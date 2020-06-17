Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Have you always felt a little hesitant about purchasing a bikini? Perhaps you’ve picked up a few over the years and never felt confident enough to wear them in public? We’ve been there, and that’s exactly why the one-piece suit has always been a go-to option. They have become more popular and stylish over the years, and are far beyond their conservative reputation.

But if you’ve been a longtime one-piece stan and want to get into the two-piece groove, we found the perfect suit for you! It seamlessly blends the best of both worlds to create the ultimate monokini.

Get the Meyeeka Women’s Scoop Neck Cut Out One Piece Swimsuit for prices starting at just $17, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 17, 2020, but are subject to change.



This suit initially appears to be a high-waisted bikini set, but the top and bottom meet at the sides of the waist to create the most flattering shape! The upper portion of the suit laces up in the back, and the spaghetti straps are adjustable to your ideal fit. The sides of the bottoms are cut on the high side, which tops off the entire look of this sleek one-piece!

These suits come in plenty of different colors and prints. The polka dot options may be our top picks, but there are tons of solid colors if that’s more your style. There are also a variety of animal prints, not to mention a stars-and-stripes suit that will be ideal for your upcoming Fourth of July celebrations!

Reviewers say that they quality of these monokinis is simply amazing, especially considering their low cost! They feel passionately about the fit and look, claiming they are instant compliment-magnets. Due to the design of these suits, they can run on the small side — which some shoppers have confirmed. The brand recommends sticking with your true size, so it’s completely up to you. The good news? The lace-up back allows for extra flexibility, so you’ll be able to control how this suit clings to your body. When do you find your optimal fit, prepare to be the belle of the beach!

