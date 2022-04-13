25 Mother’s Day Gift Ideas for All Types of Moms

Mother’s Day is coming up! The holiday falls on May 8 in 2022, which means it’s time to start shopping. Maybe your mom loves jewelry and clothing, or maybe she’s super sentimental. Maybe she loves to cook, or maybe she’s all about relaxation. There are so many different types of moms out there, which is why we’ve been picking out gifts for all of them!

Below, you’ll find our Mother’s Day gift picks for all kinds of moms. Grab one that speaks to you and will show mom you care — and that you’re a smart shopper. It’s okay, you don’t have to give Us credit! Keep scrolling to see our favorite Mother’s Day gift ideas for 2022!

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.