The 10 Best Blow Dryers for Curly Hair Available Now

Keeping your locks luscious is practically a full-time job! Hair maintenance isn’t a one-size-fits-all situation, and it can certainly be frustrating to purchase a product only to discover it doesn’t suit your individual needs. That’s why research is key! When it comes to curly hair, run-of-the-mill hair dryers simply aren’t going to cut it. The bottom line? Different textures have different needs. Even if you’ve always had curly hair, that’s no guarantee that a specific blow dryer will work for you.

There are many types of curls out there — and they all deserve the same care and attention! After all, using the wrong device could result in unnecessary (and long-lasting) damage. This usually occurs if there’s excess heat applied directly to the curls, which can lead to frizz, stiffness and other uncomfortable side effects. Whether you’re dealing with fine wavy hair or coarse textured hair, we’ve found what may be the perfect hair dryer for you. Some of these tools have attachments that you can swap out to work specifically for your hair type, and others are designed to suit a particular variety of follicle. For your ultimate convenience, we’ve broken down our favorites into 10 categories below. The selection covers a wide range of price points, so there should be a fit no matter what your budget is — or what item you’re in the market for. Read on, and finally score the locks of your dreams with one (or more!) of these amazing blow dryers — from splurge-worthy Dysons to affordable picks from Amazon!

Best Expensive Blow Dryer

The Dyson Supersonic has to be one of the most talked-about blow dryers of all time! The Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer is an optimal pick for every hair type, but we especially love it for curls because of its heat protection capabilities. This dryer was engineered specifically to prevent your hair from extreme heat damage — and make it look smooth shiny and frizz-free in the process. This dryer comes with a magnetic diffuser attachment that will create the most stunning defined curls! Trust Us: It’s worth the splurge!

Get the Dyson Supersonic™ Hair Dryer with free shipping for $399, available at Nordstrom!

Best Mid-Price Blow Dryer

The diffuser attachment that’s included in this set from DevaCurl is a favorite of curly-haired ladies everywhere! This blow dryer gives you 360-degree airflow that helps keep your curls defined and frizz-free. You have three different heat settings, two different speeds and a cool-shot button to completely customize this dryer to fit you hair’s needs!

Get the DevaCurl DevaDryer & DevaFuser with free shipping for $159, available from Ulta!

Best Budget-Friendly Blow Dryer

Ballin’ on a budget? No problem! You can get the same power and professional-level haircare from full-sized tools when you pick up the travel versions. Handy hack, huh? This amazing blow dryer from CHI is great for curls because the ceramic heater helps keep frizz at bay. Plus, you can take it with you everywhere so your locks always stay fabulous!

Get the CHI Tech Travel Ceramic Hair Dryer with free shipping for just $33, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 15, 2021, but are subject to change.

Best Blow Dryer Brush for All Curl Types

No matter what type of curls you’re rocking or the texture of your hair, this amazing blow dryer brush from amika is your ticket to a salon-quality blowout! There are three different settings that you can use for your specific hair type. If your hair is finer, go for the low setting — and if its thicker, crank it all the way up! There’s also a cool setting for hair that’s especially sensitive to heat styling, so you can keep your locks healthy and protected.

Get the amika Hair Blow Dryer Brush with free shipping for $100, available from Sephora!

Best Blow Dryer With a Diffuser

This is another great blow dryer that comes complete with a diffuser head for defining your gorgeous curls. This Conair version is a favorite with Amazon shoppers, and is ideal for anyone who’s looking for a high quality option that’s affordable to boot! If you already own a Dyson or pricey blow dryer, this will be a solid back-up to have on deck.

Get the Conair 1875-Watt Ionic Ceramic Hair Dryer with Diffuser and Concentrator for prices starting at $30, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 15, 2021, but are subject to change.

Best for Frizzy Hair

Haircare fanatics love Harry Josh styling products for frizzy hair in particular, and this blow dryer set is our top pick. It comes with two different nozzle attachments that direct heat to concentrated portions of your hair, and the ion functionality helps make your hair significantly softer. Frizz be gone!

Get the Harry Josh® Pro Tools Pro Dryer 2000 (3 piece) with free shipping for $249, available at Dermstore!

Best for Coarse Textured Hair

Textured hair requires a different level of care because it’s incredibly prone to breakage. That’s why shoppers say that this blow dryer from Andis absolutely fits the bill. Not only is it well-priced, you can fully control the heat temperature and speed. Plus, there are three different brush heads to use that work for your specific texture!

Get the Andis 3020 875-Watt Ceramic Ionic Styler Hair Dryer for just $25, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 15, 2021, but are subject to change.

Best Ceramic Blow Dryer

This hair dryer from BaBylissPRO uses ionic and porcelain technology to help your hair dry faster without causing significant heat damage, which is great for anyone with curls. They need all the nourishment they can get! Your hair will look smooth, shiny and ready to take on the world with this popular pick in your life!

Get the BaBylissPRO Porcelain Ceramic Carrera2 Dryer (originally $100) on sale for just $80, available on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 15, 2021, but are subject to change.

Best Titanium Blow Dryer

This hair dryer is designed to evenly distribute heat so your hair looks positively show-stopping. The negative ions also help to remove static from the hair, which is great when it comes time to create the defined and smooth curls of your dreams. A-list locks are only a few minutes away!

Get the BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Portofino Hair Dryer for $130, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 15, 2021, but are subject to change.

Best Quiet Blow Dryer

Amazon shoppers are calling this the quietest hair dryer that they’ve ever come across! If you live with a significant other or roommates that tend to be annoyed by the constant noise from your dryer in the morning, this is the tool for you. Save everyone a bit of sanity with this essential item!

Get the Cricket Centrix Q-Zone Dryer with free shipping for $100, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 15, 2021, but are subject to change.

