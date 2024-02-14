This Face SPF Gives You an IG-Filter Like Glow

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Sunscreen is a bit of a finicky thing. Some of them leave a white cast, making you look like a ghost. Others smell like you dunked yourself in chlorine and leave a sticky residue on your skin. What are you to do? You find the right one for you and stick with it, because you absolutely need to be wearing sunscreen when you go out into the world – and really, when you’re stuck inside, too.

That’s why we’re thrilled about the Kopari Sun Shield Soft Glow Daily Face SPF 30 Sunscreen. For just $38, it not only keeps your skin from burning, but it looks great, too! This SPF 30 sunscreen is super lightweight with a sheer satin finish. Made with Vitamin E and shining sustainably sourced mica, it leaves your skin with a subtle, beautiful glow.

You get to skip a step in your makeup routine if you use this sunscreen. Do your cleanse, your moisturizer, and sunscreen, and skip the highlighting or extra glow you might add in between, because this SPF does it all on its own! Pamper your skin and also watch for that sheer radiance you’ll find with this SPF. It’s like sunshine in a bottle.

You’ll need to reapply every 2 hours as needed while in the sun, but it’s such a light, airy sunscreen that you won’t have to worry about covering your pores and absolutely smothering them. They can actually breathe beneath this formula, and you won’t have to worry about breaking out after applying it. And if you want a thicker SPF, you can hold down the pump longer for a bit of the Sun Shield for a thicker formula.

If you’re into clean cosmetics as well as the vegan lifestyle, this sunscreen will work for you as well. For just $38, it’s hard to beat. The more time you spend in the summer, the more you’re going to need something like this – best to go ahead and get in the habit of using it now!

