These Tory Burch Shoes Are an Elevated Take on the Classic Ballet Flat

There are certain pieces that we all have in our closets. You know what we’re talking about — practically everyone has a pair of jeans and a trusty white T-shirt, which is exactly why it can be difficult to make yourself stand out while wearing such popular pieces.

The stylish solution? Seeking out updated versions of basic items. Take ballet flats, for example. The majority on the market tend to be fairly similar, but we found a pair from Tory Burch that elevate this classic style for a completely fresh look!

The unexpected combination of the snakeskin print with the black tip is an easy way to make the ballet flat appear more unique. The “Minnie” style is a bestseller from Tory Burch, and shoppers can’t get enough of them! These flats are made from napa leather, and they are foldable — which makes them ideal for travel. And of course, these flats have the iconic Tory Burch “T” logo in gold right on the tip of the toe.

The shoes have a rubber sole with a slip-resistant pattern on it, and there are layers of foam cushioning in the footbed designed to provide your feet with all-day comfort. The rear of the shoe has an elastic back, so that it can hold onto your heel while you walk. These shoes also come with a bag, which makes them incredibly simple to pack up and store in your purse. If you’re planning on wearing heels and want a more comfortable shoe to switch into, these flats are the ultimate dream. Just think of how useful they will be to have for a formal event filled with dancing!

Shoppers love how “adorable” these shoes are, and feel they have quickly reached staple-status. Whether you’re heading to the office or enjoying a casual day off, they simply make sense. One owner suggests ordering a half size up if you want these flats to fit you properly, which other reviews have mentioned as well. They also note that they receive endless compliments when they wear them — which is literally all the time! Immediately after you open up the box, you’re bound to be wowed by these ballet flats and how stunning they are.

See it: Get the Minnie Cap-Toe Travel Ballet Flat, Embossed Leather (originally $178) on sale with free shipping for just $159, available from Tory Burch!

