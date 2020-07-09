Tory Burch Just Launched a Face Mask Set That Gives Back to Charity

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

So many of our favorite fashion brands are stepping up and making face coverings, and encouraging everyone to do their part and wear a mask in the process. Just as a quick reminder, the CDC recommends that you wear a secure mask covering your nose and mouth whenever you’re out in public and can’t maintain proper social distancing. Of course, washing your hands as much as possible is still seriously critical!

We truly admire that major companies have shifted their production to focus on developing helpful products, and Tory Burch is the latest to come out with an amazing printed mask set!

Tory Burch designed these face coverings to tie in with the summer season. They are all so cute, we actually think they will make wearing masks fun and fashionable! You can seamlessly match them with other pieces from Tory Burch’s summer line, which goes to show how much thought the brand put into these products. They are made from a moisture-wicking material that’s lightweight and comfortable, and the ear loops on each side are also adjustable so you can get the perfect fit.

But the best part about these masks is that when you pick up the set, a portion of the money goes to two wonderful organizations. Out of the $35 price tag, $10 is split evenly between the International Medical Corps and the Tory Burch Foundation. The first organization is a nonprofit that works to give aid to those affected by war, natural disaster or disease, and the funds are specifically being donated to help expand medical treatment and equipment to fight COVID-19 in the United States.

Meanwhile, the Tory Burch Foundation is dedicated to empowering women entrepreneurs through capital, mentorship and other networking resources. They have also launched an initiative to provide resources specifically related to businesses impacted by COVID-19, which is truly admirable.

Tory Burch also gives a full breakdown of the production, handling and shipping costs for full transparency. So basically, these masks are a 100% not-for-profit product. Not only will you look adorable when you wear any of these masks, you’ll feel good knowing that your money is being put to great use. Looking good and doing good — what’s better than that?

