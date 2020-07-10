Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Does sitting at your desk all day have your legs feeling restless? Wish you could get a little cardio or toning in instead of being totally stagnant for at least half the day? If you’re working from home, especially, you might be getting fewer steps in than usual. You’re not alone! So many of us are going through this, which is a big reason why under-desk bikes and ellipticals are on the rise!

What’s the difference between the two? They are similar in use and benefits, helping you to burn calories and minimize impact on your joints. The main difference is that the bike version has smaller pedals that move in a forward or backward circular motion as normal bike pedals do, while the elliptical version has wider, flat pedals that move forward and back to give you a walking or stair-climbing feel. Already interested? You need to check out our list of the best of the best then, from the best with Bluetooth capabilities, to the best for weight loss, to the best under-desk elliptical and the best under-desk bike overall!

Best under-desk elliptical overall: Cubii JR1 Under Desk Elliptical

This fan-favorite is no joke. Its ergonomic design is brilliant, and the smooth gliding motion is super quiet. We love it because it’s perfect for beginners or elliptical pros, offering eight levels of resistance. It’s also one of the best for tracking fitness, with a built-in display to show your progress in real time. Many consider it the best for injury recovery too. We also have to say, the colors are perfect. Who doesn’t love a vivid teal? Even assembly is easy. Just four screws and you’ll be ready to glide!

Get the Cubii JR1 Seated Under Desk Elliptical for just $249 at Amazon with free shipping! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 10, 2020, but are subject to change.

Best under-desk bike overall: DeskCycle Under Desk Cycle

Like the best elliptical, this bike also has eight calibrated resistance settings, offering over twice the range of many other under-desk bikes. It also uses a patented magnetic resistance mechanism so your stationary ride is smooth sailing. In addition, it has an LCD display showing your strides per minute, distance traveled, calories burned and time elapsed. Shoppers especially love using this under-desk bike while on the couch too!

Get the DeskCycle Under Desk Cycle (originally $199) for just $189 at Amazon with free shipping! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 10, 2020, but are subject to change.

Best for weight loss: Stamina InMotion E1000 Compact Strider

This under-desk elliptical is definitely a top choice for someone who’s concentrated on losing weight. Just like the others, you can use it under your desk, but when work is over, you can also pull it out and use it standing up for even more of a cardio boost! That means you won’t have to spend money on a separate machine for your full-on workouts. This strider has an adjustable tension knob, textured pedals to keep you steady and a tracking monitor. It’s quiet too, so you can always bring it back to the office when it’s time to return!

Get the Stamina InMotion E1000 Compact Strider for just $114 at Amazon with free shipping! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 10, 2020, but are subject to change.

Best for working from home: FLEXISPOT Home Office Desk Bike

You might not want to bring something like this to the office, but it’s absolutely perfect for while you’re working from home, especially if you don’t own an office chair or desk. It’s a bike and a desk all at once! It even doubles as a standing desk if you use it from the other side. It has an adjustable seat, whisper-quiet pedaling and a dial that lets you set the resistance and track your progress. There’s even a wrist pad on the desk!

Get the FLEXISPOT Home Office Desk Bike (originally $400) for just $299.99 at Amazon with free shipping! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 10, 2020, but are subject to change.

Best under-desk bike with app: FlintFit Cycli

This under-desk Bluetooth bike has a great Cycli app that lets you and your friends sign up and create a group so you can race each other while you work or watch TV! You can also connect it to your FitBit or Apple Health apps so you never miss a step — or a spin, really. This bike is especially great for tracking your progress because it has a proprietary smart sensor that claims to deliver more accurate measurements. It also has a sturdy steel frame and a non-slip mat so you don’t have to hold back!

Get the FlintFit Cycli (originally $199) for just $129 at Amazon with free shipping! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 10, 2020, but are subject to change.

