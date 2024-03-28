12 Best Face Sunscreens That Won’t Leave a White Cast

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Supergoop Glow Screen with SPF 40
This is the facial sunscreen that finally got Us to incorporate SPF into our daily skincare regimen. You can wear this glowy formula underneath makeup as a primer or on its own as a skin tint.
EltaMD Clear Face Sunscreen with SPF 46
So many celebs and customers swear by EltaMD’s face sunscreen! As one shopper gushed, “EltaMD UV Clear Face Sunscreen is hands down the best sunscreen I’ve ever used! The lightweight formula feels like silk on my skin, and it absorbs quickly without any greasy residue. It’s a game-changer for my sensitive skin — no irritation or breakouts.”
Naked Sundays SPF50+ Collagen Glow 100% Mineral Sunscreen
Naked Sundays is the Aussie SPF-first skincare brand that has revolutionized the world of sun protection. This 100% mineral formula with SPF 50+ acts as a primer, moisturizer, sunscreen and collagen-booster all in one. No white cast!
Supergoop Unseen Sunscreen with SPF 40
Want your sunscreen to disappear into your skin? Then you need to try Supergoop’s Unseen Sunscreen! This invisible formula feels silky-smooth on your skin.
Dr. Dennis Gross Wrinkle Defense Sunscreen SPF 30
Dr. Dennis Gross is known for anti-aging skincare, so it’s no surprise that the brand’s sunscreen also helps prevent fine lines and wrinkles. This 100% mineral sunscreen has a non-greasy finish that blends seamlessly into skin.
Ilia Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40
Part sunscreen and part foundation, Ilia’s Super Serum Skin Tint with SPF 40 is a cult-favorite beauty product! Available in 28 different shades, this award-winning serum provides light, dewy coverage for an easy everyday look.
Neutrogena Invisible Daily Defense Face Serum with SPF 60+
First of all, how pretty is this packaging? But aesthetics aside, this Neutrogena face sunscreen absorbs into your skin without leaving a white cast. Plus, it has SPF 60+!
Hero Cosmetics Superlight Sunscreen SPF 30 for Acne-Prone Skin
Hero Cosmetics is known for acne treatments, like the bestselling Mighty Patch for blemishes. So, if you have acne-prone skin, you’ll love this sunscreen with SPF 30!
Coola Face Sunscreen
Sheer and lightweight, this organic face sunscreen also doubles as a moisturizer. The cucumber scent is so refreshing!
Unsun Mineral Tinted Face Sunscreen with SPF 30
This bestselling tinted sunscreen blends to your skin tone with color-correcting properties. This product also minimizes pores and moisturizes skin!
Supergoop Mineral Matte Screen with SPF 40
New and improved with an oil-free formula, this mineral matte sunscreen smooths your skin and controls shine. One customer commented, “Feels like fluffy whipped air going on my skin, so lightweight!” And others say that this sunscreen helped clear their skin.
Live Tinted Hueguard 3-in-1 Mineral Sunscreen, Moisturizer & Primer
This tinted product is a mineral sunscreen, moisturizer and primer all in one, wiping out any trace of white cast.