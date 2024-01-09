If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more!
The Best Drugstore Dry Shampoos
Dry shampoo deserves a spot on everyone’s bathroom shelf (and even your work bag). The ultimate haircare beauty hack, it enables you to achieve a freshly blown out look without having to wash and dry your hair. While you may know it’s been days since your last shampoo, no one has to be the wiser when you have one of these hair saviors on hand.
A quick mist across the roots will add new life to your hair as it absorbs grease and eliminates oily roots in an instant. Best of all, there’s no need to splash out — the drugstore is home to some of the best options available, meaning you don’t have to spend a fortune to keep your hair looking fresh all week long.
After testing out dozens of products on every hair color and texture, we landed on these top picks to help you find the best drugstore dry shampoo for your hair type.
15 Best Drugstore Dry Shampoos
Finding the Best Drugstore Dry Shampoos
Dry shampoo is one of those wonder products which can be universally used by every shopper. They work equally well for refreshing hair as they do for adding volume and texture. Constantly drying and styling your hair can be extremely damaging to the strands, so finding a dry shampoo that works for your hair type and color means you can limit the amount of times you need to wash your hair — and therefore give it a much-deserved break from heat.
Whatever your hair color, type and even scent preferences, the drugstore is packed full of options to ensure your hair always looks clean and put together.
What to Consider When Choosing the Best Drugstore Dry Shampoos
Hair Type
Dry shampoo works for every hair type. If you have fine hair, look out for a thickening option to add volume and body. If you have curly or damaged hair, choosing a dry shampoo with biotin or keratin is a great way to deliver an extra dose of nourishment between washes.
Hair Color
Those with dark hair may find that some dry shampoos tend to leave their roots with a slight white residue. Luckily, there are now plenty of options available specifically for dark hair, and even transparent options that work for every shade. If you are blonde, a dry shampoo with violet undertones will prevent your hair from turning brassy.
Ingredients
Dry shampoos work by using a combination of oil-absorbing ingredients to eliminate grease and dirt from hair. Talc and rice starch are both effective in doing so. Many also have the added benefits of biotin to maintain a healthy-looking mane.
Weather
If you live in a humid climate or find your hair gets greasier quicker throughout different times of year, dry shampoo is the perfect option to stretch how long you get out of a blow out. Investing in dry shampoo will cut down on how often you have to wash your hair and save you precious time in the morning.
Size
Dry shampoos not only come in a standard size aerosol, but also in a mini travel size. If you frequent the gym in the mornings, carrying a smaller one with you to spray on your roots after a workout will save you having to wash your hair before work.
What are the Different Types of Drugstore Dry Shampoo?
Aerosol
This is the most common type of dry shampoo. The spray can makes application easy and hassle-free, as the product is evenly distributed and leaves no mess. A quick spritz along the roots is enough to transform your hair in minutes no matter where you are.
Powder
Some people may prefer a powder dry shampoo as they are more environmentally-friendly and also less scented. Powder dry shampoo works just as effectively and now comes with a special applicator to ensure you don’t have any overspill of product fall on your clothes.
Colored
If you want to hide grays, keep your highlights looking bright or avoid white residue on your brunette locks, then go for a dry shampoo option intended for your specific hair color.
Best Overall: Batiste Dry Shampoo
Pros
- Bestseller
- Contains Keratin
- Absorbs oil and grease
Cons
- Not every one may like the scent
- May leave a slightly white residue on dark hair
Batiste put dry shampoo on the map, and their trusty product takes the top spot on our list due to its reliable formula and incredible ability to revitalize greasy hair, buying you an extra day or two in between washes.
The citrus scent gives your hair a fresh smell, and a light spritz along the roots is all that is needed to eliminate any oil, leaving your hair looking clean without having to wash it. It also has the added benefit of containing keratin to leave your hair looking and feeling conditioned.
Best for Volume: Dove Dry Shampoo Volume and Fullness
Pros
- Great for fine hair
- Adds volume
- Cruelty free
Cons
- Sometimes sells out
- Might not work for curly hair
- Not everyone may like the scent
Not only does this dry shampoo eliminate oily roots, it also gives your hair extra volume and texture. Perfect for those with thin or fine hair who find it impossible to go a day without washing their hair, this spray instantly absorbs grease and lifts the locks in seconds.
Create an easy and effortless look by spraying this product slightly away from the top of the hair, follow my massaging it in and brushing it through, then watch how your lifeless hair becomes revitalized.
Best Unscented: Not Your Mother’s Clean Freak Unscented Dry Shampoo
Pros
- Great price
- No white residue
- Suitable for all hair types
Cons
- Not as widely available
- Some may prefer a scented product
If you have sensitive skin, you may find that perfumed products leave your scalp feeling itchy. There is no fear of that happening with this unscented dry shampoo from Not Your Mother, as its pared back formula serves only to leave your hair looking cleaner and refreshed without the effort of washing it.
It is also safe to use on colored hair, making it a great option if you find your dye job tends to fade rapidly. Using this will reduce the how often you need to wash your hair, therefore extending the vibrancy of your color.
Best Talc-Free: Amika Perk Dry Shampoo
Pros
- Gorgeous scent
- No white residue
- Adds volume
Cons
- Slightly more expensive
- Spray could distribute product better
This delicious smelling dry shampoo from Amika gets rid of any unwanted smells your hair may have picked up over the previous couple of days — think food or smoke. It is also formulated without talc, meaning you won’t be left with any white residue along the roots.
The ingredient list also includes seabuckthorn to nourish and protect the hair, while rice starch adds some much needed volume to flat hair. A definite must-have for anyone looking for an all round quick hair fix that won’t damage strands.
Best for Brown and Red Hair: Batiste Dry Shampoo Dark
Pros
- Tinted spray
- Waterless formula
- Helps cover grays
Cons
- Not suitable for blonde or light hair
- Not everyone may like the vanilla scent
This dry shampoo is tinted with brunette and auburn tones to ensure there is absolutely no chance of any leftover white specks after spraying. Not only does it take care of greasy roots to leave your hair looking fresh, it also helps hide any grays which may be coming through as well.
This is the go-to solution for anyone on the brown-haired spectrum who often needs a hair-saving solution in seconds. Whether you keep a can in your bathroom or carry the travel-sized option in your bag, having one of these on hand means you are only ever seconds away from a mane refresh.
Best for Texture: Hairitage Lazy Day Dry Shampoo
Pros
- Color-safe
- Sulfate and paraben free
- Translucent
Cons
- Not as widely available
- Some may not like the scent
This dry shampoo is like a first aid kit for the hair. Along with eliminating grease and oil, it also adds texture and volume, making it the perfect go-between when a proper washing and styling situation isn’t an option.
The formula is free from harsh ingredients, such as sulfates and parabens, and uses a combo of rice starch, arctic root, and volcanic minerals to bring your hair back to life in an instant.
Best for Blonde Hair: Moroccanoil Dry Shampoo Light Tones
Pros
- High-quality ingredients
- Protects hair
- Comes in two sizes
Cons
- Slightly more expensive
- Only suitable for blonde hair
Keep the brightness of your highlights longer by cutting down on how often you wash your hair with this dry shampoo from Moroccan Oil especially designed for lighter tones. Infused with their signature argan oil, it also contains subtle violet undertones to keep brassiness at bay and maintain the vibrancy of your blonde hair.
The ingredients provide the perfect combo of oil-absorbing properties and UV protection to ensure you never have a bad hair day again.
Best for Oily Hair: Sexy Hair Big Dry Shampoo
Pros
- Bestselling product
- Translucent
- Suitable for colored hair
Cons
- Slightly more expensive
- Not as widely available
No one needs a good dry shampoo more than those of Us with oily hair. While this product is slightly pricier than some of the other options on the list, it is worth the investment for anyone looking to avoid the grind of daily hair washing.
It absorbs oil and grease effortlessly, all while adding volume and body, and the translucent spray makes it suitable for every hair color.
Best for Sensitive Scalps: Klorane – Dry Shampoo With Oat Milk
Pros
- Soothing ingredients
- Gentle formula
- Available in three sizes
Cons
- Slightly more expensive
- Not transparent
This gentle plant-based formula relies on soothing oat milk to keep your scalp calm and protected while also absorbing oil to leave your hair looking refreshed and bouncy. Suitable for all hair types, the powder consistency comes in a spray can that can also be recycled.
If you are short on time in the morning, quickly spritz this product, then braid the hair before you go to bed to wake up to beautifully textured waves.
Best for Long Hair: L’Oreal Paris Elvive Dream Lengths Air Volume Dry Shampoo
Pros
- Delivers instant body
- Sulfate free
- Waterless formula
Cons
- Not everyone may like the scent
- Doesn’t come in travel size
Flowing hair requires a lot of maintenance, no more so than on wash day — which most likely needs to be scheduled into your calendar due to how long it takes to wash and dry it. This dry shampoo from L’Oreal aims to lighten the load of taking care of your mane by extending how long your hair looks fresh between comprehensive washes.
Designed especially for long hair, it tackles greasy roots while also breathing new life into the body and ends of your hair. It also has the added bonus of a sweet, fruity and floral scent.
Best Powder Dry Shampoo: I Dew Care Dry Shampoo Powder
Pros
- No white cast
- Gentle ingredients
- Dermatologically tested
Cons
- Some may prefer a spray
- Not as widely available
This powder dry shampoo offers an environmentally-friendly option to those hoping to keep their hair looking sleek without having to constantly wash and style it. Infused with root-boosting ingredients such as black ginseng and biotin, it not only refreshes your hair but also ensures your scalp is kept nourished and conditioned.
The special applicator makes it easy and mess-free to apply, as it prevents any excess powder from overspilling.
Best Natural: Handmade Heroes Non Aerosol Dry Shampoo
Pros
- Plastic neutral packaging
- Natural ingredients
- Volumizing
Cons
- Slightly messy to apply
- Not for those looking for an aerosol
- Some may prefer a more scented product
If you are looking for an all natural hair fix, then this powder dry shampoo from Handmade Heroes is the one for you. There is no need to worry about any harsh ingredients irritating your scalp with this product, as the formula is 100% natural and plant based.
Rice powder nourishes and strengthens the hair, charcoal neutralizes odors and smells while peppermint immediately refreshes the scalp to leave you with volumized and cleaner looking hair.
Best for Damaged Hair: Drybar Detox Dry Shampoo
Pros
- Suitable for all hair types
- Extra absorbing
- Available in a variety of scents
Cons
- Some scents sell out
- Finish could be shinier
There is nothing worse than when you fall in love with how a product works only to realize you hate the smell. This shampoo from Dry Bar comes in a range of different scents, allowing you to find one that aligns perfectly with your personality.
The super-absorbing formula also adds volume by lifting the hair from the roots enabling you to achieve a freshly blown out look, without the effort or cost of having to visit the salon.
Best for Thin Hair: Hask Biotin Boost Thickening Volumizing Dry Shampoo with Collagen
Pros
- Great price
- Makes hair appear thicker
- Nourishing ingredients
Cons
- Sometimes sells out
- Not everyone may like the scent
There is nothing better than a product that solves multiple problems at once. This dry shampoo takes care of greasy roots while also increasing the volume and delivering a dose of collagen and biotin to strengthen the strands and mend split-ends.
Coming in at just over $5, it is one of the most affordable options on our list, and the added benefit of caffeine leaves hair with a subtle sheen.
Best Travel Size: Not Your Mother’s Clean Freak Refreshing Dry Shampoo
Pros
- Compact size
- Ideal for travel
- Cruelty-free
Cons
- Not everyone may like the citrus scent
- Doesn’t last as long
Everyone can benefit from having one of these beauty essentials in their handbags at all times. The conveniently travel-sized aerosol takes up almost no space and gives you all the tools you need to instantly refresh your hair in minutes.
Whether you need a quick fix while on vacation or just received a last minute invite, this dry shampoo with its citrus scent is just what you need to get your hair looking its best in a hurry.
People Also Ask
-
Q: How to apply dry shampoo?
A:Hold the can eight to 10 inches from your hair and lightly spray along the roots. Then gently massage it in and brush through.
-
Q: Is dry shampoo bad for your hair?
A:In moderation, dry shampoo is not bad for your hair, it also means you wash your hair less so will therefore reduce the amount of damage caused from heat styling from dryers and straighteners.
-
Q: How much should I spend on dry shampoo?
A:Dry shampoo is a great affordable beauty hack, with the drugstore providing amazing options for as little as $3.
Why trust Us
At Us Weekly, we aim to inform readers to make smart purchasing decisions, saving you both time and money. Our editors are obsessed with finding products in a variety of categories from fashion and beauty, to home and fitness.
We try various products, so we can recommend our favorites, and we also summarize feedback and data from other customers. Data, like product reviews and ratings, helps us recommend the best product choices for individual price points and needs.
On top of that, we highlight unique product features for special use cases, ingredients preferences, and more. We strive to make sure you are discovering new products that can make your life easier, while keeping you up to date with the best product choices for types of items you already know and love.