These Tory Burch Gemini Flip Flops Offer Pure Comfort — 25% Off

Dreaming about summer travel? Many of Us may have altered our plans for the season, but that doesn’t mean a sweet escape is totally impossible! You can find plenty of ways to create the vacation atmosphere without hopping on an international flight.

One way to do that? Shop for a look that’s totally vacay-friendly — even if you’re only hitting the local beach. After all, it’s called “retail therapy” for a reason. These super comfy Tory Burch flip flops are the ultimate casual shoe that you’ll want to have on any tropical trip.

Get the Gemini Link Thin Flip-Flop (originally $78) on sale with free shipping for just $59, available from Tory Burch!

The structural design of these flip flops is on the simple side, but it’s the little details that make them stand out! For starters, the iconic Tory Burch Gemini print is on the sole of these shoes — and we can’t get enough of it. If you’ve seen this graphic from the brand before, you know exactly what we’re talking about. This print is a repeated chain link, and it comes in a variety of trendy hues.

These flip flops are available in bright red, black, green and beige. Each pair has thick striped straps that run across the foot and match the predominant shade of the shoe. Of course, it wouldn’t be a true Tory Burch piece without the iconic “T” logo included! They all feature a tiny gold hardware emblem at the center where the two straps meet, which is the ultimate finishing touch.

Shoppers say that these flip flops are “very comfortable” and that they look fantastic — especially for the summer. We’re incredibly excited that we can score a pair on sale, considering that these sandals are a fan favorite! Though they still may be more expensive than a pair from a different brand, one satisfied customer writes that “the quality warrants the cost.” A more affordable pair of flip flops might not be as durable in the long run, but this Tory Burch version will last you for seasons to come.

Reviewers say that these flip flops are “elevated,” adding that they have had them for three or more years and they are still in great shape. They note that the “thicker sole” is what makes them so comfortable, and likely why they have held up so well. Even though vacation plans are still uncertain, when it’s finally time to pack a suitcase, you’ll want these flip flops front and center!

