Free Samples! Have Top Health & Wellness Picks Shipped to You at No Cost

Who doesn’t love free samples? They are seriously the best — we don’t even care what they are. As long as they are free, we’re all about them. But when they’re actually things we’d want to buy in the first place? Well, that’s even better — especially when they are good for us too!

We’re not bringing it up just to tease you, of course. We’re celebrating LifeToGo’s Sampler Pack program, and we want you to join Us in the festivities! LifeToGo is a “curated lifestyle marketplace and community of health and wellness,” and this free sample program will let you try the best of the best in health and wellness products at no cost!

Once you click into the page, simply click the “Connect with Sampler” button to register a new account. Once you’re verified, it’s quiz time! Not the kind where you’re screwed if you didn’t study. The fun kind where you get to answer questions about your life! These questions dig just a bit into your preferences, features and lifestyle without ever becoming too invasive.

You’ll be asked about any children you have or are expecting, your skin type and if you experience chafing, your level of physical activity, the supplements you take, what laundry detergent you buy and other grocery preferences, your diet, your pets, your employment status and education, your marital status, your hair type and more. Don’t worry, the quiz will only take you a couple of minutes at most!

Once you’ve completed the quiz, you’ll be given a list of samples to choose based on your answers. For example, we took the quiz and ended up with a toothpaste, a skin cream and a hand sanitizer. Um, free hand sanitizer? In 2020? Yeah, we’re not passing up this opportunity!

After you’ve chosen up to three samples, all that’s left to do is enter your address so they can be shipped to you, again, at no cost. There’s no better way to discover your new favorite products than by testing them out without any monetary commitment. And you don’t even need to leave home — another bonus, especially in the current times. We’ve signed up, so now it’s your turn!

Want to see what else LifeToGo has to offer? Check out all available products and get shopping!

