Dye Your Hair? Shoppers Say This Treatment Is a Game-Changer

Would our hair be healthier if we didn’t color-treat it? Absolutely. Does that mean we’re going to stop doing it? Not necessarily. Once you’ve taken the plunge and started to dye your hair, it can be difficult to stop — which may lead to unwanted damage. We’re not saying you have to stop color cold turkey, but we do recommend taking the proper steps to take care of it afterwards to ensure there’s no more breakage and brittle strands.

Once you depart from the salon, shoppers claim that you need this treatment from Opalex on deck to leave your hair feeling healthy once it’s dyed. You’ve probably heard of this product before, but we’re here to explain why it’s been elevated to a cult-favorite among shoppers around the country!

Get the Olaplex No. 3 Hair Perfector for $28 at Dermstore!

Even if you don’t regularly receive color treatments, you still may use hot tools — which does create a potentially permanent damage risk. That’s where the No. 3 Hair Perfector from Opalex steps in — it may truly become a game-changer in your routine! This is a hair repair product that goes beyond the surface level and plunges deep into the hair cuticle. When you dye your hair, the strands become more porous — which is what winds up causing breakage and dryness. What this treatment does is help fill in the gaps that either chemical treatments or hot tools have caused to make your hair feel whole again!

Salons actually include Opalex treatments on their menu, but this is their at-home version that you can access in your own bathroom! As a convenient side note, it also couldn’t be easier to use. Before you shampoo and condition, wet your hair to make it damp and apply a solid amount from the root of your hair down to the end. You can also choose to focus on the lower half of your hair if that’s where you feel you have the the most damage.

Leave it on for at least 10 minutes after combing through, and follow up with rinsing, plus your regular shampoo and conditioner routine. Depending on the severity of your hair, you can repeat this process up to three times per week. Shoppers claim this is a must for anyone who’s just had a chemical treatment done — especially those which involve bleach. With this product in your arsenal, you can keep getting your hair colored with a little less guilt and a lot more confidence. Sounds like a plan to Us!

