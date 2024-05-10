This Mini Dress Is an Affordable Throw On and Go Marvel

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Dresses don’t have to be complicated. In fact, some of the best dresses are the ones that you can just toss on and go out in. You don’t need help zipping them up, you don’t have to wear specific shoes, and you don’t have to hold your breath to get into. Enter the mini dress. It’s the perfect length and form factor for a warm summer day, and everyone needs one in their collection. And there’s one in particular that everyone should pick up, from Walmart in fact.

Related: 23 Extremely Flattering Maxi Dresses That Will Boost Your Confidence This Summer Step out into the sunshine in one of these amazing maxi dresses that we found for every type of occasion — details

The Free Assembly Square Neck Mini Dress is just $28 at Walmart, but it looks like a much more expensive piece, especially with its finer details, trendy square neck, and side-seam pockets. It’s crafted from 100% cotton, and it has fun eyelets all over. It’s also not so long that it’ll keep you hot, as it ends slightly above the knee on most people.

Get the Free Assembly Square Neck Mini Dress for just $28 at Walmart!

The elasticized neck is a fun accent, and the longer sleeves give you room for air to circulate throughout the dress, as do the eyelets. If the dress is too short, you can even wear it with a pair of sheer leggings or even bike shorts to keep yourself covered. But it’s much more sophisticated than wearing a plan T-shirt and shorts like you might normally do. And its construction even makes it work for pregnant people as well!

Get the Free Assembly Square Neck Mini Dress for just $28 at Walmart!

If you like what you see, you’re definitely going to want to make sure you grab one before all sizes are sold out. Currently, all sizes are still available in the bright green option, but at this price for this kind of quality, it’s going to go quickly. If you want something a little different to add to your wardrobe this summer, this is a great choice.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Get the Free Assembly Square Neck Mini Dress for just $28 at Walmart!