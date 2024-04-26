Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Few things are as relaxing as spending the day on the beach. Now that the weather has been heating up, I’ve caught myself daydreaming about my toes in the sand, and I’ve been creating a mental checklist of all of the things I need to have the best beach vacation ever! The best beach essentials aren’t just fashionable, they’re also practical and fully help all of your troubles melt away. With any of the following 15 items, every beach day will be the best one ever!

1. Shady and Protected: Did you know the sun is the number one source of premature wrinkles? Sure, wearing sunscreen can help shield you from the harmful effects, but you truly can never do enough to protect your face. On top of sunscreen, this floppy Lanzom Sun Hat will keep you shaded from the harshest rays (and add to your stylish beach aesthetic!).

2. Tropical Energy: Cover-ups are just as important as your swimsuit when you’re heading to the beach, and these pieces have come a long way from the slouchy, boring options of yesteryear. We love that this open-knit cotton cover-up from Quince can double has a beach party staple so you can keep the fun energy going without having to stop home to change!

3. No Burnt Feet! Walking on hot sand stinks. Protect your feet in style with these ultra comfortable (and chic!) lululemon slides. The super plush cushioning feels like you’re walking on clouds.

4. Greek Goddess: Even if you’re not vacationing on a Greek beach, you can still replicate that same energy with this pretty blue floral Venus one-piece. The balconette design and underwire cups give you plenty of support so you can freely frolic and swim in the ocean.

5. Beach-Friendly Carryall: Not all totes are suitable to bring on the beach (which we’ve all learned the hard way at one point or another). Luckily, the Dagne Dover Vida Tote features wide-open storage and a wipeable interior, so if you get sand inside you can easily clean it out without damaging the integrity or functionality! Bonus: The carryall can be used for pretty much any occasion!

6. Ultimate Beach Accessory: Why grab any old beach towel when you could lounge in style (and at a discount!). This blue striped Lacoste Home towel will have you feeling like one of the Hamptons elite for less than $30!

7. The Bigger the Better: Small sunglasses just won’t do when you’re having a beach day. We recommend opting for a classy oversized pair — like this Prada option — to protect your peepers. (P.S. they’re currently on sale!)

8. Bestseller Alert! A cardinal beach rule: You can never have too many sandals. If you prefer traditional flip flops, Soleil Sea makes some of the best thanks to the ergonomically cushioned footbed and vibrant colors.

9. Sun Protection, But Make It Fun: Applying sunscreen won’t feel like a chore when you have the Vacation Classic Whipped SPF 30 on hand! The fluffy, great-smelling SPF dispenses just like whipped cream and nourishes skin so it feels silky soft.

10. Stay Hydrated! There’s nothing worse than feeling dehydrated after spending a day at the beach. If you have a cute water bottle, you’re more likely to drink up. You won’t regret adding this cute one from Takeya to your cart! You can choose from three pretty hues to match your style and personality.

11. Throw Your Hair Up! Prevent your hair from becoming a tangled, salty mess with some fun hair ties. This three pack comes in vibrant beachy colors and won’t tug at your locks like some elastic options.

12. Personality Pop: You’ll feel confident strutting around on the beach when wearing a bikini you love, so dare to be different and choose one that strays from basic black. The vintage-inspired green floral pattern on this Cupshe is totally unique (to match your personality!)

13. Mix and Match: The beauty of two-piece cover-ups? You can wear the shorts and shirt together or on their own to create an array of magical beachy outfits. I’ll be wearing this Vitamin A linen button-up with jean shorts for a relaxed, out-of-office vibe.

14. The Comfy Bottoms: The above Vitamin A set wouldn’t be complete without the linen bottoms. The real question is what color you should choose!

15. Bye Bye, Sand! Never worry about sand accumulating in your beach tote with this woven Longchamp bag. The real leather handles and closure make it feel incredibly sophisticated too!