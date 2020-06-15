Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Newsflash: It’s important to protect your skin while outside enjoying the summer sun. Not only can those glorious rays create irreversible damage over time, your skin will wrinkle faster if you don’t take the proper precautions.

Aside from putting on strong sunscreen before heading out to the beach, you can throw a hat into the mix for some extra support. If you’re in the market to keep those UV rays at a distance, we’ve found an easy breezy hat that works with any hairstyle — even ponytails!

Get the Simplicity Women’s Summer Foldable Straw Sun Visor with free shipping for just $17, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 15, 2020, but are subject to change.



This sun hat is not only super stylish, it’s also one of the most versatile pieces that we’ve come across in recent memory. It’s collapsable and will fit into tight spaces, making it perfect for any travel. The top of the hat is open — so you’ll receive all of its benefits even while rocking an updo. This is much more convenient than a baseball cap or another form of headgear — many of which are not known for being ponytail-friendly.

The hats come together thanks to the support of a velcro closing that’s disguised as an adorable bow tie. They are adjustable in order to comfortably accommodate different head shapes — so this hat is a one-size-fits-most situation. You can pick it up in 14 different colors, including some seasonally-appropriate shades (such as beige or cream) and even stripes.

Simplicity Women’s Summer Foldable Straw Sun Visor (Black)

This hat is a major customer-favorite on Amazon, which makes complete sense! This piece combines fashion and function beautifully, and is an ideal item to wear all summer long. Thanks to its neutral nature, it will match with any swimsuit looks you may have planned. Shoppers say that the price is incredible for the quality, and we’re sure that everyone will be asking where you found this fabulous accessory!

