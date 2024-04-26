The Best Korean Sunscreens for Every Skin Type and Tone

On the other hand, Korean sunscreens can vary significantly in their sunscreen filters, finishes and white cast . Learn more about choosing a sunscreen based on these factors and more below.

One of the best things about Korean sunscreens? Most of the vetted products are SPF50 or higher and have a PA+++ rating or higher. (SPF, or sun protection factor, measures a product’s protection against UVB rays, or rays that cause skin to burn. PA, or protection grade of UVA, measures a product’s protection against UVA rays, or rays that can lead to skin cancer.) This means you can rest easy knowing your skin is well protected, no matter the brand you choose.

What to Consider When Choosing the Best Korean Sunscreens

SPF Rating

A sunscreen’s SPF rating, or sun protection factor, can help you assess the product’s potency against UVB rays. Dr. Bradley Glodny, M.D., board-certified dermatologist in New York City, previously told Us that a minimum SPF of 30 is best for protecting your skin against harmful UV rays. Fortunately, most vetted Korean sunscreens have an SPF of 50 or higher.

UVA Rating (PA)

U.S. sunscreens don’t typically have a PA rating, but most Korean sunscreens do. A PA rating can help you determine how protective a product is against UVB rays, and the rating is indicated with one to four plus signs (+). Generally, we recommend using a sunscreen that has at least a PA+++ rating.

Sunscreen Filters

Korean sunscreens often include many of the chemical (also called organic) and mineral (also called inorganic) sunscreen filters we are already familiar with, including octinoxate, octocrylene, zinc oxide and titanium dioxide. However, they also include many filters that you won’t find in U.S. products, including diethylamino hydroxybenzoyl hexyl benzoate, ethylhexyl triazone and methylene bis-benzotriazolyl tetramethylbutylphenol. This is because the U.S. has yet to approve new sunscreen filters in American products. While these new sunscreen filters don’t have the same bodies of research behind them, they tend to be lightweight and easily absorbed into the skin.

Finish

A sunscreen’s finish refers to how the product sits on the skin once it is fully dry. Korean sunscreens have a variety of finishes, including matte, natural, satin (or glowy) and dewy. Note that most Korean sunscreens have a natural to dewy finish, and a product can look more natural or more dewy depending on your skin type and skin care routine.

As a result, you may struggle to find an ideal Korean sunscreen if you have oily skin, because a dewy finish can often turn shiny. We made sure to recommend several products that work well on oily skin, though you may still need to apply a mattifying powder on top.

White Cast

While a great many Korean sunscreens use chemical UVA and UVB filters, several contain mineral filters. Any hybrid or purely mineral sunscreen has the potential to leave a mild to moderate white cast on medium to dark skin tones. So, we made sure to include several products that work well for medium to dark skin tones.