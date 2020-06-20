Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Get ready to shop your heart out! Tory Burch is having a major sale, and it’s happening right now. The savings are out of this world — especially on some of the brand’s most popular summer sandals.

It was hard to narrow it down, but we rounded up 13 of our favorite footwear picks from Tory Burch. We’re confident that you’ll fall in love with at least one of these styles, if not more! At up to 60% off, there’s never been a better time to invest in your summer shoe game. Now all you need is a fresh pedicure!

These Top-Rating Miller Logo Sandals

The classic Miller sandals got another major upgrade thanks to the printed emblem!

Get the Miller Sandal, Printed Patent Leather on sale for over 40% off with code: EXTRA at Tory Burch — limited time savings!

These Comfy Miller Flip Flops

Reviewers say these are the most comfortable and durable flip flops that they own. Sold!

Get the Gemini Link Thin Flip-Flop on sale for over 40% off with code: EXTRA at Tory Burch — limited time savings!

These Wedge Flip Flops

Comfort and height combined into one classic summertime shoe? It’s the best of both worlds!

Get the Printed Carved-Wedge Flip-Flop on sale for over 50% off with code: EXTRA at Tory Burch — limited time savings!

These Printed Flip Flops

The gorgeous graphic print on these flip flops is swoon-worthy!

Get the Printed Thin Flip-Flop on sale over 40% off with code: EXTRA at Tory Burch — limited time savings!

These Embellished Block Heel Sandals

The chunky hardware embellishments take these stunning sandals to the next level.

Get the Jessa Block Heel Sandal on sale for over 40% off with code: EXTRA at Tory Burch — limited time savings!

These Bright Block Heel Sandals

These beautiful sandals were made to stand out — and as those of Us who have rocked a block heel in the past know, they are seriously easy to wear.

Get the Selby Block Heel Sandal on sale for over 50% off with code: EXTRA at Tory Burch — limited time savings!

These Everyday Sandals

We love the classic Miller sandals in this bold green hue — it’s the reinvention we didn’t know they needed!

Get the Miller Sandal, Patent Leather on sale for over 30% off with code: EXTRA at Tory Burch — limited time savings!

These Strappy Wedge Sandals

These sandals are bound to make a seriously stylish statement with any look you pair them with.

Get the Miller Braided Wedge Sandal on sale for over 60% off with code: EXTRA at Tory Burch — limited time savings!

These Elegant Block Heel Sandals

The peekaboo gold hardware detailing on the heel of these sandals is beyond chic. It’s a sneaky way to add some extra height to your look!

Get the Gigi Sandal on sale for over 50% off with code: EXTRA at Tory Burch — limited time savings!

These Thin Logo Sandals

These dainty sandals provide a tiny touch of color that will elevate a simple summer outfit of cutoffs and a white tank top.

Get the Emmy Sandal on sale for over 40% off with code: EXTRA at Tory Burch — limited time savings!

These Gladiator-Style Sandals

Can you say goddess vibes? These are a must-have for any day on the boardwalk.

Get the Miller Braided Ankle-Wrap Sandal on sale for over 40% off with code: EXTRA at Tory Burch — limited time savings!

These Striking Sandals

This yellow color just happens to be the bestselling Miller sandal. Makes sense, right? It’s the perfect shade for summer!

Get the Miller Sandal, Patent Leather on sale for over 30% off with code: EXTRA at Tory Burch — limited time savings!

These Classic Wedge Sandals

These wedges are as timeless as it gets, and will team perfectly with a maxi dress.

Get the Frieda Espadrille Sandal on sale for over 40% off with code: EXTRA at Tory Burch — limited time savings!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!