. It’s important to have the right clips in the set if you have long, thick or fine hair in order for the rollers to stay secure and in place. Below, we broke down 10 different categories to help inform your purchase. Prepare for the best curls of your life — and if you’re still looking for a curling iron, check out our list here!

Top 10 Hot Rollers

Best Hot Rollers for Long Hair: CHI Smart Magnify Medium Ceramic Rollers

Reviewers who note they have longer hair claim that this roller set works wonders. The barrels are the ideal size, and once you have your hair rolled up, the included clips are powerful enough to keep them in place.

Get the CHI Smart Magnify Medium Ceramic Rollers for $89, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 11, 2021, but are subject to change.

Best Conair Hot Rollers: INFINITIPRO BY CONAIR Ceramic Flocked Hot Roller Set

This roller set is a bestseller because of the amazing variety you’ll receive with your order! There are 12 barrels that come in three different sizes, which is excellent if you want to experiment with the different types of curls you can create.

Get the INFINITIPRO BY CONAIR Ceramic Flocked Hot Roller Set for $47, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 11, 2021, but are subject to change.

Best BaBylissPRO Hot Rollers: BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Roller Hairsetter

Shoppers love this roller set because the barrels are an optimal size for creating massive, bouncy curls. They’re all the same 1.5 inch dimension, which is suitable for anyone who knows they’re in the market for show-stopping curls!

Get the BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Roller Hairsetter for $55, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 11, 2021, but are subject to change.

Bets Hot Rollers for Volume: T3 Volumizing Hot Rollers LUXE for Volume, Body, and Shine (8 count)

This high-quality set includes four larger barrels and four slightly smaller barrels, which is fantastic if you’re looking to give your hair that voluminous look and feel.

Get the T3 Volumizing Hot Rollers LUXE for Volume, Body, and Shine (8 count) with free shipping for $119, available at Dermstore!

Best Ceramic Hot Rollers: Remington Pro Pearl Ceramic Hair Setter

Shoppers claim that this is one of the best sets on the market. We love the sleek way the rollers are packaged, and the ceramic technology ensures that your curls will look amazing and last for a long time!

Get the Remington Pro Pearl Ceramic Hair Setter for $33, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 11, 2021, but are subject to change.

Best Hot Rollers for Travel: Remington H-1015 All That Quick Curl Travel Hair Setter

These rollers are incredibly easy to travel with. Their compact case also acts as the heating device, and it’s packaged in a way that won’t take up too much space in your suitcase or travel bag!

Get the Remington H-1015 All That Quick Curl Travel Hair Setter for $30, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 11, 2021, but are subject to change.

Best Small Hot Rollers: Conair Compact Multi-Size Hot Rollers

This roller set doesn’t have any barrels that are over an inch wide, so if you like tighter curls, this is definitely the set for you. Over 8,000 ecstatic owners agree, which is why this is currently a top-rated item on Amazon!

Get the Conair Compact Multi-Size Hot Rollers for $30, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 11, 2021, but are subject to change.

Best Hot Rollers for Short Hair: REMINGTON H9100S Pro Hair Setter with Thermaluxe Advanced Thermal Technology

These rollers have both large and medium-sized barrels that can give those with shorter hairstyles elegant curls that suit their hair length. Plus, the price is right!

Get the REMINGTON H9100S Pro Hair Setter with Thermaluxe Advanced Thermal Technology for $33, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 11, 2021, but are subject to change.

Best Hot Rollers for Fine Hair: Conair Xtreme Instant Heat Ceramic Hot Rollers Bonus Super Clips Included

The clips that are included with this roller set have ultra-fine teeth and are very large, which is perfect for keeping fine hairs in place when you have them set.

Get the Conair Xtreme Instant Heat Ceramic Hot Rollers Bonus Super Clips Included for $27, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 11, 2021, but are subject to change.

Best Quick Heat Hot Rollers: Conair Instant Heat Tourmaline Ceramic Flocked Hot Rollers

These rollers will fully and evenly heat up in just 85 seconds. You can start styling faster and have more time to show off your newly luscious locks!

Get the Conair Instant Heat Tourmaline Ceramic Flocked Hot Rollers for $50, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 11, 2021, but are subject to change.

