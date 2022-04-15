13 of the Best Hypoallergenic Shampoos for a Sensitive Scalp

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

In the world of haircare, finding just the right fit for you can be a challenge, especially if you’re looking for the best hypoallergenic shampoos — not to mention conditioners and leave-in treatments. Concentrating on hypoallergenic shampoos, however, is what we consider the most important first step, as it’s the product you’re massaging into your scalp. If you have sensitive skin, you want to make sure you’re not leaving your scalp irritated when you’re cleansing it. Shampoo should leave your skin soothed, not red and stinging!

If you’ve ever used a shampoo and your scalp became itchy, red or irritated, you may be allergic or sensitive to specific common ingredients in hair products. Hypoallergenic finds may be the way to go!

What Makes a Shampoo Hypoallergenic?

The FDA defines hypoallergenic cosmetics as “products that manufacturers claim produce fewer allergic reactions than other cosmetic products.” That often means they contain no artificial dyes or fragrances — almost like free and clear soaps and detergents. There aren’t necessarily super strict rules, so some people’s/companies’ definitions could vary.

We also like to look for products that fit into clean beauty standards, meaning they’re free of ingredients like sulfates, parabens, phthalates, silicones, gluten and other potential allergens. We love seeing dermatologists’ approval too. Even better is when a brand is totally transparent about their process and formulations. Too many companies try to hide nasty ingredients from shoppers. That’s why we’re here to sift through them and find the best hypoallergenic shampoos for you!

The 13 Best Hypoallergenic Shampoos

1. Briogeo Be Gentle, Be Kind Aloe + Oat Milk Ultra Soothing Fragrance-Free Hypoallergenic Shampoo

Our Overall Favorite

This shampoo is less than two years old at the time we’re writing this, but it’s already made a huge impact on the hair scene. It’s hypoallergenic and dermatologist-approved, made without any fragrance, sulfates SLS or SLES, essential oils, silicones, parabens, phthalates or artificial dyes. It’s from one of our favorite Black-owned beauty brands too!

Pros:

Cruelty-free and vegan

Ultra-soothing key ingredients: aloe vera, oat milk and green tea extract

Cons:

Relatively small bottle for the price

Available at: Dermstore, Sephora, Ulta, Amazon, Nordstrom

2. The Honest Company Shampoo + Body Wash, Purely Sensitive

The Multitasker

Hot tip when shopping for the best hypoallergenic shampoos: Don’t ignore the “baby” products! They might be perfect for your adult skin/hair too. This shampoo from Jessica Alba‘s brand, which doubles as a body wash, is free of synthetic fragrances, parabens, dyes, phthalates, formaldehyde donors, SLS and SLES!

Pros:

Accepted by the National Eczema Association

Natural ingredients

Cons:

May be hard to use entirety of bottle because of design

Available at: Amazon

3. Vanicream Free & Clear Shampoo

No-Nonsense Pick

This dermatologist-tested sensitive skin shampoo is free of no-nos like gluten, sulfates, synthetic fragrances and more. It’s made for all hair types and may help remove build-up and residue clinging to hair to leave it sleeker, cleaner and more manageable!

Pros:

Approved by shoppers with curly and wavy hair

Cruelty-free

Cons:

According to some reviewers, may be better for oilier scalps than dry

Available at: Target, Amazon

4. Philip B Gentle Conditioning Shampoo

Botanical Brilliance

This super mild shampoo is made with botanical agents like African shea butter, as well as panthenol, a.k.a. vitamin B5, for healthy, bouncy, pH-balanced locks. It’s so gentle, one shopper even says they use it to go longer between medicated shampoo uses for seborrheic dermatitis!

Pros:

Safe for color-treated hair

Nice lather

Cons:

Contains SLS

Available at: Dermstore, Nordstrom

5. Pipette Baby Shampoo/Wash, Fragrance-Free

Moisturizing Pick for Dry Hair/Scalp

First off, let’s address how adorable the bottle is for this shampoo. And that wildly low price? With hundreds and hundreds of adoring reviewers? There’s pretty much no reason to not give this popular pick a try. It’s non-toxic and tear-free, making it safe for all ages!

Pros:

2000+ potentially harmful ingredients blacklisted from formula

EWG (Environmental Working Group) Verified™

Cons:

While fragrance-free, some shoppers report that it does have a noticeable scent, which could bother some

Available at: Target, Ulta, Anthropologie, Amazon, Walmart

6. ATTITUDE Liquid Hair Shampoo, Unscented

Seriously Soothing

Sensitive scalps will be itching for this pick — but not after they experience it! Say goodbye to itch and irritation with this super gentle shampoo, made with plant-based and mineral-based ingredients. This fragrance-free, hypoallergenic shampoo is made with blueberry leaves and is dermatologically-tested. It’s also vegan and cruelty-free!

Pros:

Free of silicones, SLS, phthalates, parabens, formaldehyde

Eco-refills available

Cons:

Very few reviews

Available at: Amazon

7. No Nothing Very Sensitive Repair Shampoo

Best for Ultra-Damaged Hair

This reconstructing shampoo features amino acids to strengthen damaged hair, leaving out any colorants, perfumes, gluten, soy and parabens. It’s cruelty-free and was designed to leave out anything the brand didn’t deem necessary. Shampoos don’t need to be loaded with ingredients to be effective!

Pros:

Approved by the Finnish Allergy & Asthma Association

No essential oils

Cons:

Contains SLS

Available at: Amazon

8. Kristin Ess Fragrance-Free Daily Cleansing Shampoo

The Daily Clarifying Find

If you like washing your hair often or like to shampoo, rinse and repeat, you want to make sure you’re not using a stripping shampoo. This pick is color- and keratin-safe and free of parabens, phthalates, fragrance, silicone, sulfates and gluten. It’s cruelty-free, vegan and has hundreds of reviews!

Pros:

Comes in bigger size as well

Great lather even without sulfates

Cons:

May need to shampoo twice in a row to avoid greasiness

Available at: Target

9. HiBAR Fragrance-Free Solid Shampoo

Plastic-Free Solid Shampoo

Sick of wasting plastic with shampoo bottles? Try a shampoo bar instead! This fragrance-free pick is soap-free and meets our clean beauty standards, free of everything from sulfates, to gluten, to silicones. It comes in a nice ergonomic shape too to keep it from slipping from your hand!

Pros:

Formulated for multiple hair types: straight, wavy, curly and coily

Color-safe

Cons:

Harder to store than a traditional shampoo bottle

Available at: Amazon, Target

10. Philip Kingsley No Scent No Color Gentle Shampoo

For Delicate Scalps

This specifically hypoallergenic shampoo was created when Philip Kingsley’s wife was going through chemotherapy so she would have something super gentle to use. It’s made with glycerides to provide moisture, and it’s free of fragrance, parabens and dyes. Easily irritated scalp? Check this one out!

Pros:

100% recyclable and CO2 negative

Great for fine, thin hair

Cons:

Possibly a little expensive for the size options

Available at: Saks Fifth Avenue, Amazon, Walmart

11. Odele Ultra-Sensitive Shampoo

Excellent for Eczema-Prone Skin

Numerous picks on this list could be eczema-friendly, but this salon-grade pick is formulated for it. It also notes right on the bottle that it’s accepted by the National Eczema Association! It’s free of sulfates, formaldehyde, phthalates, parabens, dye and fragrance, it’s dermatologist-tested and the packaging is made from over 40% recycled plastic!

Pros:

Contains soothing oat extract

Gender-neutral and “meant to be shared”

Cons:

May be hard to get a good lather

Available at: Target

12. CeraVe Baby Wash & Shampoo

Fan-Favorite Brand

When it comes to gentle cosmetics, CeraVe is always brought into the conversation. This fragrance-free, dye-free shampoo and wash is another eczema-approved pick, and it’s made with skin-friendly ingredients like ceramides, niacinamide and hyaluronic acid!

Pros:

Developed with pediatric dermatologists

Claims to leave zero residue

Cons:

Formula is on the watery side

Available at: Walmart, Amazon

13. Melanin Haircare African Black Soap Reviving Shampoo

Best for Black Hair

This clarifying shampoo is free of just about every bad ingredient you can think of, including sulfates, mineral oil, coal tar and more. It’s made specifically to help detoxify and define curly hair and contains amazing ingredients like turmeric root and cocoa butter!

Pros:

Enhanced with pro-vitamin B5

Contains anti-inflammatory, anti-bacterial, anti-fungal black cumin seed

Cons:

Does contain synthetic fragrance, but less than 1%!

Available at: Target, Ulta

Other Hypoallergenic Shampoos We Love

Looking for more of our recommended picks? Check out other products below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!