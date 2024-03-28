12 Best Face Sunscreens That Won’t Leave a White Cast

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Spring has sprung! Even though it’s important to wear SPF year-round, the sun is especially strong in warmer weather. So, that means you have to make sure to lather on the face sunscreen! But we get it — a lot of products leave a white cast or greasy residue on our skin. No, thank you!

After years of settling for sticky sunscreen that messes up our makeup, we finally discovered brands that won’t ruin our beauty routine. In fact, all of these products add a tint or glow that elevates our complexion. Below are our nine favorite facial sunscreens that provide sun protection and skincare perks!

Supergoop Glow Screen with SPF 40

This is the facial sunscreen that finally got Us to incorporate SPF into our daily skincare regimen. You can wear this glowy formula underneath makeup as a primer or on its own as a skin tint.

$38.00 See It!

EltaMD Clear Face Sunscreen with SPF 46

So many celebs and customers swear by EltaMD’s face sunscreen! As one shopper gushed, “EltaMD UV Clear Face Sunscreen is hands down the best sunscreen I’ve ever used! The lightweight formula feels like silk on my skin, and it absorbs quickly without any greasy residue. It’s a game-changer for my sensitive skin — no irritation or breakouts.”

$41.00 See It!

Naked Sundays SPF50+ Collagen Glow 100% Mineral Sunscreen

Naked Sundays is the Aussie SPF-first skincare brand that has revolutionized the world of sun protection. This 100% mineral formula with SPF 50+ acts as a primer, moisturizer, sunscreen and collagen-booster all in one. No white cast!

$24.00 See It!

Supergoop Unseen Sunscreen with SPF 40

Want your sunscreen to disappear into your skin? Then you need to try Supergoop’s Unseen Sunscreen! This invisible formula feels silky-smooth on your skin.

$38.00 See It!

Dr. Dennis Gross Wrinkle Defense Sunscreen SPF 30

Dr. Dennis Gross is known for anti-aging skincare, so it’s no surprise that the brand’s sunscreen also helps prevent fine lines and wrinkles. This 100% mineral sunscreen has a non-greasy finish that blends seamlessly into skin.

$42.00 See It!

Ilia Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40

Part sunscreen and part foundation, Ilia’s Super Serum Skin Tint with SPF 40 is a cult-favorite beauty product! Available in 28 different shades, this award-winning serum provides light, dewy coverage for an easy everyday look.

$48.00 See It!

Neutrogena Invisible Daily Defense Face Serum with SPF 60+

First of all, how pretty is this packaging? But aesthetics aside, this Neutrogena face sunscreen absorbs into your skin without leaving a white cast. Plus, it has SPF 60+!

Was $21 You Save 33% On Sale: $14 See It!

Hero Cosmetics Superlight Sunscreen SPF 30 for Acne-Prone Skin

Hero Cosmetics is known for acne treatments, like the bestselling Mighty Patch for blemishes. So, if you have acne-prone skin, you’ll love this sunscreen with SPF 30!

$20.00 See It!

Coola Face Sunscreen

Sheer and lightweight, this organic face sunscreen also doubles as a moisturizer. The cucumber scent is so refreshing!

$32.00 See It!

U nsun Mineral Tinted Face Sunscreen with SPF 30

This bestselling tinted sunscreen blends to your skin tone with color-correcting properties. This product also minimizes pores and moisturizes skin!

$20.00 See It!

Supergoop Mineral Matte Screen with SPF 40

New and improved with an oil-free formula, this mineral matte sunscreen smooths your skin and controls shine. One customer commented, “Feels like fluffy whipped air going on my skin, so lightweight!” And others say that this sunscreen helped clear their skin.

$40.00 See It!

Live Tinted Hueguard 3-in-1 Mineral Sunscreen, Moisturizer & Primer

This tinted product is a mineral sunscreen, moisturizer and primer all in one, wiping out any trace of white cast.

$34.00 See It!