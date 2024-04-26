The Best Korean Sunscreens for Every Skin Type and Tone
Korean sunscreens are not just a trend; they have captured the attention of skincare enthusiasts across the U.S. for the past decade. Five key factors — a lightweight feel, non-pore-clogging hydration, gentle ingredients and impressively high SPFs — have come to define Korean sun care as a step above the rest. Better yet, most products are reasonably priced, especially when compared to high-end American brands that usually cost double, if not more. So, when you’re dealing with the cream of the crop, why not just pick one and stop thinking about it?
Unfortunately, we have to burst the bubble just a tiny bit. Studies conducted in 2020 revealed that several popular K-beauty sunscreens marketed as SPF50 were far less protective — some were closer to SPF19. While most of the brands caught in the scandal reformulated their sunscreens and had them re-tested at independent labs, the news was an important reminder that some K-beauty brands sell higher quality products than others. In addition, Korean sunscreens tend to cater to dry and combination skin, so they aren’t always the best fit for oily skin.
Thus, learning how to differentiate between a sunscreen that enhances and protects your skin and one that irritates and leaves it vulnerable is crucial to your success as a buyer. To help you on your skincare journey, we’ve compiled a list of the best Korean sunscreens based on skin type, tone, sensitivity and budget.
The 16 Best Korean Sunscreens for Every Skin Type and Skin Tone
Finding the Best Korean Sunscreens
One of the best things about Korean sunscreens? Most of the vetted products are SPF50 or higher and have a PA+++ rating or higher. (SPF, or sun protection factor, measures a product’s protection against UVB rays, or rays that cause skin to burn. PA, or protection grade of UVA, measures a product’s protection against UVA rays, or rays that can lead to skin cancer.) This means you can rest easy knowing your skin is well protected, no matter the brand you choose.
On the other hand, Korean sunscreens can vary significantly in their sunscreen filters, finishes and white cast. Learn more about choosing a sunscreen based on these factors and more below.
What to Consider When Choosing the Best Korean Sunscreens
SPF Rating
A sunscreen’s SPF rating, or sun protection factor, can help you assess the product’s potency against UVB rays. Dr. Bradley Glodny, M.D., board-certified dermatologist in New York City, previously told Us that a minimum SPF of 30 is best for protecting your skin against harmful UV rays. Fortunately, most vetted Korean sunscreens have an SPF of 50 or higher.
UVA Rating (PA)
U.S. sunscreens don’t typically have a PA rating, but most Korean sunscreens do. A PA rating can help you determine how protective a product is against UVB rays, and the rating is indicated with one to four plus signs (+). Generally, we recommend using a sunscreen that has at least a PA+++ rating.
Sunscreen Filters
Korean sunscreens often include many of the chemical (also called organic) and mineral (also called inorganic) sunscreen filters we are already familiar with, including octinoxate, octocrylene, zinc oxide and titanium dioxide. However, they also include many filters that you won’t find in U.S. products, including diethylamino hydroxybenzoyl hexyl benzoate, ethylhexyl triazone and methylene bis-benzotriazolyl tetramethylbutylphenol. This is because the U.S. has yet to approve new sunscreen filters in American products. While these new sunscreen filters don’t have the same bodies of research behind them, they tend to be lightweight and easily absorbed into the skin.
Finish
A sunscreen’s finish refers to how the product sits on the skin once it is fully dry. Korean sunscreens have a variety of finishes, including matte, natural, satin (or glowy) and dewy. Note that most Korean sunscreens have a natural to dewy finish, and a product can look more natural or more dewy depending on your skin type and skin care routine.
As a result, you may struggle to find an ideal Korean sunscreen if you have oily skin, because a dewy finish can often turn shiny. We made sure to recommend several products that work well on oily skin, though you may still need to apply a mattifying powder on top.
White Cast
While a great many Korean sunscreens use chemical UVA and UVB filters, several contain mineral filters. Any hybrid or purely mineral sunscreen has the potential to leave a mild to moderate white cast on medium to dark skin tones. So, we made sure to include several products that work well for medium to dark skin tones.
What Are the Different Types of Korean Sunscreens?
Chemical
Chemical sunscreens, also called organic sunscreens, are those that contain only chemical sunscreen filters. These filters are absorbed by the skin, where they sit and convert UV rays into heat and release them back out of the body.
Chemical sunscreens are well tolerated and easy to wear, and they don’t leave a white cast. However, studies have shown that they may be a health concern. These ingredients tend to linger in the body and may have the potential to cause cancer or harm the endocrine system. More research is needed to prove the safety or the dangers of using chemical sunscreens.
Mineral
Mineral sunscreens, also called inorganic sunscreens, are those that use physical filters to block the sun’s rays. These include zinc oxide and titanium dioxide.
While zinc oxide and titanium dioxide are generally considered safe by the FDA, they may pose safety risks in certain forms. They are also usually more difficult to wear, as they tend to feel heavy and create a white cast.
Hybrid
Hybrid sunscreens contain both organic and inorganic sunscreen filters. These products do an excellent job of protecting your skin against both UVA and UVB rays, and they are generally well tolerated by all skin types. Note that some hybrid Korean sunscreens may still leave a white cast.
Best Overall Chemical: Beauty of Joseon Relief Sun : Rice + Probiotics Sunscreen
Pros
- Lightweight
- Great for all skin types and tones
- Hydrating
Cons
- Runny
- May leave a shiny finish
- May cause mild stinging depending on health of your skin barrier
Type: Chemical | SPF: 50+ | Finish: Dewy | PA++++
What makes the Beauty of Joseon Relief Sunscreen such great K-beauty sun protection? In addition to having a high SPF and a high PA rating, the formula is lightweight and smooth, making it easy to wear all day long. It blends effortlessly into skin and has a dewy to glowy finish. We love that it contains an ample amount of rice extract, which offers additional UV protection and contains antioxidants that may help reduce hyperpigmentation. Overall, this is a great pick for all skin types and tones.
The downsides: As with most dewy sunscreens, this product may have a shiny finish depending on your skin type and skincare routine. It may also cause a slight stinging sensation if you have a damaged skin barrier because it contains niacinamide (vitamin B3).
Best Overall Mineral: HaruHaru Wonder Black Rice Pure Mineral Relief Daily Sunscreen
Pros
- Reef safe
- Blends easily
- Antioxidant rich
Cons
- Leaves a white cast on medium and dark skin tones
- Pump is not environmentally friendly
- Runny
Type: Mineral | SPF: 50+ | Finish: Natural to Dewy | PA++++
If you’re on the hunt for a mineral-only Korean sunscreen, we recommend the HaruHaru Wonder Black Rice Sunscreen. We like that the lightweight formula blends easily into the skin and contains antioxidant-rich ingredients like rice bran oil, houttuynia cordata extract and daisy flower extract. The formula is also vegan and fragrance free.
While the non-nano zinc makes this sunscreen reef safe, it is also likely to leave a white cast on medium and dark skin tones. The pump is also not environmentally friendly, and makes it difficult to get every last drop of sunscreen out of the bottle when you’re nearing the end.
SPF 50+
PA++++
Reef safe mineral size, but means it’s more likely to leave white cast
Best Runner-Up Chemical: ISNtree, Hyaluronic Acid Watery Sun Gel
Pros
- Antioxidant rich
- Blends easily into skin
- Great for all skin types and skin tones
Cons
- Finish may be shiny
- Runny
- May cause stinging depending on health of skin barrier
Type: Chemical | SPF: 50+ | Finish: Satin | PA++++
In terms of best Korean chemical sunscreens, the ISNtree’s Hyaluronic Acid Watery Sun Gel is a close contender with the Beauty of Joseon Relief Sunscreen. It has a slightly more watery texture, though it just as easily blends into the skin. We love that it contains soothing antioxidant-rich ingredients like fig fruit extract and centella asiatica extract. Niacinamide also helps brighten skin. Overall, this product is an excellent choice for all skin types and skin tones.
On the other hand, the finish may become shiny depending on your skin type and skincare routine. The runny consistency may also make this a bit tricky to apply, and the niacinamide may cause slight stinging depending on the health of your skin barrier.
Best Splurge: Neogen Dermalogy Day Light Protection Airy Sunscreen
Pros
- Lightweight
- Blends easily
- Absorbs sebum
Cons
- May be too moisturizing for oily skin
- Essential oils may irritate skin
Type: Chemical | SPF: 50 | Finish: Natural to Glowy | PA+++
What we like about the Neogen Dermalogy Day Light Protection Airy Sunscreen: This lightweight and non-sticky sunscreen blends easily into skin and leaves a natural to glowy finish. Moisturizing ingredients help provide needed hydration while sebum-absorbing ingredients prevent oily skin.
However, this formula has several essential oils, including orange peel, bergamot, lavender and clove that can cause irritation. This product also contains octocrylene as the main sun protectant. While octocrylene is deemed safe by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), it can naturally degrade into benzophenone, a suspected carcinogen.
Best for Dark Skin: Blithe Cosmetics Honest Sunscreen
Pros
- Absorbs quickly
- Controls sebum production
- Great for all skin tones and skin types
Cons
- May look shiny
- Pricey
- Limited places to buy
Type: Chemical | SPF: 50+ | Finish: Dewy | PA++++
While chemical sunscreens don’t typically leave a white cast on dark skin because the skin absorbs them, they sometimes still leave a white tinge or take a while to sink in. The Blithe Cosmetics Honest Sunscreen does an excellent job of sinking quickly into the skin, even when you apply a generous amount. Extracts from banana, melon, pear, plum and rice bran also give the product a nice scent while controlling sebum production. Overall, this is a great pick for all skin tones and skin types.
What could be improved: The dewy finish can look shiny depending on your skin and skincare routine. This product is also on the pricey side, and it isn’t sold at many online retailers.
Best Runner Up for Dark Skin Tones: Thank You Farmer Sun Project Water Sun Cream
Pros
- No white cast on all skin tones
- Anti-inflammatory
- Hydrating
Cons
- Not great for oily skin
- Contains fragrance
Type: Chemical and Mineral | SPF: 50+ Finish: Dewy | PA+++
What the Thank You Farmer Sun Cream does well: We love that this product has a smooth application and leaves the skin dewy with no white cast. It also contains hydrating and anti-inflammatory ingredients like aloe and common purslane (a succulent).
However, we wish this formula didn’t contain fragrance, though most buyers report that they didn’t experience skin sensitivity from the product. It also isn’t ideal for oily skin.
Best for Hyperpigmentation: Skin1004 Tone Brightening Tone Up Sunscreen, Tinted
Pros
- 3 ingredients help brighten hyperpigmentation
- Soothing
- Great for sensitive skin
Cons
- Peachy tint is not ideal for olive, medium or dark skin tones
- Limited places to buy
Type: Mineral and Chemical | SPF: 50+ | Finish: Natural to Dewy | PA++++
A sunscreen with good ingredients can do more than just protect you from the sun — it can also brighten hyperpigmentation and even out skin tone. The Skin1004 Tone Brightening Sunscreen is an excellent example, because it contains three key ingredients that may help fade hyperpigmentation and reduce redness: iron oxides, tranexamic acid and niacinamide. Centella compounds may also soothe skin. Overall, this is a gentle sunscreen that works well for sensitive skin.
Note that this formula has a peachy tint, which might not blend well with olive, medium or dark skin tones. It also isn’t available at many online retailers.
Best Chemical Sunscreen for Dry Skin: Skin1004 Hyalu-Cica Water-Fit Sun Serum
Pros
- Great for acne-prone skin
- Affordable
- Lightweight moisturizers
Cons
- May make skin look shiny or oily
- Can have white finish on dark skin tones
- Limited places to buy
Type: Chemical | SPF: 50+ | Finish: Dewy | PA++++
If you struggle with dry skin but don’t want your skin to feel weighed down, try the Skin1004 Hyalu-Cica Water-Fit Sun Serum. The formula contains lightweight hydrators like propanediol, which helps the skin retain moisture, glycerin and multiple hyaluronic acids. It also has soothing Centella Asiatica extract and a variety of other plant extracts to increase the product’s antioxidants.
However, this sunscreen may look shiny depending on your skin type and skincare routine. It can also leave a white finish on dark skin tones, even though it’s a chemical sunscreen, and it isn’t available at many retailers.
Best Mineral Sunscreen for Dry Skin: Blithe Cosmetics Airy Sunscreen
Pros
- Lightweight
- Hydrating
- Great for sensitive skin
Cons
- May leave white cast on medium and dark skin tones
- May look shiny
- Runny
Type: Mineral | SPF: 50+ | Finish: Natural to Dewy | PA++++
Mineral sunscreen is sometimes difficult for dry skin to tolerate, as minerals like zinc oxide and titanium dioxide have drying effects. However, the Blithe Cosmetics Airy Sunscreen is an exception to the rule. This hydrating, gentle formula has a lightweight, smooth application and a dewy finish. This makes it great for mature and sensitive skin types as well.
As with most untinted mineral sunscreens, this product may leave a white cast on medium and dark skin tones. The formula is also runny, which can make it difficult to apply, and the natural to dewy finish can sometimes look shiny.
Best Chemical Sunscreen for Oily Skin: SCINIC Enjoy Super Mild Sun Essence
Pros
- Natural finish
- Lightweight moisture
- Non-greasy
Cons
- Damp and heavy in high humidity
- May cause stinging depending on health of skin barrier
Type: Chemical | SPF: 50+ | Finish: Natural | PA++++
Hoping to find a Korean sunscreen that won’t exacerbate oily skin? If so, we recommend SCINIC’s Enjoy Super Mild Sun Essence. This lightweight and gentle formula absorbs into the skin well and dries down to a natural finish after a few minutes. Light hydrators like soy protein hyaluronic acid mean you don’t have to apply a moisturizer under this sunscreen in warm, humid weather, and the product never feels greasy.
In very hot, humid weather however, this product can feel damp and heavy. It can also leave a stinging sensation around the eyes depending on the health of your skin barrier.
Best Mineral and Chemical Sunscreen for Oily Skin: Purito Daily Go-To Sunscreen
Pros
- Doesn’t pill under makeup
- Absorbs easily
- Great for medium and dark skin tones
Cons
- Can feel heavy in hot weather
- May sting around eyes depending on skin barrier health
- May leave shiny finish
Type: Chemical and Mineral | SPF: 50+ | Finish: Dewy | PA++++
Purito came under fire in 2020 when lab results showed that its famous Centella Green Level Sunscreen was actually SPF 19 and not the marketed SPF 50+. However, the brand came back strong with a new, clinically tested product: the Purito Daily Go-To Sunscreen. This mineral and chemical hybrid is a win for oily skin (and most skin types, for that matter). Though it has a dewy finish, it doesn’t feel oily or sticky, and it doesn’t pill under or over makeup. It also absorbs well into all skin types and tones.
The downsides? In very hot, humid weather, this sunscreen can feel heavy and greasy, and depending on your skin type, it may leave a shiny finish. It may also sting around the eyes depending on the health of your skin barrier and your skin sensitivity.
Best Chemical for Combination Skin: Naturium Dew-Glow Moisturizer, SPF 50
Pros
- Lightweight hydration
- Helps control sebum
- Easy to apply
Cons
- May look shiny
- May irritate skin around eyes
- Mild sunscreen scent
Type: Chemical | SPF: 50 | Finish: Dewy | PA++++
If you struggle with excess sebum and dry, flaky skin, we recommend trying the Naturium Dew-Glow Moisturizer. This Korean-American sunscreen contains lightweight hydrators like glycerin and squalane to soothe and moisturize skin, as well as antioxidants and brighteners like niacinamide and tocopherol to help control sebum. Overall, this sunscreen glides across skin and leaves a dewy, non-greasy finish.
However, this product may irritate the skin around the eyes, and it may leave a shiny finish depending on your skincare routine and skin type. The formula also has a mild sunscreen scent, which some buyers may dislike.
Best Mineral for Combination Skin: Dewytree Urban Shade Anti-Pollution Sunscreen
Pros
- Matte finish
- Gentle hydrators
- Lightweight
Cons
- Leaves white cast
- Contains multiple essential oils
- May irritate skin around eyes
Type: Mineral | SPF: 50 | Finish: Matte | PA++++
Unlike most Korean sunscreens, the Dewytree Urban Shade Anti-Pollution Sunscreen has a matte finish — a plus for combination and oily skin types. It also contains gentle, non comedogenic hydrators like propanediol and sunflower seed oil. We love that the formula feels lightweight despite its mineral content.
On the other hand, this product contains a host of essential oils, including bergamot, orange peel and lavender. Though many buyers haven’t experienced irritation from the formula, likely because the essential oil amount is low, those with sensitive skin which may still experience irritation. The product also leaves a white cast on olive, medium and dark skin tones, and it may irritate the skin around the eyes.
Best for Acne-Prone Skin: Goodal Houttuynia Cordata Calming Moisture Sun Cream
Pros
- Lightweight
- No alcohol or fragrance
- Soothing
Cons
- Small bottle
- Natural finish may look dewy
- Feels heavy in very hot/humid weather
Type: Chemical | SPF: 50+ | Finish: Natural | PA++++
In search of a sunscreen that doesn’t exacerbate acne? If so, we recommend the Goodal Houttuynia Cordata Sun Cream. The formula is extremely lightweight and wears well under makeup. It also uses new-age UV filters that may be less likely to cause irritation, and it contains lightweight moisturizers. Another potential benefit: The product doesn’t contain alcohol, fragrance or niacinamide, which can cause irritation and stinging (even though it’s a highly beneficial ingredient).
What could be improved: The bottle is small, and the natural finish may be closer to dewy on certain skin types. In very hot or humid weather, the formula can also feel heavy.
Best Sun Stick: Isntree Hyaluronic Acid Sun Stick
Pros
- Hydrating, lightweight ingredients
- Easy to apply around difficult areas
- Very similar in formula to Isntree Sun Gel
Cons
- Pricey
- Not a lot of product
- Don’t recommend purchasing on Amazon
Best Reef-Safe: RoundLab Birch Juice Moisturizing Sunscreen
Pros
- No known reef-harming ingredients
- Lightweight
- Great for oily skin
Cons
- Birch juice may cause irritation
- Pricey
- May need to wear moisturizer underneath if you have dry skin
Type: Chemical | SPF: 50+ | Finish: Natural to Dewy | PA++++
Like Purito, RoundLab came under fire in 2020 because its sunscreen was not as protective as the brand claimed. However, RoundLab reformulated the product and had it independently tested. The new, 2021 formulation is an excellent choice for reef-conscious buyers because it doesn’t contain ingredients known to harm reefs, such as nano zinc oxide, oxybenzone and octinoxate. It’s also very lightweight and easy to blend into all skin types and tones. This is a particularly good pick for those with combination or oily skin.
On the other hand, birch juice may be irritating for certain users, especially if you have a birch allergy. It’s also pricey when not on sale, and people with dry skin may need to use a moisturizer underneath it, particularly in cold weather.
