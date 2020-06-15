These Levi’s Bermuda Jean Shorts Come in So Many Different Sizes

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Size inclusivity is everything! We truly appreciate when we discover a fan-favorite item that’s designed to accommodate as many body types as possible. After all, every shopper should be able to look and feel fantastic in their summer staples.

Our latest discovery? These adorable denim shorts from Levi’s. They are as classic as it gets — and will fit in flawlessly with just about every warm-weather outfit already in your closet!

Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Women’s Mid-Rise Bermuda Shorts (Cape Town)

Get the Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Women’s Mid-Rise Bermuda Shorts for prices starting at just $18, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 15, 2020, but are subject to change.



These denim shorts start at a size 2 and go up to a size 28. Naturally, customers are thrilled with the wide range available — and we couldn’t agree more. They are cut in a traditional style — and the material is beyond wearable. Levi’s is the gold standard when it comes to denim, so we can all trust that these shorts will last Us for many years to come.

The shorts are cut longer than similar pairs on the market. They feature a “Bermuda” length that’s intended to hit a couple of inches above the knee. If you’re not a fan of cutoffs, this is definitely the pair of shorts for you! The denim has some stretch in it that gives you a comfortably snug fit. The stretch also helps these jeans maintain their shape, so they won’t wear as quickly as others.

No surprise here: Amazon shoppers are over the moon about these! Many suggest going up a size because they do run a little small, but the fit is solid across the board. Fashionistas that like to have more leg coverage in the shorts department have finally met their match. They are modest, but still feel fresh and on trend. Of course, feel free to roll them up a few times if you’re basking in the summer sun. It looks like denim dreams do come true!

